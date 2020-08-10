Centamin's (CELTF) CEO Martin Horgan on 2020 Interim Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Centamin plc (OTCPK:CELTF) 2020 Interim Results Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2020 7:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Martin Horgan – Chief Executive Officer

Ross Jerrard – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alan Spence – Jefferies

James Bell – RBC Capital Markets

Hunter Hillcoat – Investec

Tim Huff – Peel Hunt

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Centamin Interim Results Webcast and Conference Call. My name is Abby, and I will be coordinating today's call. [Operator Instructions]

I will now transfer you to your host, Martin Horgan. Martin, please go ahead.

Martin Horgan

Thank you, Abby. Good afternoon, everybody, and thank you for joining Centamin's 2020 Interim Results Presentation. I'm Martin Horgan, Chief Executive Officer. And I'm pleased today to be joined by my colleague, Ross Jerrard, Chief Financial Officer; and Alexandra Carse, Investor Relations.

This will follow the usual format of a short presentation on the interim results, followed by a question-and-answer session. I would just like to draw your attention to the necessary disclaimer on Page 2, and I will assume that you've all read it.

Moving on to Slide 3. First half of 2020 has seen Centamin deliver strong operational and financial results at a time of rally in the gold price that sees the current price testing its all-time high levels. Production over the first half of the year was just over 256,000 ounces, which represented a 9% increase over the same period in 2019 as evidenced from a period of operation delivery at Sukari mine, a strong performance maybe even better when seen in the context of current COVID pandemic.

As ever, safety is of paramount importance for us, and our lost time injury frequency rate fell to 0.26 per 200,000 hours worked, which was a 38% improvement on 2019. We continue to monitor our performance closely and seek further improvements with a target of 0 harm. Driven in part by the operating performance and a 27% increase in the gold price over the period, EBITDA more than doubled to $256 million, which represented an EBITDA margin of 57%.

The performance and gold price rise, when combined with our debt-free and unhedged balance sheet, resulted in net cash and liquid assets of $367 million as of the 30th of June 2020, which places the company in a strong and robust financial position. Accordingly, the Board has declared a second interim dividend of US$0.06, which is a 50% increase in the same period in 2019 and equates to just over $69 million.

Moving on to Slide 4. As I've already mentioned, our people and our communities are a key focus for the company. As the COVID-19 pandemic erupted across the globe during the first half of the year, I am proud of the quick and decisive actions taken by the company to protect our staff and our local communities. It was this agile and comprehensive reaction of the management team in the initial phases of the outbreak that allowed the mine to keep operating through a difficult operating period with no impacts or material impacts on operations.

At the same time, I must also thank our partners and the Egyptian Government who worked with us over the period to ensure the continued safety – operating at the Sukari mine. We are currently operating in our Phase 2 approach of test, trace and isolate after the first occurrences with COVID for the medium to longer term. Safety remains a key focus for management, and the target of 0 harm is one that we'll always strive to achieve. While we've seen an improvement in our lost time injury frequency rate year-on-year, we will continue to focus on the management and leadership and training as we seek to continuously improve this aspect of our operations, a well operation is a safe operation.

In respect of our environmental impact, I'm pleased to report that no major incidents were reported over the period. We progressed the construction of our second tailing storage facility, which is scheduled for completion and commissioning later this year. We continue to focus on water management, and we've temporarily delayed the construction of the solar facility to limit a number of external contractors on site during the early phases of COVID.

On to Slide 6. The first 6 months saw the Sukari mine operating well, starting to benefit from a number of the operational initiatives that commenced in late 2019. The open pit progressed well as it mined ore from both the Stage 4 and Stage 5 areas, while waste stripping was in line with planned levels. Operating efficiency started to be achieved through the use of things like rotary design and some shorter waste storages due to the construction TSF2.

In the underground, the ventilation upgrade continued with the Phase 1 works commenced and on track completion in the second half of this year. With the currently reduced ventilation capacity, it was pleasing to note the changes in preproduction planning and the use of backfall resulted in better dilution control, which improved – in turn, improved the head grade delivered to service.

