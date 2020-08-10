Buying some now and waiting for a more opportune price to load up can still net you an attractive 7.71% distribution rate.

ACV is attractive at current levels, though I do wish to see it pull back some before wanting to commit some serious capital.

The second-largest allocation was to the healthcare space, this area has also done rather well this year.

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) has been being brought up recently - in the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory and comments on articles. I don't personally hold any fund with a great emphasis on convertible bonds. Additionally, there aren't very many pure-play convertible funds that invest in those securities exclusively. They are paired significantly with equities or other fixed-income investments. In the case of ACV, they choose a hybrid portfolio of convertibles, matched with an emphasis on equities. Though, they have a mix of high yield bonds as well. So, they are truly a hybrid fund. This has led to some spectacular performance over the years. As well as the fund made a quick rebound from the lows, we reached in March 2020 on the back of the COVID-19 panic sell-off.

ACV is a term structured fund, set to liquidate in 15-years' time. That puts it at around May 27, 2030. They include the usual terminology to extend the date "by 1-year based on market conditions." This is to allow them more time to rebound should we be in a sharp sell-off (the type of which we just witnessed.)

(Source)

They highlight that the fund is "designed to dynamically allocate across convertibles, equities, and income-producing securities." The primary benefit here is giving the portfolio managers ample flexibility to make the best judgment call, not being confined to one specific space. It also means that shareholders are at the mercy of this greater flexibility too. Meaning that we truly rely on the managers making the right call.

To rein in some of that guessing, they do state that "normally they invest at least 50% of the total managed assets in convertibles; can also write covered call options on the stocks held in the equity portion."

Convertible securities can be kind of confusing for newer investors. The simple explanation is that they provide features of both fixed-income and equities. Like bonds, they have a face value and pay interest regularly. However, like a convertible preferred share, they can be converted to shares of a company. This will take place generally when the investor chooses and when the price of the underlying stock rises. This allows for the potential for capital appreciation.

The benefit for the company issuing these is cheaper debt for them. The benefit for holders is this allows a floor. Typically, a convertible bond will trade up and down, along with the company's common stock on the market as it trades up and down as well.

This is one of the key benefits they highlight as well; "attempts to dampen volatility relative to an equity-only portfolio due to the asymmetric risk/return features historically exhibited by convertible securities."

This fund is on the smaller size, with only $367.42 million in total assets. This also includes leverage at around 28.6%. Their leverage is issued in both debt and preferred shares. 8.17% is in preferred shares and 20.41% is in borrowed debt. The fund charges a rather high 2.14% expense ratio. The hybrid exposure may justify this for some. For me, historically, they have been able to still produce attractive returns. When including the interest expense, this climbs to 3.32%.

The preferred shares are mandatory redeemable preferred, "with a redemption date of October 2, 2025." These are private placement and they mention it is to a single institutional investor for $30 million. This institutional investor is collecting 4.34% annually. Not a bad deal for a Fitch-rated AA investment.

Performance

What seems to have caught the attention of most investors and was quite a surprise for me as well was just how quickly the fund recovered this year. With that being said, this can be thanks to the almost 35% held in tech and the 17.53% held in healthcare. Both sectors have been leading higher. That can explain the biggest boost. Additionally, the convertible bond factor probably played a role as well, as prices snapped back to face value.

Data by YCharts

On a YTD basis, the fund's total NAV return is quietly having a phenomenal time. While the market price has been lagging considerably. This is exactly what we like to see as CEF investors. This creates discounts, opportunities for us to buy assets on sale.

The fund is at its widest discount since 2017. For some time, the fund was even flirting with premium levels.

(Source - CEFConnect)

This has led to the fund showing a 1-year z-score of -0.97. That is certainly an attractive entry-level. Additionally, the fund's 5-year average discount is 5.46%. This is also attractive as the current sale price is 7.90% off.

(Source - Fund Website)

Since the fund launched mid-year 2015, we have been in a bull market. More specifically, a bull market with tech being an absolute champ. Likewise, this has translated into ACV putting up very respectable numbers. For the past 5-year period, the underlying returned 11.34% annualized. Again, this is where the discount comes from as the total annualized market return is coming in at 9.16%.

Distribution

The fund currently pays a monthly amount of $0.1670 per share. This works out to an attractive yield of 7.71%. Another benefit of the funds discount, the distribution rate on NAV is 7.03%. Investors can receive more than the managers have to earn. That payout is also the same amount that they have paid since launch.

(Source - CEFConnect)

One thing that I find interesting though when digging into their latest available Annual Report is that they cover very little from net investment income. As a hybrid fund, they don't need to cover 100% from NII. However, it would be nice to see it a little higher. This is another area where the tech focus plays a role, the lack of higher NII due to either no dividends or stingy dividends from tech companies. Of course, this is expected as they are using those revenues and free cash flow for reinvesting in the companies. This then generates share appreciation.

