That expansion has turned out to be ill-timed as the continuing COVID-19 pandemic has severely disrupted refined fuels demand in the U.S., but especially in the PADD 5 region.

Merchant refiner PBF Energy (PBF) has not had a good pandemic. While all U.S. merchant refiners were negatively impacted by the widespread lockdown orders that went into place across the country in late March, the timing was especially unfortunate for PBF Energy. The company had purchased a large refinery in Martinez, California, for almost $1 billion in February 2020 via a debt-financed transaction. At the time, the transaction was expected to quickly be earnings-accretive due to the refinery's high complexity rating and the refining margins that prevailed at the time, both of which were expected to more than offset the corresponding increase to PBF Energy's interest expenses.

The pandemic quickly caused the refining sector's operating environment to collapse, however, as the lockdown orders prompted demand for gasoline and jet fuel to decline by almost 50% or more in a matter of weeks. Other major merchant refiners such as HollyFrontier (HFC), Marathon Petroleum (MPC), and Valero Energy (VLO) saw their share prices decline by up to 70% over the course of Q1 as both refining margins and throughput volumes were affected by severe refined fuels demand disruption (see figure). The impact on PBF Energy's share price was correspondingly greater due to the more precarious nature of its balance sheet following the Martinez acquisition, which left it with only enough cash for two quarters of operations, according to Bloomberg. Worse, that assessment came even after the company had announced the sale of some of its hydrogen capacity for $530 million, showing just how ill-timed the Martinez acquisition was proving to be.

The market's concerns about the state of PBF Energy's liquidity have returned as the renewed spread, including in California, of the coronavirus following the lifting of the spring's lockdown orders has prevented refined fuels demand from fully rebounding this summer. Whereas the share prices of its peers are currently down by between 40% and 50% in 2020 YTD, that of PBF Energy has fallen by 71% over the same period. Or, to look at it another way, PBF Energy's current share price decline YTD equals the lows that its peers experienced during the depths of the market's March COVID-19 panic.

Investors therefore paid close attention to PBF Energy's release of its Q2 earnings report at the end of July for signs of a demand recovery that would support its weakened balance sheet. The report contained little that was positive for the company's investors. While it reported a large GAAP EPS of $3.23 that beat the consensus by $6.22, this was largely due to the aforementioned sale of its hydrogen capacity that was completed in a bid to shore up its balance sheet. Its adjusted EPS came in at -$3.19, a figure that still managed to miss the consensus by $0.23 despite being so deeply in the red.

A 62% YoY decline to revenue during the quarter to $2.5 billion showed just how badly the company had been affected by the spring's demand disruption. Crude throughput at its refineries declined by 21% YoY in response to low demand, which in turn caused its refinery operating expense to increase by 31% over the same period. This in turn compounded the effect that the demand disruption had on the company's adjusted refining margin, which fell from $9.10/bbl in Q2 2019 to $1.54/bbl in the latest quarter. Still worse was the fact that of the company's various geographic regions, the worst refining margins ($0.05/bbl on an adjusted basis) were reported at its West Coast refineries. The Martinez acquisition no longer looks to be earnings-accretive anytime soon.

Unfortunately, PBF Energy's operating outlook no longer consists of the market's hoped-for "V-shaped" recovery to refined fuels demand. CEO Tom Nimbley was quite frank about this during the company's Q2 earnings call, stating that "utilization rates will likely stay on the low end of the range until the product surplus can be absorbed." He went on to discuss the company's specific demand outlook:

We have moved past the low point in demand for most products, but the market is still rebalancing. There was a significant amount of product and inventory and it will take time for demand to work through that. The market has currently given few signals to...materially increase utilization rates. The term structure of all the relative values we are watching are saying that product inventories or more importantly distillate inventories need to draw more before utilization rates will have incentives to materially increase.

PBF Energy faces two headwinds in this regard. The first is the inability of even gasoline demand, let alone jet fuel demand, to fully rebound to normal levels following Q2's collapse. Gasoline demand has persistently remained approximately 10% below the four-year average during the peak summer driving months (see figure), while jet fuel demand is down by more than 40% over the corresponding period.

This has had a pronounced effect as the PADD 5 region, which includes PBF Energy's Martinez refinery, has quickly emerged as a new COVID-19 hot spot zone following outbreaks in Arizona and California in the wake of June's economic reopenings. The PADD 5 refinery utilization rate has stubbornly remained at or below 70% this summer even as the U.S. average has rebounded to 80%. By contrast, the PADD 5 utilization rate has historically been in the high-90% range during this time of the year.

The second headwind, which is especially important for PBF Energy given its weaker balance sheet, is that this summer was supposed to provide the country with a certain measure of relief, albeit temporarily, from the pandemic before the return of the virus-friendly colder months. U.S. gasoline demand is now not expected to fully rebound until 2022 at the earliest, and there remains a growing probability that another round of lockdown orders will be necessary before the widespread distribution of a vaccine occurs (hopefully) in 2021. If the paused economic reopenings have prevented demand levels from fully rebounding, the reinstatement of lockdown orders would cause demand to once again fall relative to historical levels by the end of Q4.

My primary concern is not so much that PBF Energy will ultimately need to declare bankruptcy, although that is now a distinct possibility, but rather that the steps the company takes to shore up its balance sheet will hamper its long-term earnings potential. The analyst EBITDA consensus for FY 2021 has already been revised lower by more than 30% just since the start of Q1 (see figure) due in part to the asset sales that have been undertaken in order to raise cash.

I also believe that the company's renewable diesel project, which was announced as part of the Martinez acquisition, has been threatened by the effects of the pandemic. Mr. Nimbley suggested as much during the earnings call, stating that the company's priority now is to "get back demand" before diversifying its portfolio. That, too, will hinder the company's earnings due to its obligations under the federal biofuels mandate. It is on track, based on its expenses in H1 2020, to spend almost $200 million on Renewable Identification Numbers (RIN) in 2020 alone, which would be its highest amount since 2017 (and within the top three years of its history). The renewable diesel project was intended in part to reduce the company's RIN expenses, so any postponement due to insufficient capital would work against PBF Energy.

PBF Energy faces a long and uncertain road to recovery through the pandemic. Its Martinez acquisition could not have been more poorly-timed (not that management could have known then) given the subsequent refined fuels demand disruption in the U.S. and especially the PADD 5 region. The underperformance of the company's shares relative to those of its peers is fully justified in the current circumstances, as PBF Energy's earnings through at least 2021 are at much greater risk to the pandemic's continued effects than are those of its peers.

