Last week, I discussed the impressive earnings report from communication services company CenturyLink (CTL). The stock jumped as revenues and earnings both beat expectations. Management also reduced its yearly interest forecast, thanks to low rates and continued progress made on transforming the balance sheet. At this point, with most of the hard work having already been done, perhaps it is time for the dividend to be raised a bit. Today, I'll explore this scenario.

For more than half of the previous decade, the company was paying out a $0.54 quarterly dividend. Eventually, it was decided that level was not sustainable, and the payout was slashed to $0.25 per quarter, which is the current rate. 2019 was a full year at this dividend amount, which resulted in cash payments to shareholders of exactly $1.1 billion.

For a good chunk of this year, CenturyLink shares have been under $10, meaning that dollar dividend yielded more than 10% on an annual basis. A lot of times, investors see this kind of yield and perhaps think the company is in trouble, meaning a dividend cut could come. Well, that's not the case here, as the summary table below shows the overall cash flow situation. Dollar values are in millions.

(Data sourced from quarterly/annual filings, seen here)

In 2019, the dividend only represented a little more than 36% of free cash flow, leaving nearly $2 billion left over. The company has been working to reduce its large debt pile since the Level 3 acquisition was completed a few years back. Management has made great progress on this front, and low global interest rates have helped provide numerous refinancing opportunities. In fact, the company announced another transaction late last week, one that will save another $13 million in yearly interest.

That amount might not seem like much, but every little bit helps. In the third quarter of 2018, CenturyLink reported $557 million in interest expense on its income statement. Last week's report showed that Q2 2020's interest expense was just $414 million. With the latest refinancing plus other debt transactions, interest costs will likely dip under $400 million during the current period. That's unless we get a sharp rise in LIBOR rates that the company's variable rate debt is dependent on.

Yes, CenturyLink still has a ton of debt on the balance sheet, nearly $34.3 billion at the end of June. However, as you can see in the table below, that number has come down almost every quarter since the start of 2018, for a total reduction of more than $3.4 billion. Since a majority of the year's free cash flow is usually generated in the back half of the year, we could easily see the total amount of debt down by another billion plus by the end of 2020. Again, dollar values are in millions.

(Data sourced from filings linked above)

Right now, dividend payments are rising slightly each year, as there is some small dilution (less than 1% per year) from stock-based compensation. However, even a 10% dividend raise only would put the yearly cash payment at about $1.225 billion for 2021. An extra 10 cents per share annually would be a nice gift to investors. At current free cash flow levels of around $3 billion a year, is it a really big deal if there's only about $1.8 billion left after dividends (primarily to be used for debt repayments) instead of $1.9 billion?

I also think a dividend raise could provide a bullish signal to the market. First, it would show that a good amount of progress has been made on the debt front / balance sheet. Second, it would show that not only is the dividend safe, but there is room for possible further growth. As you can see in the chart below, the stock had been trending lower in late 2018 and early 2019, and it was the dividend cut news that resulted in another leg downward. The stock is still well below the actual ($14.70) or Yahoo! Finance dividend adjusted close from that day ($12.93). However, the company is in much better financial shape than it was at that point.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance - author added arrow to show when dividend cut announcement was made)

As CenturyLink has shown continued progress regarding its debt and balance sheet efforts, perhaps it is time to think about a dividend raise for next year. Interest expenses have come down nicely, and free cash flow outpaces total dividend payments by nearly $2 billion a year. A small raise would be a positive signal to investors, keeping the annual yield extremely high, and there would still be plenty of room to pay down debt.