So, while it isn't imperative that they generate 100% NII, I had originally gone in with an idea that they would generate a bit more being an "income and convertible fund."

(Source - Annual Report)

NII coverage comes in at 5.52% as of January 31, 2020. That to me is what I call low for a fund with those terms in their name. However, we do see that the fund was able to pick up some significant gains in 2019. As it was a strong year for equities overall, the fund was able to generate a total NAV return of 33.29%. That is a level we do not typically see with a fixed-income fund. So, there are trade-offs.

Also, remember that the fund has a pretty high expense ratio. That means they generated $9,150,323 in investment income for their 2019 year - but expenses came out to $8,006,579. This includes both the interest on borrowings and dividends paid to their preferred holders.

This large gain from last year was welcomed too, as the fund is tight in the unrealized appreciation department that we look at when we gauge equity CEFs. At the end of January 31, 2020, the fund had a negative balance of $2,252,105. Unlike many other investments though, they have clawed some gains for the year. All else being equal, they went from AUM of $360,978,331 to the $367.42 million now. Roughly, a gain of $6,441,669 to help offset this negative balance in January.

Holdings

As mentioned previously, the fund is primarily invested in the tech space. This has attributed to its strong performance this year. The healthcare space is their second-largest sector, also a contributing factor as these two areas have done well.

(Source - Fund Website)

While I do believe that tech and healthcare can continue to do very well, I also think they are due for a pause. For the last several days, we have seen this too as the Nasdaq is pulling back a bit. It isn't a long enough period to make a trend, and certainly, I don't suspect that tech is dead either. A sector is a strong place for growth over the longer-term. An investor just needs to realize that they are buying such a significant amount of tech with this fund. Then, they need to make sure they are comfortable with the type of run they just received from the lows of March.

In fact, let's just do a quick comparison. Let's look at ACV compared to the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), a benchmark for the Nasdaq 100. Since the lows of March 23rd until July 24th, we have a big outperformance in the underlying NAV. So, not only are you buying into an elevated sector but you are also buying into an elevated fund.

Data by YCharts

To see just what's driving this outperformance, we can take a look at the fund's top ten holdings.

(Source - Fund Website)

Overall, I'm impressed. Within the heavy tech exposure, they still have considerable diversification as the top ten positions make up under 11% of the total portfolio. This means they have many underlying positions. Not just one position will make or break this portfolio.

They do hold the large names we know and love; Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Amazon.com (AMZN), and Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL). They also represent a healthy amount of convertible and preferred shares in their top ten as well. This gives the portfolio a nice hybrid allocation. Which we can see below.

(Source - Fund Website)

This allocation is changing all the time as well. This was quite a bit different from their Annual Report. In that report from January, they had the highest allocation to equities. When we do look at the portfolio turnover rate, it does indeed indicate that they are a very active team. This can also be an attributing factor to the higher expense ratio. For 2019, they showed a turnover of 120%, 2018 was 105%, 2017 was 154%, 2016 was a whopping 196%, and, finally, 2015 was 149%.

Conclusion

ACV is certainly an interesting convertible fund. While I don't have significant exposure to the convertible bond area, I'm not opposed to trying to find the right fund or funds to get my coverage up. Generally, I do stick to more traditional fixed-income or equity positions. Even with preferred shares, as a retail investor, we seem to be able to find a bit more information than convertible bonds.

The other risk for convertible funds is that if the underlying positions don't appreciate in price. The conversion to common equity doesn't make sense in that case. That translates into an investor receiving a lower rate of return over the time they held the position. In that case, almost any other fixed-income investment would have offered a better return. That happens as companies can issue these at lower interest rates due to the equity characteristics.

Ultimately, ACV is an interesting investment. I didn't go diving in though, even at current discount levels. The discount is certainly a huge positive, no doubt there - especially historically speaking. I see this as more of a small buy here and wait to see when and if we get another pullback. At which time, I could see accumulating more. The underlying portfolio has just come so far, so fast. It makes me cautious. The whole convertible space has done rather well.

The other day, Stanford Chemist shared with us just how well the funds were doing. Most are up significantly for the year and are showing attractive valuations. For ACV, they came in second as far as the last 1-year NAV return is concerned.

One might be giving up some further upside if you only buy a partial position now, but you are also allowing yourself to potentially lower your cost basis as well. Finally, while you are waiting for a more lucrative buy-in price, a shareholder could be receiving a 7.71% distribution. That is quite attractive to me!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACV, MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on July 24th, 2020.