Dropbox (DBX) is one of those sleeper stocks in the software sector that most growth investors have simply forgotten, but its financials and performance have been no less successful. The San Francisco-based file collaboration company, a neck-and-neck competitor and consumer-oriented offering versus the enterprise-focused Box (BOX) may not be the fastest-growing stock in the software sector, but compared to all of its SaaS peers that were recent IPOs, it has among the richest cash flow profiles.

What I perhaps like best about Dropbox is its broad appeal. It's a basic product, but one that can be readily applied to both consumer and enterprise users for a wide variety of uses. It's "horizontal" software in the truest sense in that it can be used by any function, in any industry. As such, the market for Dropbox's collaboration tools is huge - and despite consistent chatter that the industry is competitive with both Box and Google Drive (GOOG) in the mix, I think it's a space that's big enough for even three major players.

To me, the bullish thesis on Dropbox still stands, and the fact that shares dropped ~10% post-earnings despite no negative news is a good chance to bulk up on your positions at a low entry point. As a refresher, the bullish thesis for Dropbox is as follows:

Dropbox is the only file-sharing company to balance consumer and enterprise. Recent additions on the enterprise product, particularly in security, give Dropbox more of a fighting chance against the enterprise-geared Box.

Recent additions on the enterprise product, particularly in security, give Dropbox more of a fighting chance against the enterprise-geared Box. Built-in user pool from its free trial base. Dropbox's user base is much larger than its current paid subscribers, and as work-from-home becomes more and more prevalent, Dropbox has the potential to convert these users into paid subscribers.

Dropbox's user base is much larger than its current paid subscribers, and as work-from-home becomes more and more prevalent, Dropbox has the potential to convert these users into paid subscribers. Profit-oriented. Unlike many Silicon Valley software unicorns, Dropbox has a solid history of cash flow profitability, and the company's CFO has a stated target of hitting $1 billion in annual free cash flow by 2024.

I'll also add that Dropbox represents among the best value that can be had in the software sector (especially with the wild run-up in tech valuations in the year to date). At current share prices just shy of $20.25, Dropbox trades at a $8.37 billion market cap. After netting off the massive $1.11 billion cash pile on Dropbox's most recent balance sheet against zero debt (yet another reason to like Dropbox), its enterprise value is just $7.25 billion. That puts it at a valuation multiple of 3.4x EV/FY21 revenues (based on Wall Street's consensus $2.11 billion revenue target, or +11% y/y growth, for FY21 - per Yahoo Finance). Many software stocks growing in the mid/low teens, meanwhile, trade at multiples closer to ~5x revenues.

Stay long here.

Q2 download

The way I would characterize Dropbox's second quarter results is a steady ship. Investors may have reacted negatively to the news of CFO Ajay Vashee's departure, but in enterprise software companies the departure of a finance chief causes far less disruption than the departure of a sales chief or go-to-market leader.

Figure 1. Dropbox 2Q20 results Source: Dropbox Q2 earnings release

Dropbox's revenue in the quarter grew 16% y/y to $467.4 million, slightly edging out over Wall Street's estimates of $465.4 million. We do note that this is a smaller beat margin (only 50bps) than the 2-3 point beats that investors are accustomed to. Yet foreign currency played a hand in pulling down growth rates here; in a constant currency scenario Dropbox notes growth would have been 19% y/y.

Still, there are many strengths in the quarter to point to. The company added 400k new paying users in the quarter, increasing the size of the paid user base by 10% y/y. Average revenue per user also grew, up 5% y/y to $126.88 - reflecting Dropbox's success in upselling customers to the more premium plans with more storage and added features. As a reminder to investors, recall also that Dropbox recently acquired HelloSign with the full intention of competing against Docusign (DOCU). Though these efforts are relatively nascent, the point is not to count Dropbox out of the growth game yet just because its growth has stalled into the mid/high-teens - with Dropbox's huge >$1 billion in cash balances, the company has a large war chest with which to pursue both organic and inorganic revenue growth.

The bigger wins of the quarter, however, are on the profitability front. Dropbox - with its second straight quarter of GAAP profitability (and the first two in the company's history), plus its rich margins and cash flow - can almost be thought of and valued as a "regular", non-tech company.

Gross margins in Q2 saw a significant expansion to 79.2% on a pro forma basis, up 340bps from 75.8% in the year-ago quarter. This even represents against the 290bps of y/y gains that Dropbox noticed in Q1. We'd have expected that for a relatively mature software platform that gross margins would remain relatively stable, but we're pleased to see Dropbox continuing to gain efficiencies.

Operating margins saw an even bigger bump, up 1050bps y/y to 20.2% this quarter as shown in the chart below:

Figure 2. Dropbox margin trends Source: Dropbox Q2 earnings release

Recall that last quarter, Dropbox had committed to operating margins trending higher, in the 16.5%-17.5% range (at the time, Q1 pro forma operating margins had been at 16.1%). Dropbox delivered way above what it committed, primarily due to a five-point reduction in sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenues.

Likewise, free cash flow saw a substantial 26% y/y growth to $119.8 million, representing a 190bps improvement in FCF margins. Dropbox generates the majority of its FCF in the back half of the fiscal year (similar to many other software companies), so if it continues at this ~26% y/y FCF growth pace through the remainder of the year, the company will be on track to deliver $478 million in free cash flow, versus the original target it set at the end of FY20 to generate $465-$475 million in FCF. Recall that over the long term (by FY24), Dropbox's goal is to generate over $1 billion in annual cash flow (which also makes its current <$8 billion enterprise value look light).

Figure 3. Dropbox 2Q20 cash flows Source: Dropbox Q2 earnings release

Key takeaways

To me, Dropbox is already a broadly applicable platform serving a wide variety of use cases and types of users that is extending its reach into e-sign. And with a huge balance sheet plus rich cash flows, Dropbox is well-positioned for future growth opportunities. Very few software companies offer such a strong margin and free cash flow profile as Dropbox. Stay long here.

