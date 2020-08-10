This article looks at how much of the relative outperformance of U.S. stocks is attributable to the Tech sector.

With U.S. stocks strongly leading, even as its relative share of global economic output shrinks, one must consider whether this outperformance will continue.

As of Saturday afternoon, the United States, which makes up just over 4% of the world population, had 26% of the world's 19.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. Global case numbers are tricky given scattershot testing and the quality of reported numbers from other countries, but the virus spread in the United States has been meaningful. Of the over 720,000 global deaths linked to the virus, 22% have occurred in the United States.

There has been some degree of discussion about whether the U.S. death figures have been people dying from COVID-19 or with COVID-19. Weekly mortality figures from the CDC show that there has been an uptick in deaths above the seasonal rate of mortality over the last several years. A public health crisis is occurring.

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

These numbers have become politicized, and I am not trying to make a political point. I am trying to highlight that the negative impact on the United States has been elevated in a global context. However, U.S. stock markets have continued to best global counterparts. Below is a graph of the MSCI World Index ex-US (ACWX) and the S&P 500 (SPY). Domestic stocks have outperformed a global index that excludes the United States by roughly 10%, a 5% gain for the S&P 500 (SPY) versus a 5% loss for the global index ex-US.

Source: Bloomberg

As of late March, the two gauges were nearly tied as all global stock indices felt the downdraft of the pandemic. The United States has outperformed in the recovery even as virus counts in the U.S. have rebounded while dissipating in other parts of the developed world. The divergence in case counts in the United States and the European Union has been stark since late March, a period that has seen U.S. stocks leave their European counterparts behind.

Source: Johns Hopkins University; Statista

Stocks in the United States have outperformed a global index that excludes the United States even while Europe has had a markedly better public health response. Part of that performance differential is likely driven by the flight-to-U.S. assets in times of stress, but that has appeared to reverse in recent weeks as the U.S. dollar has faced weakness versus a resurgent Euro.

Part of the outperformance of U.S. stocks is driven by a mix difference. When comparing the U.S. and Europe, for example, it is easy to point to the recent article showing the surging capitalization of the Nasdaq (QQQ) versus the Euro Stoxx 600. Relative gains by U.S. tech stocks have certainly driven part of this relative outperformance, but how much?

To answer that question, I looked at a performance attribution of the iShares MSCI All-Country World Index ex-US (ACWX) versus the S&P 500.

Source: Bloomberg

From the fourth column at the right, I have sorted the total sector attribution to the -10.1% performance differential between the ex-US fund and the S&P 500. Of that 10.1% differential, 3.6% is attributable to the Information Technology sector, driven by the global index's underweight to the sector and relative outperformance of the U.S. components. When you include Amazon (AMZN), which itself contributed to 156bp of the security selection effect in the Consumer Discretionary sector, that figure grows from 3.6% to 5.2%. If you include the security selection effect of Facebook (FB), Netflix (NFLX) and Alphabet (GOOGL), which are each in the Communications sector, that figure grows to 5.6%.

Tech and some of the tech-like business allocated within other sectors contributed over half of the performance differential, but perhaps slightly less than I would have expected. The overweight to Financials in the global index has also weighed on performance versus the US. large cap index (-2.3%). Real Estate also led to a 60bp performance differential despite similarly sized exposures in the two indices. Digging deeper in the Real Estate attribution, and it is all driven by security selection. Interestingly, the U.S. exposure to cell tower REITs, data center REITs, and industrial REITs, benefiting from the expansion of e-commerce, drove much of the sector selection difference. Even in a traditional "brick-and-mortar" sector, tech has wielded influence in the current environment.

For investors looking to allocate away from outperforming U.S. stocks to lagging global stocks, I hope this article helps readers frame what part of the U.S. outperformance has been driven by the fact that the global tech leaders are the dominant constituents of the U.S. stock indices. Investors should understand that an allocation to underperforming global stocks is an implicit underweight to the U.S. tech leaders that have led the recent relative outperformance. I believe a tilt towards global stocks for U.S.-based investors is warranted at this juncture given an underperforming virus response, a potentially harder time returning to full economic potential, and a looming and likely divisive November election.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.