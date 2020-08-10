Using Dividend Discount model, we estimate the fair share value for IRM's stock at $33 per share.

Company delivers 40%+ adjusted EBITDA margin in its two core segments and invests in business growth and M&A expansion.

Current dividend levels are unsustainable; however, additional $350m in adjusted EBITDA in 2022 may change the picture.

Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) is committed to continue paying dividends at the current level of $0.62 per quarter (or $2.47 annualized) with dividend yield of 8.4%, even though currently the company does not generate sufficient Funds from Operations (FFO) to sustain these levels of dividends. Iron Mountain generated $519m in FFO in 2019; however, paid $704m in dividends for the same period. That results in a payout ratio of 136%, compared to 105% in 2018.

In the short term, Iron Mountain could borrow money in order to pay dividends (not that we would recommend to do that). But from 2022 the results from the Project Summit restructuring should add $350m to adjusted EBITDA, making current levels of dividends sustainable again. Therefore, despite the challenging current environment, we believe that Iron Mountain will keep the dividend payments at current level and have a bullish view on the stock.

Iron Mountain Business Performance Overview

Iron Mountain has three major business segments: Global Records and Information Management (Global RIM), Global Data Center Business and Corporate and other business.

Global RIM constitutes the backbone of the company, accounting for 90% of revenues ($3.8bn as of 2019) and all adjusted EBITDA. The business delivers an impressive adjusted EBITDA margin of 41%. However, this business line produced virtually no growth in the past years. The storage contracts are long term and provide stable revenues; however, Iron Mountain did not manage to induce organic growth in this business segment in the past.

However, Iron Mountain expands this segment by acquiring data storage companies. In January 2020, Iron Mountain completed the acquisition of the remaining 75% in OSG Records Management for $95.5m. OSG Records Management has 36 centers for storage and data management in Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan ans Armenia. In February 2020, Iron Mountain acquired Glenbeigh Records Management DWC-LLC $29m. These M&A activities show management's efforts to expand this profitable business segment.

The second business segment is Global Data Center Business, which generated 6% of revenues in 2019 ($257m), while delivering 47% adjusted EBITDA margin. This segment is where the bulk of the CAPEX is flowing to and the business grew 13% in 2019.

Iron Mountain announced in June 2020 a 27-megawatt data center lease with a Fortune-100 customer in Frankfurt, Germany, which we view as positive, as it will help Iron Mountain to generate stable cash flows from the new project.

Source: Iron Mountain Q2 2020 Presentation

Additional lease deal was for 3-Megawatt data center in Singapore and for 39-Megawatts in total in the first half of 2020. Another 10-Megawatts are expected by the management by the end of 2020.

The third and remaining segment is Corporate and other business, where Iron Mountain provides storage and other services for the media industry. This segment accounted for less than 5% of revenues ($193m), while generating -$247m in adjusted EBITDA. This segment grew 25% in 2019. We are not sure what management plans are regarding this segment, but at current profitability levels, the solution would be desirable as soon as possible to stop the bleeding.

Impact of COVID-19 in Q2 2020 Results

Iron Mountain has lost $78m or 8% in Global RIM revenues in Q2 2020 due to COVID-19, which amounted to $877m. Revenue loss came from the decrease in services provided; however, it was partially compensated by the slight increase (+$5m) in the storage rental. Interestingly, the decrease in adjusted EBITDA was only -$12m compared to Q2 2019, which could be the effect of Project Summit, according to which the company's management expected $150m in positive adjusted EBITDA effect in 2020. In total, this segment delivered $384m in adjusted EBITDA, or 43.7% adjusted EBITDA margin in Q2 2020. The company announced that now 100% of their records management facilities are open (compared to 96% in Q1).

Global Data Center Business grew 7% in Q2 2020 to $67m, while adjusted EBTDA grew 10.5% to $30.5m (adjusted EBITDA margin: 45.7%).

Corporate and other business segment suffered 23% revenues decline to $38m. This segment continues to weigh down the bottom line with negative adjusted EBITDA of $71m.

Company's management expects gradual recovery in the fourth quarter and gives guidance for revenue declines in the mid-teens, meaning around $3.6bn. As for the adjusted EBITDA, Iron Mountain's management expects 100 bp margin expansion, which, when achieved, will result in adjusted EBITDA of $1.55bn in 2020.

Project Summit

The restructuring program called Project Summit has been announced in October 2019. The goal of the program is to simplify company's global structure by consolidating core operations, streamlining managerial structures and implementing more agile processes. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2021, with the full benefit being visible in 2022. Iron Mountain's management expects that the project will bring $375m (25% increase) in adjusted EBITDA starting from 2022 and $150 in 2020, as mentioned above. The total cost of the project, which includes some CAPEX, is estimated at $450m, out of which $130m have already been incurred in 2020 and another $110m is expected to be incurred by the end of the year.

As described above, we have already seen some positive effect from the Project Summit on EBITDA margin in 2020. Therefore, we are cautiously optimistic that Iron Mountain's management will be able to deliver bottom line improvement. This, in turn, will secure Iron Mountains's ability to keep dividend payments at current levels.

Dividend Discount Model To Calculate Value Per Share

Using the Dividend Discount Model (DDM), as we did in our analysis of Tapestry, the parent company of Coach: Use The Opportunity To Acquire A Great Dividend Stock, we suggest the following valuation for IRM.

In order to calculate the share price, we will need the future dividends, long-term growth rate and required rate of return. Iron Mountain has paid annualized dividends of $2.47 per share over the past year and is expected to keep it at this level or maybe even increase it in 2022.

Assumptions:

D1 = $2.5 (dividends in 2022, 1% increase from current level)

g = 1% (long-term growth rate)

r = 8% (required rate of return - Author's pick)

Then, using the following formula, we can calculate the fair share price based on DDM:

Calculation: 2.5 / (0.08-0.01) = $35.7 per share. However, this is the fair price in 2021. To adjust it to 2020, we need to discount it using our required rate of return: $35.7 / 1.08 = $33 per share

Result: P = $33 per share, 12% upside to the current price.

Should you use 10% as the required rate of return, the fair value of IRM's share will be reduced to $25/share.

Conclusion

We are cautiously optimistic that Iron Mountain will be able to keep its dividend in 2020-2021 and even grow it from 2022.

The company demonstrates improved adjusted EBITDA margin this year, despite the challenging environment, which points to the positive results from the restructuring program Project Summit announced last year.

Using Dividend Discount Model, we arrive at $33 as the fair value per share.

If you liked the article, please follow me to receive real-time updates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.