Over the period, high-grade stopes that were planned for the second half of the year were brought forward into the first half of the year and a combination of these factors, the EBIT head grade of 1.51 grams per ton to the mill, which is ahead of budget.

Milling operations performed broadly in line with plan. And while recovery was slightly down on the year -- the first half of the whole of the year, so production is just over 256,000 ounces. This production volume was slightly -- is aligned with strict cost control. We benefited from a reduction in diesel price, though this was partially offset by increased COVID-related costs. Overall, it enabled Sukari to deliver improved cash and all-in sustaining costs. Ross will talk in more detail for the financial performance shortly.

On Slide 7. And as we look forward to the balance of the year, as previously announced, we had lowered the upper end of production guidance to give full year guidance of 510,000 to 525,000 ounces. While we have successfully navigated the impacts of COVID to date, the extended rosters and reduced manning in certain areas has reduced our ability to potentially reach the top end of the previous range, and therefore, we believe the tightened range is appropriate at this time. Cost guidance remains unchanged for the full year, both in terms of cash costs of between $630 to $680 per ounce and all-in sustaining costs of between $870 to $920 per ounce.

It should be noted that our capital expenditure schedule is somewhat weighted to the second half of the year with a number of the below-the-line projects scheduled completion in the second half in addition to the usual sustaining capital expenditures. This includes the completion of the [indiscernible] number 2, to purchase new excavators, commencement [indiscernible] upgrades and some early-stage works for the solar project.

We clearly cannot predict with any certainty or future impact COVID might have on operations, but we believe our management approach and framework response will help us to navigate any renewed upsurge. In particular, it's entirely possible COVID may well impact on the ability to deliver on what is an ambitious capital program for the second half of the year. I wouldn't be surprised if some of the original expenditure is scheduled end of this year ends up seeing into 2021.

I'd like to hand over to Ross now, who will walk you through the financial results in a bit more detail. Over to you, Ross.

Ross Jerrard

Thank you, Martin. While Martin laid out some of our key financial highlights, a 56% increase in revenue drove 118% increase in EBITDA. As Martin has spoken to, we had good production volumes and had a 27% higher realized gold price of $1,657, we're able to achieve a good result for the half. Although our CapEx spend was marginally up 8% from the comparative period, it was down on the 2020 run rate due to COVID-related deferrals.

I would highlight again that 2020 was flagged as a higher-than-normal CapEx year. Importantly, we generated $102 million of free cash flow for the period, which enabled us to finish the half with $367 million of cash and cash equivalents and provided the platform for the Board to declare a second interim dividend of $0.06 per share.

I'd like to flag that we have finished the final ratchet mechanism of the profit share agreement with the Egyptian Mineral Resource Authority. So as from 1st of July 2020, the profit share distribution will now be 50-50 with our partner, EMRA, going forward. This change to the profit share split and the projected higher CapEx spend in the second half will have an impact on our H2 free cash flow.

Moving to Page 10. The slide is designed to show in a transparent manner how the cash flow was allocated. We generated a total of $255 million operating cash flow for the half, which was up almost 200% year-on-year, which was then allocated across sustaining CapEx, $45 million; nonsustaining CapEx of $7 million and profit share of $101 million. This has resulted in free cash flow of $102 million, from which we will be paying shareholder dividends of $69 million.

Turning to Slide 11. It has always been importance that our dividend returns are sustainable, and this half, it has been no different, underpinned by strong free cash flow generation. We have announced the second interim dividend of $0.06 per share, which represents 68% of free cash flow generated. Our dividend yield of 6% is well above the FTSE 250 of 3%. Our cumulative dividend distributed since 2014 is now amount to an impressive $638 million. We are aware of yield, but would emphasize that consideration is based on free cash flow generation, other uses of capital and maintaining a healthy balance sheet.

