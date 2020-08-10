Given the low valuation and the investing public's unawareness that PBI even owns this business, I would argue this is the best way to play E-commerce growth.

Management offered very bullish commentary about this business starting to inflect from profitability standpoint on the Q2 2020 earnings call.

Pitney Bowes owns a vibrant E-Commerce logistics business that grew 41% in Q2 2020. When Wall Street works this out the stock could re-rate.

When it comes to pure stock picking, 2020 has been an amazing and breakout year for me. Today, I write to share my best current idea - Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI).

Behind the scenes Pitney Bowes' management team have been busy bees making smart strategic decisions to reinvent its business. In April 2020, Pitney hit the 100 year milestone mark as company. On its May 2020 Q1 conference call, its CEO, Marc Lautenbach, made the following statement:

Through the last 100 years we have prevailed as a company by having a clear vision and strategy but what has sustained Pitney Bowes is our character. There's a certain resilience and grit to this company which enabled us to endure. The grit is built on a culture of innovation that has created and recreated this company many times over and it's helping us to recreate the company again today. Source: PBI FY 2020 Q1 Conference Call

In this article, I will share with Mr. Market how PBI's strategic investment in e-commerce is starting to inflect. Moreover, I would venture to guess that the vast majority of readers have no idea Pitney Bowes had an e-commerce logistics business with annual parcel volume capacity of 250 million units as of Q2 2020.

Perception vs. Reality

I find that perception is reality and that most people have heard of Pitney Bowes but they have the perception that the company is the same old boring company that makes metered mail equipment sold to both large businesses and small businesses so that these businesses can send out their monthly account statements or business invoices to customers. Moreover, they have the perception that first class mail and marketed mailing volumes are down and will comp negatively forever. Next, if they quickly glance at PBI's balance sheet they might quickly conclude that the company is too leveraged. And finally, as I often read the comments on StockTwits to gauge sentiment, this week especially, it appears many people have been shorting this stock concluding that this big leg up is pure hype and it must just be misinformed Robinhooders just playing the momentum.

Lo and behold, I have bad news for the shorts (currently short 26.75 million shares out of 173 million total shares), as dare I say they are about to get run over if they doubled down on their short bet this past week.

And by the way, before we dive in, in case you aren't close to the story, PBI shares leapt higher by 88% this year. Also note that 82.75 million out of 173 million (total shares outstanding) traded this week, so the big leg up was on very high volume.

My Thesis In Nutshell

In Q2 2020, Pitney Bowes' e-commerce business had revenue growth of 41% and for the first time in its history this segment was the largest piece of its overall business. Yes, that is correct. Pitney Bowes owns and operates a vibrant e-commerce logistics business that has annual package volume capacity that have gone from 150 million parcels (Q1 2020) to 250 million parcels (Q2 2020). Again major volume throughput increase has taken place in the span of 90 days, and keep in mind that we aren't talking about the holiday quarter.

If you don't believe me that PBI has a logistics global e-commerce business, then here is an excerpt from PBI's 10-K:

Global E-commerce

Domestic parcel services combine proprietary label technology for returns and a delivery network with cost-effective last-mile delivery to process over 125 million parcels annually. We operate 15 domestic parcel sortation centers connected by a nationwide transportation network, enabling us to pick up parcels from retailer distribution centers and move them through our physical network. We also operate four fulfillment centers, providing pick, pack and ship services for retailers. These centers are located within our parcel sortation centers to facilitate same-day entry into our parcel delivery network. Cross-border solutions manages all aspects of the international shopping and shipping experience. Our proprietary technology enables global tracking and logistics services; calculates duty, tax and shipping costs at checkout; enables multi-currency pricing, payment processing and fraud management; ensures compliance with product restrictions and produces all documentation requirements to meet export complexities and customs clearance. Our proprietary technology is utilized by direct merchants and major online marketplaces facilitating millions of parcels to be shipped worldwide. Shipping solutions enable clients to reduce transportation and logistics costs, select the best carrier based on need and cost, improve delivery times and track packages in real-time. Powered by our shipping APIs, an integral part of the Pitney Bowes Commerce Cloud, clients can purchase postage, print shipping labels and access shipping and tracking services that can be easily integrated into any web application such as online shopping carts or ecommerce sites and provide guaranteed delivery times and flexible payment options.

I would argue that a vast majority of SA readers and most investors in general have no idea whatsoever that Pitney Bowes' is a mini FedEx (FDX) or a baby UPS (UPS). Given the rapid growth of e-commerce and the second derivative appeal of trying to play this growth, when the public at large merely work out that PBI is in e-commerce logistics business I would argue its stock will re-rate (and that started to happen this week already!).

