Building A 'CD' Ladder Using Baby Bonds

In the good old days, one could retire and use laddered CDs as a major part of their Fixed Income portfolio. Not realistic currently.

Introduction

Source: CD rates

I imagine most retirees have given up holding many CDs unless they have a specific need sometime in the near future, and I covered a tactic for that option in a prior article. My father-in-law bought his first stock and bond funds after the 2008 crash that sent CDs down to level we are again experiencing today. While I have some CDs, they are a minor part of our portfolio. Avoiding CDs is how I first discovered baby bonds (and target-date funds), and we now own some maturing from 2021 through 2028.

I will use the following baby bonds to build our "CD" ladder. There are many others to pick from, including some that mature beyond 2029. No issuer is represented twice to minimize default risk. I included links at the end to SA Contributors who cover this area in depth. While term securities have minimal interest rate risk, that doesn't make them risk-free. Your yield above CD rates must compensate for those risks, the main one being the issue defaults.

Introduction information for each bond was pulled from QuantumOnline.

CD Ladder

Most of these issues trade with low volumes and wide bid/ask spreads, so only purchase using limit orders. Due to those facts, holding to maturity is suggested. Since most seldom trade at redemption value ($25), a Yield-to-Maturity/Call calculator is useful, so you know your possible ROI. Here is one you can use: YTM calculator

2023: NMFX

New Mountain Finance (NMFC) is a BDC specializing in middle market companies. Industry exposure includes healthcare, energy, media, and services.

2024: PNNTG

PennantPark Investment (PNNT) is a BDC focusing on direct and mezzanine investments in middle-market companies. Investments include companies in real estate, hotels/gaming, and healthcare.

2025: HCXZ

Hercules Capital (HTGC) is a BDC providing venture debt, secured debt, and growth capital to companies backed by other venture capital.

2026: OXSQZ

Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) is another BDC operating in the private equity and mezzanine debt arenas. It invests in both public and private firms.

2027: RILYG

B. Riley Financial (RILY) provides financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers a range of investment banking and corporate finance services.

2028: TANNI

TravelCenters of America (TA) operates truck stops around the United States.

2029: PBC

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) is a BDC supporting middle market with mezzanine finance, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, and turnaround financing.

I summarized the data into the above table for easier reviewing. YTC and YTM are approximates as the calculator doesn't ask for interest payment dates. Since TANNI is already past its Call date and the price is near $25, I plugged in that value. One risk of this ladder is all the components can be called, with all but one possibly by the end of 2021. Based on this sample, I suspect most, if not all, baby bonds become callable 3-4 years before they mature, yet the worst YTC is still 10X what a CD would earn you over its remaining life.

The key to earning the YTC or YTM is holding the bond until one of those dates as all these bonds took a dive last March and that could happen again. Prices would also fall when interest rates climb. Here is the six-month price chart for TANNI as an example of possible price movement:

Source: Nasdaq.com

There are two CEFs that mature in 2021 and 2022 for those wanting shorter maturities. Both were covered in prior articles: EHT-2021 and JEMD-2022

Compared to current CD rates, this ladder looks tempting! Before buying any baby bond, you need to be sure how sturdy the parent company is. Are they earning enough to cover the interest? What other bonds mature before this one? Are the capital markets open to them, as in when did they last issue debt?

Portfolio Strategy

We own many of the bonds listed (see disclosures) and a few others. We also own a few preferreds with maturity dates that could be used in a ladder. In total, about 5% of our holdings are maturity-bound bonds, preferreds, and funds. No one issuer represents more than $10,000 in exposure in case our due diligence was faulty, and of course, they are reviewed at least annually for material changes.

The bonds selected were done to demonstrate the ability to build a laddered maturity schedule using bonds, target-term funds, and selected preferreds. They do not represent endorsements to purchase. I executed this strategy after diligent research and do not own all those used here. You must do the same as your risk profile, portfolio, and needs differ from mine. Again, many of these lightly trade with wide bid/ask spreads so use limit orders and be patient if you start building your own ladder.

For the more conservative investors, Invesco BulletShares and iShares iBond ETFs could be considered for laddering. The iBonds are currently yielding between 2.8% and 3.0% for ETFs terminating from 2023 to 2027.

Information on all the bonds listed here can be found on QuantumOnline.com. Another listing can be found here: innovativeincomeinvestor.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long NMFX, HCXZ, TANNI, EHT, JEMD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.