We feel that this is a good demonstration of the good working dividend policy. As a reminder, our policy is a 2-staged approach. One, a minimum of 30% of free cash flow; and then secondly, after assessment of growth capital, any excess is returned. Over the last 4 years, we have returned 100% of free cash flow.

Turning to Slide 12. We finished the half year with cash and liquid assets of $367 million with no debt. Our balance sheet strategy is simple. We have no hedging, gold loans or streaming, thereby allowing pure exposure to the gold price. Our balance sheet position allows us the capability. Importantly, as we go into a 50-50 profit share split in the second half, and with the launch of the normal CapEx profile that needs to be delivered, we have the funds to be able to meet these milestones.

You can see the history of both our cash and liquids balances since 2014 as well as the cumulative cash returns, a demonstration of a healthy and resilient balance sheet. Equally, you can see our track record of cumulative dividend return against the backdrop of our cash position over the last 6 years, which provides the flexibility to deliver on our strategy.

Moving on to Slide 13, where the main drivers were gold price and gold volumes. We had targeted $50 million worth of savings at the beginning of the year, split $20 million across targeted cost savings in contracts and consumables and $30 million across operational and productivity drivers. The team are well on track with delivering against these targets. I would flag that we have incurred an additional $5.7 million of COVID-related costs in the first half and there has been a buildup of working capital as previously flagged in Q1.

Slide 14 shows the breakdown of our mine production costs, where the overall level of costs have been well managed, we have been able to benefit from the lower fuel price, which is currently running at $0.43 per liter, down from $0.57 in January 2020. We continue to maintain a disciplined focus on the bottom line with our costs tracking in line with budget and full year guidance. We are naturally expecting to see some additional costs and cash outflow associated with COVID-19 to come through in the second half, although the run rate is expected to flatten out.

Where you see that is -- that there's been a precautionary buildup of working capital through increased stockpiles of consumables, temporary increase in payroll costs and support costs resulting from logistics, planning, including quarantine, and increased sterilization measures and transportation costs due to the government curfew. These costs are not expected to be material in the short term, and therefore, aren't expected to affect guidance. But we continue to actively manage our cost base to mitigate any future impacts from COVID-19.

Slide 15 shows the breakdown of our cost base. You can see the consistency across the quarters, but you will see the increase in the labor component, which has increased from 9% to 15% in the last quarter. This has been a result of the workforce having to work modified rosters and payments made to mitigate the COVID challenges mentioned earlier. And equally, you will see the decrease in the fuel component from 20% to 15%, driven by the reduced fuel price that we are benefiting from. Please remember that the fuel price is set quarterly by the government.

Moving to Slide 16. 2020 is budgeted to be a year of investment. Our sustaining CapEx then remains stable at around the $90 million mark. But as already highlighted, we had forecast to reduce some of our nonsustaining CapEx. The company previously reduced capital expenditure for 2020 to between $150 million to $170 million, down from the originally guided number of $190 million through short-term deferrals of non-essential growth capital, optimization of capital projects and reductions in discretionary spend. Cost mitigation and cash management are fundamental to Centamin's strategy and critical to mitigating the impact of COVID-19.

Changes to the non-essential capital expenditure programs and measures taken to protect our workforce and to secure the operations are not expected to impact guidance for 2020. We do have a high CapEx spend remaining for the second half, but the timing of this delivery will clearly be dependent on the COVID restrictions on site.

I will now hand back to Martin to take you through the rest of the presentation.

Martin Horgan

Thank you, Ross. On Slide 18, I'd like to talk about in addition to the operational performance, the first half of the year has also seen a number of important changes at the Board and the management level. Several changes occurred at the Board level with the appointment of Jim Rutherford as the new non-Executive Chairman, the appointment of Dr. Sally Eyre as the Senior Independent Director; and the addition of Hennie Faul, the former CEO of Anglo American Copper as a non-exec director.