Incidentally, this past Friday, SA's news team did a good job of reporting this story about e-commerce.

My Thesis (in more detail)

Next, I am going to pivot and get into the weeds.

I have read and listened to a number of conference calls and I would argue that the C-Suite here at Pitney Bowes is excellent. This team is on point, has strategic vision, and understands its business well.

Firstly, I want to share a few key excerpts from the Q2 2020 earnings call (July 30, 2020):

(Please note all quoted material is from PBI Q2 2020 earnings conference call)

Legacy Business Isn't Dead

Perhaps, PBI's legacy business is stickier and its cash flows will be around for a while.

Exhibit A - Management has been wisely investing for years

If you look at the quarter from a longer-term perspective, the investments we have made to move our business to ecommerce shipping, build capacity for that business. Investments at Pitney Bowes commerce cloud, new offerings and new channels all paid off. We've built a more agile, flexible and contemporary business in the second quarter is a clear proof point.

Exhibit B - Evolved from hardware based mailing to cloud-enabled with analytics

Within SendTech, we've invested to diversify our business model and have evolved from purely a hardware-based mailing model to a cloud-enabled shipping and mailing solutions model with analytical capabilities. Our investments are in three primary areas, new product technology, channel capabilities, and developing a new revenue profit stream around shipping. These investments are starting to pay off. In new products technology, we launched our new central mail station, a first of a kind device with a meter in the cloud capability. Investments in digital web capabilities, we shipped over 5000 units in the quarter since launching, exceeding our expectations. We have invested in our channel, especially in building our digital channel capabilities, including direct web sales. In North America, 65% of our supplies transactions are now through the web. Within SendTech shipping, we've invested in digital capabilities, leveraging the API's from Global Ecommerce and adding in [indiscernible] like multi-carrier capabilities. Shipping revenues grew over prior year. [Indiscernible] SendTech shipping revenue was about $30 million. Within this we have built out an innovative online SendPro shipping service, and in the second quarter, the number of paid subscribers grew nearly 40% prior year.

E-Commerce

PBI is mini FedEx. No one even knows this unless you are close to the story and in the weeds...most aren't!

E-Commerce package volume has gone from 150 million parcels to 250 million parcels.

Just some raw numbers of we're at a 150 million looking at Stan parcels on annual basis before this were 250 million now. The original plan called for layering in capital and automation slightly before you saw those increased volumes. So I got to make a judgment about how much of that volume sticks and that will dictate the pacing and the sequencing of the capital on the automation. So if it all sticks and we'll move more quickly in terms of building the incremental capability to handle that officially. Right now we're throwing people at it, which is good. And we're able to accommodate the client requests as best we can, but it's not the most efficient.

My commentary

(Here is the evidence that the business is inflecting and it is running at capacity: PBI is scaling its transport network and warehousing, but because Q2 2020 volumes were up 80% in 90 days, they had to hire temporary labor and there is a learning curve for onboarding new people).

Here is the pricing power and capacity commentary from the call

(My commentary: It appears that some analysts are myopically missing the forest for the trees and looking in the rearview mirror. Look at how CFO, Stan Sutula, answers sell sider Shannon Cross's question.)

( My commentary: Note how PBI's management team specifically explain that profitability improves when the network is optimized and with Q2 2020 volumes up 80% the transportation fleet and warehouse overhead are scaling, but not yet the people piece as they wanted to keep their customers happy and hit their on time performance metrics (this is smart long-term thinking over short-term profits)). Details on the hiring piece:

In terms of your second question about margins, I'll let Stan elaborate. But our expectations, we continue to see margins improve as we go through the balance of the year. I'd reiterate something that Stan said, because it's really hard to underestimate the impact. 80% of the workforce in that business was new. And there's just a certain learning curve as you come up, the experience curve in terms of how you work your way around those facilities. So if for no other reason, just the team hitting their stride, we'll get more efficient. But clearly scale continues to be an important dynamic.

Here are full year Global E-Commerce revenues.

Next, let's look at some numbers.

In FY 2019, PBI's Global E-Commerce revenue grew 12.6% to $1.15 billion.

Source: Pitney Bowes FY 2019 10-K

Here is the inflection in Q2 2020: +41%

However, in Q2 2020, its Global E-Commerce revenue grew 41%!

