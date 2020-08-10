But what politics gives it can take away - as with the news that the loan is, currently, suspended.

It was an odd decision if we're fair about it, based more on regeneration of Rochester than anything else.

Sure, a massive government loan to Eastman Kodak to produce coronavirus chemicals was going to be good for the stock.

Politics and investment

A consistent theme for me is the difficulty that politics poses for investment. Yes, clearly, the political process can do things which produces gains for certain investments, problems for others. Being able to rise such coattails is clearly a potentially at least profitable strategy.

It's also true that of course we need to have some political input into the investment process. Without laws on intellectual property the whole idea of investing in tech becomes a little difficult. Without laws about creditor preference and bankruptcy then being a creditor rather than equity owner is fraught. Not having the laws about limited liability would make being an equity owner far too risky to even consider.

However, that political input into which specific investment is going to benefit - as opposed to more general rules about the background structure - is fraught with its own danger. For what the political system decides this week can be undone next. As it often will too.

The point being that a political decision is just that, a decision. Whereas investing in not politically determined value is investing in something rather more fundamental. It doesn't matter who rules America - well, within certain very, very, wide limits - for the See's Candy brand to be valuable. But who gets a juicy big loan from the political system is something that can be overturned rather swiftly.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Yet more of this is going to go into reverse as a result of this:

Effectively, the loan is suspended until varied matters are worked out. And one thought - one I think likely - is that it will take so long to sort out that the basic idea will end up being dropped.

The exact things being looked at, well:

Corporate disclosures showed that Kodak board members had purchased additional shares before the announcement. Analysts questioned whether Kodak was truly equipped for large scale pharmaceutical manufacturing. In an interview with Bloomberg after the deal was announced, the DFC said that they had only signed a "letter of interest" and that the agency was still doing diligence on the deal.

Whether the allegations of insider trading are true or not they are being made:

Questions have been raised by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, and others about the possibility of insider trading involving the announcement.

And:

Earlier this week, senior Democratic lawmakers asked federal regulators to investigate securities transactions made by the company and its executives around the time it learned it could receive the government loan.

This being the problem with wealth generation through politics. Sometimes the politics can go against you. Quite why Eastman Kodak is making "senior Democrats" jumpy doesn't quite matter for our purpose as investors. That they are and that this has meant a spanner being thrown into the works is enough to produce a reverse.

My view

For whatever reason there's significant political opposition to this loan. Therefore it has been called into question. My view is that just the allegations - of whatever truth or not they are - will be sufficient to kick the issue into the long grass. By the time the investigation has been done the reason for making the loan will itself have disappeared.

Clearly and obviously I can be wrong about that.

The investor view

There are two things here. The first is that Kodak shares are now going to bounce around dependent upon how those political winds are blowing. If the Administration, or varied Republicans, decide that this is a ditch they wish to die in then maybe the loan will go through - good for the stock. The less it is seen that this is something they feel strongly about then the lower the stock will go.

One option is therefore simply to trade the stock upon a reading of those political winds. Anyone with a good nose for such politics will be able to do well. Those of us further outside the system will be rather playing with blind luck.

The second thing is that this is something common with the intersection of politics and business. Who gets what money upon which terms becomes a matter of politics. Which isn't, you'll no doubt be surprised to hear, an entirely straightforward process of allocating the taxpayers' money in the best possible manner. This introduces political risk for us as investors. Even a change in views, let alone the administration or an election result, can entirely overturn a previously announced decision.

We thus need to be wary about investing upon such political decision - they're not written in stone.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.