In addition to the Board changes, 2 new committees were established to help drive the company through this next phase of its development. The technical and sustainability committees have been set up to help provide oversight and guidance for management in these key areas of our operations. These are important developments. Those familiar -- those of you who are familiar with good governance will understand that these types of effective committees are really at the heart of a properly functioning board and company.

At the management level, I myself joined at the start of April as Chief Executive Officer, while Craig Murray joined as the Head of Risk. Craig was picked into the deep end, and it was the forefront of leading our COVID response with the Egyptian-based teams. Collectively, they've done an outstanding job, and I would like to thank them on behalf of the company. In addition, over the period, Howard Bills was appointed as the Group Exploration Manager, and has begun an immediate review of our exploration strategy and the portfolio. This is one aspect of our business where I look forward to updating you over the coming months.

Moving on to Slide 20. Since joining as CEO, one question I've been constantly asked is, what is our thinking for the future strategy? And how do we intend to develop Centamin? I think as I've explained to most of you in the past, actually our strategy is very simple and is comprised of 3 distinct elements. The first element centers on Sukari itself.

We should recognize Sukari for the world-class asset that it is, and it can be and seek to develop a strategy to maximize the value of the operations for the long term. The previously flat life of asset review is progressing well. And this combined with our already stated projects will help to map out the root for Sukari as we enter the next 10 years of operation.

In addition, exploration will remain a key focus to fully quantify the potential of the ore body and any nearby satellites to extend the mining life. Second element centers on shareholder returns. We will seek to maintain our robust financial strength, while at the same time, remaining committed to the payment of a sustainable dividend. And finally, the third element centered on growth and diversification. We will seek to grow the business in a disciplined structured way to create long-term value with organic and acquisition opportunities to develop a multi-asset and multi-jurisdiction in gold.

Moving on to the final conclusion slide, Slide 21. In conclusion, I'm happy to report that the company has delivered operationally over the first half year, producing 250,000 ounces, while improving on safety and maintaining cost discipline, which allowed the company to gain exposure to the full -- the full exposure to the recent rise in gold price.

We were able to achieve this despite the challenges presented by COVID and have been able to navigate this first phase of pandemic without any material impact on our operations at this time. Managed to strengthen the governance framework with the Board changes in terms of personnel and committee structure while at the same time, we are going to build out the management team to give us more depth in key areas.

It's been a process of evolution and not revolution as we repeat to retain those elements of the business that have made Sukari and Centamin's success so far and build on those foundations for the future. Our financial strength is that company is able to commit to 50% increase in the dividend of USD 0.06 while retaining financial flexibility in the business as key as we seek to define our next phase of growth and development for the company over the next 10 years and beyond.

That concludes the presentation part of this webcast today. I would now like to move to the question-and-answer session. I'll hand back to Abby, who will moderate that for us. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you so much Martin. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Alan Spence from Jefferies. Alan, please go ahead.

Alan Spence

Hi, thank you very much. And I've got 2 questions, and I'll take them one at a time. The first one is regarding the Sukari life of asset review. Just to clarify, will both Phase 1 and the further work streams mentioned in the report be completed and those findings presented in the second half? And regarding the second phase, there was a reference to the geological management of the Sukari ore body, for someone such as myself without a technical background, can you just kind of go into a little bit more detail what are some of the things you're evaluating there?

Martin Horgan

Sure. No problem at all. And happy to take that, Ross. So in terms of the life of asset review, look, I think that has progressed well. I picked up that piece of work in April when I joined and obviously got into the detail to make sure that we're heading in the right direction. So look, I'm pleased to say that, that work has progressed well. We've expanded the scope slightly in a couple of areas, reduced it in another couple of areas, looking at some scenario planning.

And in addition to that, we've also had the recently constituted technical committee as well. So we're really looking forward to engaging with the technical committee as we work through a number of the analyses that we're undertaking, both the short term, but more importantly, the medium- to longer-term strategy for Sukari as well.

