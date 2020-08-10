Source

Introduction

This is a short note in response to the recent Berkshire Hathaway 10-Q filing. In my earlier publication, I argued that Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B, BRK.A) can be quickly valued as a sum of its equity and float and presented some rationale for it. This method is applied to figure out the current BRK.b value.

Valuation

You may argue against this method but it is very difficult to argue about the data in the table below.

Source: berskhirehathaway.com and author's calculations. Averages and standard deviations are calculated using the end-of-the-year results only.

The table clearly shows that Mr. Market, no matter how crazy he seems, values the way Mr. Buffett acts by adding Berkshire's float and equity with some surprising precision!

This method allows a crude dynamic calculation of BRK.b which is presented in the highlighted row of the table. The value of public equities at the end of Q2 was $207 billion and S&P 500 return since June 30 was about 8.5% at the time of writing. Using this data, we can estimate the current value of the stock portfolio, recalculate the Berkshire's current equity (I did not adjust for taxes on unrealized gains) and apply our yardstick of equity plus float.

Our crude method shows that currently, BRK.b should be worth about $228 vs $209 stock price and we can expect another 10% or so of appreciation. However, the discrepancy between the value and the price is not very significant being within one standard deviation. Consequently, at current prices, Mr. Buffett may slow down his buybacks as compared with Q2.

Berkshire has not used productively two recent market opportunities to buy at value (Dec 2018 and Mar-Apr 2020) due to various reasons. Its insurance empire, railway, BHE, and Apple stock are doing fine but other pieces, while producing cash, do not contribute at sufficient scale to the company. Investors may welcome more infrastructure deals like the recent acquisition of Dominion Energy (D) gas transmission and storage assets. The example of Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP) clearly shows that big and profitable acquisitions of infrastructure assets are possible in the current environment and, arguably, they would fit Berkshire's profile. Based on the current distribution of roles, it seems that it is up to Greg Abel to spearhead these activities but we do not know much about his involvement outside of BHE.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B, BIP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.