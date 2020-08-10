Shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) have been hammered over the past year, struggling to recoup much of their March losses as worries about the playability of the NFL season and the level of advertising spending, given the severe hit to the economy, remain. However, thanks to the strength of its primary asset, the Fox News Channel (FNC), shares are attractive.

Q2 Results Were Better Than Expected

In the company's fiscal fourth quarter (financials available here), FOX earned $0.62 on a non-GAAP basis, besting estimates by $0.04, while revenue was down 3.6% at $2.42 billion. For the full fiscal year, Fox earned $2.48 per share on $2.78 billion of EBITDA. Adjusted EPS in Q4 was unchanged from last year, thanks to lower programming costs and a reduced share count.

Affiliate revenue was up 8% to $1.519 billion, while advertising was down 22% to $712 million, given fewer live sports events and scripted television programming. FOX is largely a play on sports and news, and we saw quite the divergence in results as sports, but not news, was hit by the pandemic.

Cable network revenue was down 2.2% to $1.27 billion, while television was down 6% to $1.113 billion. While these two segments are roughly equal contributors to the top line, cable networks are the primary earnings machine, generating $674 million in EBITDA to only $169 million from television. Thanks to lower sports programming costs, cable EBITDA was actually up 12%. At $2.706 billion, 97% of the company's annual profits come from cable, with the television profits barely covering overall corporate costs.

In the television unit, FOX affiliate fees rose to $551 million from $451 million, thanks to higher rates from third-party FOX stations. This was overwhelmed by a $184 million drop in advertising as fewer sports (i.e. no Saturday Major League Baseball games) and a harsher advertising environment weighed on results.

Cable advertising revenue fell by $22 million, but this was due to fewer sporting events on Fox Sports One (FS1). Fox News Media advertising was actually higher than one year ago, which helped to buoy the cable group's results. Thanks to news coverage of the pandemic and the strength of its brand, FNC delivered strong ratings, which translated to strong advertising fees.

The Fox News Channel was number one in basic cable for its 49th month in July, averaging 3.2 million prime time views and 1.6 total day viewers with its top two prime time hosts, Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, topping 4 million. Indeed, there have been weeks this year where Fox News ratings were ahead of the broadcast networks.

At the company level, SG&A expenses were 9% higher at $494 million. The company also took a $442 million impairment charge based on its early exit from its agreement with the USGA to air the US Open and several other golf events.

Fox also has a very strong balance sheet, with $4.645 billion of cash against just $7.95 billion of debt. This liquidity positions the company well against potential economic volatility. Overall, the company was able to hold EPS flat as cable news advertising was strong, and lower sports fees offset declines in its business elsewhere.

The Sports Outlook is Uncertain

Fox faces competing forces for the rest of the year. On sports, which impacts FS1 and the FOX network, there is a great uncertainty, while news will likely be a source of stability. First, let's focus on sports.

From July 1, 2019, to December 31, 2019, the FOX broadcast unit generated $2.46 billion of advertising revenue vs $1.7 billion in the first six months of 2020. Indeed, From October 1 to December 31 (the only quarter where NFL games are played throughout, advertising revenue was $1.67 billion. Calendar Q4 accounts for 40% of the full year advertising revenue. Whether the NFL plays this year is critical to the near-term earnings outlook, given how much revenue it generates.

Currently, the company is budgeting for a completion of the MLB season, normal NFL season, and reduced College Football season. As FOX resumes payment of licensing fees, $70 million of sports cost will return in fiscal Q1. This will be more than offset by increased advertising. While the company sees a $250 million advertising headwind from fewer sporting events versus last year, more sports events in Q1 than Q4 will lead to a sequential increase. This is especially the case in Q2, assuming the NFL season is played.

In fact, the NFL drives 40% of the network's viewership. These games also provide elevated audiences for FOX to advertise its scripted programming and drive interest. This is very important as delayed scripted programs will return in the fall. It is also important to note that, on the earnings call, management said they were "heartened" by the strength of the advertising market. More advertising dollars are being spent on news and sports than on entertainment. NFL and MLB "form the foundation of the brand of Fox Sports." Baseball is back though there are concerns about the season's durability, and the NFL's is unknown.

Ultimately, whether the NFL plays or not could impact pre-tax profits by up to $750 million this year. However, remember this is a one-year hit rather than a permanent loss of earnings power in the future, as football will come back eventually.

On the positive side, this is a campaign year, which will further support ratings for FNC. Indeed, political advertising is running 50% ahead of 2016 and could be a $100+ million tailwind. I think it's also important to note that FNC has proved itself a strong asset during various political environments. FNC has led the ratings during each month of Trump's presidency, but it is not dependent on a Republican as President to have ratings success.

During the presidency of Barack Obama, FNC was generally the top-rated cable news network, occasionally, even scoring all of the top ten shows. By the same token, MSNBC (which is less favorable to Trump than FNC) ratings have increased substantially during the Trump years, suggesting that Americans are as interested in the news whether they support the President's policies are not.

I would also note that there have been reports of advertiser boycotts of top shows, like Tucker Carlson's, but there has been no discernible impact in the financials, with FNC likely one of the few assets to see advertising growth over the past three months. Management also stated that they are signing up new clients on Fox News. Investors should be aware of this risk, but it doesn't appear to be financially material.

Valuation Is Attractive

Last year, the company generated $2 billion of free cash flow, though this was aided by a Super Bowl and lower capex, with a run rate closer to $1.7-1.8 billion. I would emphasize that FNC is the firm's primary asset, generating the vast majority of its cash flow. I view this as a positive as FNC has proven to have a loyal customer base and durable advertising revenue. News is also unlikely to face the same competition from streaming services as filmed entertainment.

With a $15.1 billion market cap, the company trades for about 8.8x free cash flow and 10x earnings. I think shares should trade closer to 12x free cash flow or $33.50, given the stability of the news business. That said, there is $750 million of earnings at risk from the NFL. If we assume no season, that would cost the company $1.25 a share, suggesting shares may be worth $32.25.

At $25, the company would seemingly be discounting a multi-year NFL shutdown. In reality, headline risk around the NFL is likely leading to a discounted valuation. However, with news driving the bulk of EBITDA, this is misguided, creating a value opportunity, and I would buy shares here.