So at this stage, certainly, the intention is to complete those works, round those discussions off with the technicality in the broader board and engage with the investor base in the market over the second half of this year to discuss what's usual and where that takes us the next stage of the company's development and growth.

In terms of the geological management of Sukari, one of the things that I've looked at, I mentioned before about sort of evolution, not revolution, and it's about building on the sort of the successes of the past and trying to refine those and potentially upgrade in certain areas.

And one of the things that occurred to me on sort of first review was that historically, the sort of the geological function at Sukari had had a sort of one-size, fits-all geological management within the ore body and the broader exploration ore. So with a focus on that, how the build is coming to replace the previous exploration manager and how we will be looking after the group-wide exploration. But clearly, in the Sukari context, that will be in and around the concession and then on a more broader regional basis.

And in addition to that, we've created, like, a new position, if you like, which is a mineral resource manager, and we're looking to recruit into that role. We're down the track of that process to bring in somebody who has a specific responsibility for the Sukari ore body, within the operational fit and therefore, say -- sorry, I should say.

And therefore, the interface between the exploration manager looking outside the ore body and the mineral resource manager looking at the ore body itself, that interface should give us a better dance to basically unlock, not only the ore body potential for production basis, but also the exploration upside as well. When I talked about the geological management, it's sort of we're defining roles and the recruitment of 2 individuals to fill those roles with very clear defined responsibilities between the 2 handing over into operations from there.

Alan Spence

Okay. Very helpful. And the second one is regarding the CapEx. Ross, you mentioned that in the scenario where some of that nonsustaining CapEx had to be deferred, it wouldn't impact 2020. Do you have a rough sense of perhaps how far into 2021 you could get before that's being impacted and nagging primarily around the TSF expenditure?

Ross Jerrard

Yes, Alan. It's predominantly around TSF, which is very much scheduled to be completed this year, and it's really the ability to I guess, spend the quantum in the remaining 5 months and into the next year. I think the key thing to remember is there was a portion of that capital expenditure that was allocated from treasury. So not all of that would drop as free cash flow. That sits within this current year, but we certainly are planning to sort of hit those variable rates and the CapEx spend profile that we've indicated.

Alan Spence

Sorry. Perhaps I didn't word my question properly. But if that expenditure is delayed into 2021, how far into 2021 before production gets impacted as a result of those delays?

Ross Jerrard

Well, look, the TSF needs to be completed by the end of the year. So that's the critical one that we do need the CapEx to be spent. It's the main one. A lot of the other stuff in terms of the CapEx will be camp upgrades and the like that won't impact pure production. And then we've got normal sustaining CapEx to touch there, scheduled rebuilds and the like. So it's actually there for -- actually needs to be delivered. That's the main one. That I guess the timing is critical in making sure that, that's delivered on time and on track, which it is.

Alan Spence

Okay, that’s great. Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from James Bell from RBC Capital Markets. James, please go ahead.

James Bell

Yes, good afternoon and thanks for taking my questions. First one is just on the dividend. I think previously when you talked about interim payments, you've talked about the Board as not wanting to commit to a payment that they feel like they can't sustain. Should we read this as $0.12 minimum dividend for this year ex kind of disruptions from COVID-19?

Ross Jerrard

I'm happy to take that one.

James Bell

Sorry, Ross, there was a beep there. Please carry on. Sorry about that.

Ross Jerrard

James, yes, that's -- in terms of modeling it, historically, we've moved from, I guess, 1/3, 2/3 split. And we're forward looking to sort of 50-50 split in the second half of the year. So I promise, actually it's $0.12 full year. Assuming all things come in as planned, as you mentioned, with COVID and obviously, hopefully, we'll get some benefit of gold price and other factors but modeled on the $0.12 full year.

James Bell

Okay. That makes a lot of sense. And then maybe just a follow-up from your comments Alan's question, I mean, is there any risk around not getting the TSF completed by year-end, given what you've seen in terms of operational constraints or getting contractors onto site? Or is that something that can be completed, no matter kind of what happens from the sort of staff and restrictions point of view?

