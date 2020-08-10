I like the quality of this track record as ICE trades at quite reasonable multiples given the promise and past performance.

In what has been a busy week on financial markets Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) announced a major multi-billion deal which is welcomed by investors, even as the target looks a bit pricey. While the acquisition looks expensive, ICE is a great diversified and growing business, with a great value creating track record and trades at a reasonable multiple, at just a small premium compared to the market. Hence, I think shares look compelling if and when dips come by.

Deal Terms

Intercontinental Exchange announced the acquisition of Ellie Mae, as it is spending $11 billion to acquire this company currently owned by Thomas Bravo. Ellie Mae is a cloud-based platform provider for the mortgage industry and while the deal seems a bit odd given the core business of ICE, note that the company has already made some inroads in this industry with the 2018 purchase of MERS and Simplifile a year later.

Ellie Mae was only founded back in 1997 and ever since have grown to a 1,700 FTE business with a mission to automate and digitize a trillion dollar residential mortgage industry. Lenders use Ellie Mae to securely manage and facilitate data exchange to enable origination, all while adhering to local laws. The company claims that this is the single system of record, connecting participants for nearly half of all US mortgages. The company has outperformed the market in a big way as it only broke the $100 million revenue mark in 2012, after which sales rose to nearly a billion in the time frame of less than a decade.

ICE will pay 84% of the $11 billion deal tag in cash, or about $9.25 billion. The remaining $1.75 billion will be paid for with the issuance of ICE stock. This is quite a steep price for Ellie Mae which is set to generate $900 million in revenues, for a 12.2 times sales multiple, quite steep. That being said, the business is very profitable with EBITDA pegged at $470 million, for margins equal to 52% of sales, resulting in a 23 times EBITDA multiple. Run-rate synergies are seen at $50-$65 million by year three which at the midpoint of this guidance reduces EBITDA multiples to a multiple just below 21 times EBITDA.

Pro-Forma Implications

While ICE might be best known as a marketplace for trading, the company has successfully expanded it business and widened its focus recent years. While trading infrastructure is the core of the operation, the company recognizes that there are large synergies between data and trading, and in fact therefore focuses on mission-critical data & analytics.

Last year, the company generated $5.2 billion in sales, of which 42% was generated from data services, 31% from global derivatives, and the remaining from options, listings and other solutions. This relentless focus on mission critical solutions results in sky-high margins. Synergies between activities and a disciplined M&A approach has been driving the long term success of the company.

Since 2006 the company has consistently seen its adjusted earnings per share grow, with earnings having grown from about half a dollar to nearly $4 dollar per share last year, quite an achievement! This is well recognized by the market as this $10 stock in 2006 has quite steadily risen to fresh highs around the $100 mark. The pace of share price appreciation matches that of the actual earnings growth, while many stocks have benefited from valuation multiple inflation.

The company has just reported second quarter results, as the volatility on all markets these past months have actually been beneficiary for the company. Revenues were up 15% for the first six months of the year to $2.95 billion. Operating earnings rose 21% as the company successfully leveraged its cost base as GAAP operating profits of $1.63 billion translate into stellar margins. Net earnings of $1.17 billion translate into earnings of $2.13 per share, as the $2.34 per share in adjusted earnings is quite realistic as well, with most of the discrepancy between both metrics stemming from amortization charges.

Based on this run rate the company is on track to generate $6 billion in sales this year and to report adjusted earnings to the tune of $4.50-$5.00 per share and close to $4 billion in annual EBITDA.

The 552 million shares outstanding value equity of the firm at around $55 billion at the $100 mark as pre-deal net debt of $6.1 billion translates into a $61 billion valuation, or about 10 times sales for the company. In this light the 12 times multiple paid for Ellie Mae seems reasonable, yet I still find it expensive as Ellie's margins lag compared to ICE and the company was acquired for essentially a price three times the price paid by Thomas Bravo in 2019.

The Actual Math

With ICE operating with a pre-deal net debt load of around $6.1 billion, I peg the pro-forma net debt load at $15.3 billion. With EBITDA on a pro-forma basis running at around $4.5 billion, leverage ratios seem reasonable at 3.4 times, as this is a predictable and growing business.

Hence, it is time to look at the earnings numbers. In the analysis above I noted that pro-forma earnings might come in at $5.00 per share this year. With a share count of 552 million that works down to $2.76 billion in actual earnings.

We know a few things in relation to the deal. For starters is that EBITDA will jump by $470 million and that is before synergies. While no D&A component has been released, we know that ICE itself reports D&A at around 7% of sales and most likely the amortization part takes up the majority of this charge. Even if I conservatively assume that D&A charges for Ellie Mae equal 7% of sales, I peg EBIT at $400 million, but probably more.

Pegging interest costs at 3% for the incremental $9.25 billion in debt, additional interest expenses might come in around $280 million, leaving $120 million in pre-tax earnings contribution, or just under $100 million after-tax.

That means that earnings might rise from $2.76 billion to $2.86 billion and with the share count increasing to 570 million shares, that suggests accretion to the tune of 2 cents, although deleveraging and synergies, as well as more realistic D&A assumptions make this number likely greater quite soon.

Final Take

I must say that I am quite impressed with the performance of ICE over the past decade and thus have to give management the benefit of the doubt, including this deal. While leverage ratios will increase a bit, I am not too concerned about these as the business is quite stable and actually seems to benefit from a period of turmoil (at least in the short run).

With earnings power trending around $5 per share the company trades at 20 times earnings, just a modest premium vs. the rest of the market given the defensive nature of the business and great track record.

Hence, I see a strong business trading at fair multiple as I certainly would have an interest in buying unexpected dips.

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.