Source: Pitney Bowes Q2 2020 10-Q

E-Commerce margins are negative now as they have been investing like crazy in infrastructure to service the growth....

At the moment, E-Commerce margins are negative given the surge in labor and temporary labor to meet the 80% increase in volumes. However, PBI's management offered some highly encouraging commentary.

Management's comments on inflecting:

Exhibit C

Loop Capital's question:

PBI's CEO answer

(My commentary: Essentially, Marc is saying that the industry is operating at capacity given the amazing growth rates, so this bodes well for firmer pricing in Q3 2020 quarter).

Exhibit D - 100 New Customers will show up in Q3 2020!

(My commentary: Management specifically says they signed 100 new customers, but that revenue will not show up until Q3 2020 given the lag in billing and onboarding).

I'd say we gained share. I'd say we gained customers. I think, the important part of those 100 new customers I mentioned was they contributed very little incremental revenue to the quarter. So that revenue is still in front of us. So we'll see over the next coming days, but I don't have any doubt that if you look at, as I said, if you look at our peers in history, they're talking about volumes that are consistent with peak, we were well above peaks, I think, by any measure will have gained share. I think that's structural to your point.

Let's take a look at TTM E-commerce Revenue ($1.294 billion and EBIT -$88.4 million) :

Q3 2019 Revenue of $279 million and EBIT negative $21.8 million

Q4 2019 Revenue of $324 million and EBIT negative $18.2 million

Q1 2020 Revenue of $292.3 million and EBIT negative $29.5 million

Q2 2020 Revenue of $398.5 million and EBIT negative $18.9 million

Given the growth rates, let's say pro-forma Q3 2020 revenue is $400 million (given the 100 new customers and the continued strong trends) and Q4 2020 revenue is $500 million, then PBI would have pro-forma FY 2020 revenue of $1.591 billion or 38% growth for the year.

If this business starts to inflect and simply goes from negative EBIT to flat, we are talking about a big swing in EBIT power. If this plays out and I think there is a good chance that it may, again, PBI's stock re-rates.

As a proxy for e-commerce just look at the stock charts of Amazon (AMZN) up 71% YTD, Overstock.com (OSTK) up 1,370% YTD and Wayfair (W) up 242% YTD.

If we are looking for a second derivative proxy, then look at FedEx and UPS over the past three months (both are up north of 50%).

Valuation

PBI has 173 million shares outstanding. So $6.27 per share x 173 million equals a market capitalization of $1.084 billion.

Per Pitney Bowes' Q2 2020 slide deck (slide 7) management suggests that parent company debt is only $0.7 billion.

Moreover, PBI's debt is termed out and its next maturity isn't until October 2021 and that is only $172 million.

So if we used management's implied net debt, then we are looking at an enterprise value of $1.8 billion.

Incidentally, Stamps.com has a market capitalization north of $5 billion.

The Chart

I am not sure if anyone reads my instablogs, but on Wednesday morning (August 5th) at 7am, I send out this alert: A Picasso Stock Chart?.

A good friend of mine is an NYC Equity Portfolio Manager (and has been one for well over a decade). He moonlights as a technical analyst (as talking with clients, building models and writing in depth research pieces can be taxing during the day).

Here is what he sent me (August 4th) when I asked for this take on PBI's technicals.

Yes, this is a winner, perfect breakout of a major multi-year trendline with heavy volume, set up for golden cross, it's looking like a Picasso to me.

In the interest of full disclosure I am long 6K shares around $5 (I own it in two different accounts).

Thinking Outside Of The Box

When it comes to pure stock picking, 2020 has been an amazing and breakout year for me. There are so many ideas that I have written about on SA's free site that have worked out well, so I will only share that worked well but were controversial at the time of publication.

Range Resources (April 5, 2020). The stock was $2.64 at the time of publication and closed Friday at $8.26 (+213%)

Kirkland's (June 9, 2020). The stock was $1.63 at the time of publication and closed Friday at $6.26 (+285%).

Conclusion

I would argue that I discovered one of the best ways to play E-commerce growth, yet the vast majority of the investing public is unaware that Pitney Bowes has annual capacity of 250 million parcels for its e-commerce business.

Based on management's commentary about the business's potential to inflect to profitability, from losing money, as they have spent the past eight years investing aggressively to building out the network, at some point Wall Street at large will work out this exciting story. Incidentally, for a compelling data point, this past Friday, there was a CNBC article that confirms PBI's management commentary on overall industry capacity (see this CNBC article on UPS tacking on surcharges).