Martin Horgan

So Ross, happy to take that. So in terms of the TSF, the external, if you like, consultants sort of critical to us is our independent engineers like Petzold. And they have remained on-site for the duration despite sort of the COVID impact that they have to stay on site to support the outside of that as well. In terms of the execution, that is effectively almost a self-performed with construction managers Shane both working on that and using that as well.

So in terms of our reliance on external third parties, this very much is within our own compass to maintain sort of progress on that. Obviously, things like supply chain for things like lines and so on. On top of that, in a good place as well. So I think in terms of the ability to deliver TSF2, I think we feel confident that at this time, barring any significant change in the COVID situation is that we're able to deliver that on track and as planned for the second half of the year.

James Bell

Okay. That's fine. And one more quick one, if I may. Just looking at consensus production forecast, it seems that there are still some analysts out there with quite a bit of production growth coming through in later years. Obviously, Cleopatra was something that was talked about a lot by the previous management team, I just wondered with how it's joining the life of mine review going on. Do you expect to be able to give us some more details on what's happening around Cleopatra in the second half of this year or around that time of the release of the life of mine review?

Martin Horgan

Look, in terms of -- as you stated, I took some sort of optimization of the ore body in this relation of the mineral resource manager role and then need to face the exploration manager. I think it was sort of fairly classic model, for example, [indiscernible] run for a number of years, and well, actually imported into Barrick now as well. So I think in terms of understanding the geological setting of Sukari, then understanding what that means in terms of potential extensional targets in terms of Cleopatra itself and then how that then feeds into an ability to tackle that either open pit or underground.

From my perspective, I think we would like to -- or we are going to take a careful look geologically at Cleopatra [indiscernible] ore body within that context. Work out, do we have enough data to be able to lay plans on that right now? Or if we are data deficient? How do we lay that planning out? And then lead into a full evaluation exercise as well. So certainly, we'll be -- we are assessing it. We are looking at right now, fresh sets of eyes coming into the business to review the current state of play there. And then certainly we're looking to update the plans for Cleopatra as we move forward in the second half of the year.

James Bell

Okay. That’s great. Thanks very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from Hunter Hillcoat from Investec. Please go ahead.

Hunter Hillcoat

All right, thank you. You've almost answered the question right now in terms of what I was asking. But I guess then, as part of that with your life of asset review taking place in the second half, underground was at one stage a 0.25 million ounce producer, 250,000 ounces in 2016, 2017. Do you think or do you see any potential that it could get to that level again? Or is the ore body definition just not stacking up that you believe that could be possible. I may be preempting something here. So I'm sorry about that.

Martin Horgan

No, not at all. Look, and I think in terms of -- there's a couple of considerations that we're looking at right now. One is actually just the geological sort of aspect of the ore body Amun versus Ptah, versus Horus. Sukari is a fairly complicated ore body. It's not -- or it is categorized by a number of different styles of mineralization, some of them sort of narrow vein, incredibly high-grade as in the month previously.

Ptah probably is categorized by more sort of bulk tonnage, lower grade opportunities, but obviously, with operating efficiencies around that as well. So I think in terms of when we're sort of stepping back to look at the underground on a long-term basis, it is -- the challenge is -- we're not challenged, but we've got to take on as some of the ore body is getting deeper. In that, we're looking at different sort of styles of mineralization as we move into that as well.

And we've got to look at things, the cycle times as we get sort of ore from those deep reaches up to surface as well. And as I say, south mineralization where we have narrow higher grade mineralization, should we be looking at sort of changing the mine method there to take account of that and try and reduce dilution. Or are we looking at sort of taking a bulk approach and trying to sort of get cost efficiency there as well.

So I think putting all those things together as part of this life of asset review there is given -- what we know today geologically, given the sort of the different styles of mineralization within the one ore body effectively and given the sort of rolling out a 5- to 10-year plan of conceptually where this could go, looking at what can we achieve from both in terms of volume, in terms -- also surface and the grade that comes with that as well from there. So I think that will show out of that work.

