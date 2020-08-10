Investment Thesis

I have been bullish on Unilever (UL)(UN) for a while now, with my first article on the company going back to the beginning of 2019. Back in February of 2020, I reiterated my bullish rating for the stock. I argued that the stock was trading at an attractive price given the quality of the company. That article came out a month before the Corona Pandemic really started to pick up speed in the world. As of right now, the stock is trading at about the same price as it was back when I released my last article.

Unilever released second quarter earnings on July 23rd which were very well received, sending the stock up 7%. This is a rather large daily swing for a company in this industry and considering that the stock generally is not volatile (beta of 0.43).

This article is supposed to provide you with the important points from the earnings release and give you my opinion on what I think about the stock right now. Before I go into detail, here is an overview of the positive and negative points from the first half of the year:

The good:

Underlying EPS are up 6.4% from (reported GAAP EPS up 9.2%)

Free cash flow is up €1.3 billion from €1.55 to €2.85 billion

The dividend is (at least) maintained at €0.4104 per share

The bad:

Underlying sales decreased by 0.1% (negative 0.3% volumes vs. positive 0.2% price)

Poor performance of some product categories

No dividend increase due to COVID-19

Revenues

Revenues are down slightly due to channel closures and a shift in demand dynamics as a result of COVID-19. The Foods & Refreshment segment is leading the decline, with revenues down 1.7% for the first half of 2020. Revenues of the Beauty & Personal Care (B&PC) segment are down 0.3%. The Home Care segment benefited the fact that people spent more time at home, resulting in 3.2% revenue growth.

Out of home food offerings such as food service and ice cream performed poorly, down 40% and 30% respectively. Personal Care was negatively affected by people going out less, resulting in lower demand for personal care products. Increased demand for hygiene products cushioned the decline.

Profitability

Underlying operating profit came in at €5.1 billion which marks an increase of 3.8%. The underlying operating margin increased by 50bps as margin gains in the B&PC and Home Care segments outweighed the margin decline in Foods & Refreshments.

Those margin expansions are a result of cost control measures. Particularly more intelligent marketing spending as a response to the lockdown measures. According to the company, cheaper media rates were also a beneficial factor in reducing advertisement costs.

Free Cash Flow increased to €2.85 billion thanks to a reduction in working capital and lower capital expenditures. The increase might seem quite sizable but only €0.1 billion resulted from an increase in profitability. I do not expect the effects to be recurring to this extend. Particularly capital spending will likely increase again once the pandemic subsides. Having said that, these temporary gains are nice to see and provide additional liquidity to the company.

Debt and Liquidity

A strong liquidity position is essential during the pandemic. The company has about €12 billion in combined cash and available credit facilities. According to the company this is enough to cover the short-term debt 2.7 times. This safety is reflected in the credit ratings. Unilever carries an A1 rating from Moody's and an equivalent A+ from S&P. Unlike a lot of other companies, Unilever is still cash flow positive and profitable despite the pandemic which means that the operating expenses are still easily covered. Therefore, the cash reserves only have to cover the maturing debt which they do. Also, the fact that 80% of the financial debt is long-term debt certainly helps in this situation.

Currently, the debt-to-equity ratio of Unilever is 1.58, a considerate reduction from 2.16 a year prior. This is due to an increase in equity rather than a decrease in debt, however. Similarly, the debt-to-assets ratio is down to 41% from 45% the year before. Keep in mind that these debt ratios only take financial debt into account. Overall, the debt is still elevated when weighed against the equity position but since the majority of the debt is financed long-term and the company generates fairly stable cash flows, I see no acute risk stemming from the indebtedness.

Valuation

Despite the COVID-19 headwinds, I am raising my fair value estimate for Unilever slightly from $66 to $71 per share, primarily as a result of a lower cost of capital on both the equity and debt side. This reflects the appreciation of investors for companies with the ability to continue generating stable cash flows during the pandemic. My fair value estimate implies a 19% upside to the current trading price of just under $60 per share. However, the majority of this valuation discrepancy already existed prior to the COVID-19 induced crash. Meanwhile, Unilever shares have recovered to pre-COVID levels. For this reason, I do not expect the valuation upside to realize in the near future as I do not see a catalyst that would make the market re-evaluate the stock.

Conclusion

I continue to view shares of Unilever as attractive based on the ability of the company to generate stable cash flows in every economic environment. While the COVID-19 pandemic certainly negatively impacts revenue growth, Unilever performs very well on the bottom line. Furthermore, I still consider the stock to be undervalued, as I have for quite some time now. However, I do not expect the market to reprice the shares while the pandemic headwinds persist. Instead, I want to highlight the opportunity to realize the upside potential long-term via the dividend yield by buying the shares at a price below their fair value. That way you are not reliant on the market's perception of the company's value.

