However, record-low mortgage rates are fueling demand, but low inventory and tighter credit could cause the housing market to slow.

Z earnings were better than feared, sending shares up over 11% to end the first week of August.

Zillow (Z/ZG) ended last week on a strong note, with earnings better than feared for the online real estate site. Momentum for Zillow has been strong, with shares up over 20% from February's high, after rallying over 200% since March. While Zillow is seeing accelerated trends within home-buying, pent up demand leading to rising home prices could weaken that shift slightly, and end Zillow's overperformance.

Zillow's growth story was arguably hit hard by the pandemic, with the lockdown orders causing a sharp shift down in home sales from March to May. Zillow also had to pause operations in its own buying and selling segment, Zillow Offers, which is now up and running again in all 24 cities after about 5 months of inactivity.

Diving into home sales, Zillow is capitalizing on the rebound in existing and new home sales during the second quarter.

Source: St. Louis FED

On a monthly, non-seasonally adjusted basis (shown above), existing home sales are nearly level on a YoY basis after some weakness in the early stages of the pandemic, where existing home sales cratered on a seasonally adjusted annual rate (shown below).

Source: St. Louis FED

Whereas before the pandemic, seasonally adjusted existing home sales were running above 5 million, that annual rate dropped to below 4 million for May; so while non-seasonally adjusted data doesn't look that negative, existing home sales did slump, and are in the upwards stages of a recovery fueled in part by the same pandemic that caused the decline. New single-family home sales, on the same seasonally adjusted annual rate, hit a V recovery much quicker than existing home sales, with a rebounding starting in late April.

These declines in home sales caused Zillow's revenue and revenue growth curves to fall dramatically, but understandably so. Zillow had 3 consecutive quarters of over 100% revenue growth YoY, but Q2's YoY growth of 28.2% fell to just below Q4 2018's 29.4%.

Source: Z Financials

Zillow's performance for Q2 came in much better than estimates, as Zillow's CEO believes that a home 'reshuffling' has begun during the quarter and will continue as a driver for Zillow for the next few years.

CEO Rich Barton hit it quite spot on - "Zoom meetings are changing the way families think about space and privacy. Home offices are in high demand. Backyards are more desirable than parks and gyms. Work-from-home policies are eliminating the commute for many." All of these shifts and more are creating this new dynamic, where there no longer is such a desire to urbanize; instead, the pandemic has created a new desire to have more space and privacy in and out of the home.

But combining this newfound trend of home desirability with record-low interest rates is creates a higher-priced market - it's simple supply and demand. Record-low mortgage rates are attracting new buyers left and right as affordability is increasing, yet prices are rising because the existing home supply has fallen to a 4-year low.

According to the NAHB Housing Opportunity Index, the median sale price has risen just under 10% from $280,000 in Q1 to $300,000 in Q2, partly due to "a frenzied environment of multiple bids, price escalation clauses and inspection waivers" as buyers compete to purchase new homes at record-low rates.

And as banks "continued to tighten lending standards in July, further restricting available credit," the available inventory will not be able to sustain such a frenzy of purchasing. Even with record-low mortgages, tighter credit piled upon potentially tighter incomes will push home affordability higher, and the overall pace of the housing market recovery will likely falter.

Overall, Zillow looks to be pricing in more of a recovery than is possible; shares had momentum going into the pandemic, and while that momentum evaporated quickly, it has recovered just as quickly and more. YoY revenue growth is unlikely to eclipse triple digits again this fiscal year as that would require record quarterly revenues; revenues will still grow, but likely at a similar ~30% YoY rate.

Shares look to be hoping for a resumption of triple-digit YoY growth. The housing market might pose some challenges for Zillow in the next four months, with less inventory, higher demand sparked by record-low mortgage rates pushing prices higher, while tighter credit could push affordability out of the hands of potential buyers. Zillow's momentum-fueled rally could be nearing its end, and prices could consolidate in and around the $70-$80 mark.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.