And of course, as we continue to drill and infill and extend the ore body and hopefully find new targets underground as well that miners will change thinking as well. But that's certainly the key mix for us, it's about what's the appropriate methodology on a sustainable basis for the long-term to be able to just lay out for the underground, where we've got good confidence in what we're doing, so we can then deliver it on a consistent basis.

Hunter Hillcoat

Very good. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Tim Huff from Peel Hunt. Tim, please go ahead.

Tim Huff

Yes, hi. Thank you very much. Just 2 questions, both follow-up questions actually. The first one was again on the CapEx possibly tailing into 2021, some of the second half projects. The way you're approaching the Phase 2 COVID response, I don't know much about it, but does it involve prioritizing different capital projects as well in terms of what that means, in terms of internal external contractors and what you think you can get accomplished? And if you could give us any sort of color around within Phase 2, if there are different stages of that because, obviously, it is to help you prepare for the medium to longer term. That would be helpful.

And then the second one was on the dividend, and I was just following up on James' question. The 12 -- you're running at a run rate of $0.12 now, but how are you looking at the div these days? Are you looking at -- when you look at shareholder returns, are you looking at the div in terms of yield, which some investors are hoping that you're chasing a 5% yield, I'm not. Are you looking at sustainability? Or are you looking just a general, like, very logical combination of the 2 where there -- you may even leave potential for excess cash returns in terms of a top-up special?

Martin Horgan

So Ross, I'm happy to maybe take the first one on the COVID response, and if you want to – and if you want to add with that Ross?

Ross Jerrard

Sure, sure. Thank you.

Martin Horgan

Perfect. So in terms of the COVID response, the first fact is really around protecting the site. So that was immediately sort of restricting access, putting in place fairly sort of stringent quarantine procedures that everybody coming out the site and get this along, extending rosters, taking cognizance of availability and unavailability of chartered flights, for example.

So once we sort of got through and if you like, sort of protected the site, the next phase then was almost learning, how do we sort of live with it on the medium to longer term. And that's been categorized by a number of initiatives. We touched on supply chain. We've touched on rostering and chartered flights previously in terms of protection in Egypt.

And I think importantly, for ourselves, is recognizing the importance of quality to effectively try and set Sukari as a sort of protected bubble for that and using that through a combination, as I mentioned, of quarantine before people come on site and also the use of sort of prescreening or testing to ensure that we try and maintain a COVID-free type, which we think is the sensible thing to do on a long-term basis for that effectively. So that would then sort of phase out, and I think I categorized as sort of a test, trace and isolate, which I think has been the sort of successful model that we've seen in a number of governments like South Korea, for example, employee historically. And we've got support from there and epidemiologist to help us with that effectively as well.

So in terms of the sort of as we go forward, I think I likened it, the conversation today that this is a bit like malaria. This is something that we're going to have to -- if you work in West Africa, where you've got [indiscernible] on malaria, you're not going to eradicate it. So this is something we you learned to live with it, to mitigate as best you can and recognize it as an operating reality for the foreseeable future. So that's certainly the approach we're taking around COVID.

In terms of prioritizing projects, no. And I think in terms of the -- some of the things may defer. For example, I'll give you an example, is that we've then got a couple of 60-40 extraction shovels due for arrival. That's about a $10 million CapEx build. And the $10 million final payment is due when they're on-site and commissioned, and they're currently due to be delivered and commissioned in December of this year. Now with COVID, do those units actually arrive in December or are there slight delays?

Does the commissioning team turn up on time to sort of get those running in time? Or does that become January or February just because of, again, COVID and travel restrictions effectively. So it's those types of [indiscernible] that we might be looking at, things shifting from this year into the next year. But as Ross mentioned, the essential works around TSF2 and so on, they are prioritized and they will be delivered on time. And it's the sort of slight slippage on the camp facility upgrades, excavators is a churn that we may see something into next year. So Ross, that's -- that sort of covers the sort of the COVID and the capital projects question. I'm happy to hand over to Ross.

Tim Huff

Yes, that's really helpful.

Ross Jerrard

I can -- and yes, so your question around the dividend and yield, while we certainly are aware of the yield consideration, that is certainly not our target, it's all about sustainability and the importance of that dividend payout. And it's really a function of the free cash flow position. So the prime consideration is, free cash flow in the first 30% is immediately allocated to dividend distribution. And then we look across our allocations of capital and maintaining our balance sheet or how we see things unfold.

And then they make a decision on that base. But it's really around sustainability, a function of cash and then depending on our cash balance, whether we had accelerated a dividend or give an additional payment if there was no other use for that cash. So I guess it's really scaled across those functions. Yield, we're conscious of, but it's certainly not a driver of it. It's really a function of the free cash flow and the cash that we maintain on our balance sheet.

Tim Huff

Okay, that’s really helpful. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We have one more question from Alan Spence from Jefferies. Alan, please go ahead.

Alan Spence

Thanks very much for this bonus time. Martin, from today's standpoint, do you think it's more likely sentiment becomes a more of a asset producer through M&A or organic development?

Martin Horgan

That's a very good question. And look, I think in terms of the review, how it joined us a couple of months ago, and he's taking a very careful look at that. So Howard co-founded with me and before that with [indiscernible], which had some pretty notable successes. So I think he's a pretty exploration geo with a lot of African experience, including the Arabian-Nubian Shield in Sudan and across in Saudi as well.

So I think having a really careful look at Batie, and looking at the Ropo, looking at Egypt as well. Really to look at sort of what are the prospects of making a commercial scale discovery that could be brought into the subject that is actually commensurate with sort of Centamin’s hurdle rates around the discipline of capital allocation. We're not going to develop a 75,000 ounce per annum, sort of 0.5 ounce sort of mine. It just doesn't fit with our profile, so can we find something that fits with that Centamin’s strategy.

And I think as we all know, exploration is higher risk in terms of success, there are longer time frames, medium to long-term success rates. But obviously, it's highly value accretive. It's going correctly in terms of finding rather than buying out as well. So certainly, Howard will be looking at the current portfolio. Importantly, looking at our systems and strategy and execution of this exploration work and looking to build up that portfolio as well. So I will certainly believe in exploration and the exploration bit is being a real driver for any sort of natural well company. I think the [indiscernible] assets at Sukari, it has performed as a key kind of our overall strategy. So certainly, we'll be focusing on that. And I think that just naturally takes a longer burn time to have success in and around exploration as well.

So certainly, second half of this year, Howard's review will be on my desk, and we'll sit down and discuss that technicality and look to update everybody in due course and what we currently have and how we take that strategy forward. And I think in terms of their acquisition, again, I go back to the comment of discipline, which I've made several times before. I think the gold sector historically has had a good record of not doing very smart things with shareholders' funds at the top of the cycle.

And so if we can find opportunities that make sense for us to try and grow the business, and I think we certainly would look at those. I just think in sort of current gold price environment, finding the asset is one thing and then having a realistic expectation value discussion with the either sites and the challenge on top of that as well.

We're always watching brief, comfortably looking at projects and companies to see if we can find that value and if something makes sense, and we'll continue to do that as part of our business. But I think in the short-term, focus on Sukari, optimize Sukari for medium to long-term and sure, we're getting the best NPV for that on a technically risk-adjusted basis, maintain our financial robustness and then look for those opportunities internally and externally as well.

Alan Spence

Okay. I appreciate it. Thank you very much.

Operator

We currently have no further questions.

Martin Horgan

Thank you. Well, thank you to everybody for taking the time for listening today and appreciate the questions. And as ever, myself and Ross and obviously Alex from the IR probably will be happy to pick up the questions that you have offline. Thank you for your time.