Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance - August 9, 2020

A press release on Friday detailing the time and place for the company's extraordinary general meeting sent the stock higher as this deal moves towards its final conclusion. To quote from the official press release

has called an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the "EGM"), to be held on September 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. (Beijing time), at Building 105, 10 Jiuxianqiao North Road Jia, Chaoyang District, Beijing, China, to consider and vote on, among other things, the proposal to authorize and approve the previously announced agreement and plan of merger (the "Merger Agreement") , dated June 15, 2020

The announcement goes on to say

The Company's board of directors (the "Board"), acting upon the unanimous recommendation of a committee of the Board, composed solely of directors who are unaffiliated to the management of the Company, or to any person participating as a buyer or rollover shareholder in the Merger, authorized and approved the execution, delivery and performance of the Merger Agreement

Following this announcement, there seems little that could possibly derail this deal. Accordingly, by the end of the week the stock finished up by $0.43 at $55.80, a rise of 0.78% leaving the simple spread at a mere 0.36%. This deal has an original expected completion date of H2 2020 but a completion date in early September now looks like a given. We decided not to take a position in this stock when the spread was wider, an analysis which now looks to have been a little too cautious. However the spread has performed well for investors and shows the benefits of how foreign takeover targets trading as ADR's on an American exchanges can provide valuable diversification options when constructing a portfolio.

QIAGEN (QGEN)

Despite a $0.44 rise on Friday, QIAGEN was the top decliner this week. Announcing results on Tuesday the EPS were revealed to be inline whilst the was a small beat on revenue estimates. A solid set of results given the circumstances which should have seen the stock move higher. However, although we previously saw an increased offer from Thermo Fisher who raised their bid by 10% to 43 euros to help ensure the deal gets completed, an SEC filing during the week stated

As of August 7, 2020, 14:00 hours (local time Frankfurt am Main, Germany) / 8:00 hours (local time New York, United States) (the “Reference Date”), the Offer has been accepted for 39,127,376 QIAGEN Shares (approximately 16.95% of the share capital and voting rights of QIAGEN).

Although this acceptance figure had been increasing during the week, traders were still becoming a little nervous and began selling their positions.

Meanwhile, Davidson Kempner Capital Management reported an 8% holding in the firm. This equates to 18,253,052 ordinary shares. Davidson has also reportedly sent a letter to Qiagen’s board stating how it opposes the Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (TMO) tender offer of €43 ($51) per share and claims the price offered is at a material discount to fair value.

We previously stated the strong sales trend at QIAGEN could provide a unique opportunity as the floor price is being comfortably supported by these sales forecast numbers producing a favorable risk / reward profile. However, the currency effects must be taken into account and depending on when a currency hedge is initiated (if at all) could greatly effect the individual profitability for each trader. We believe this stock currently offer an attractive buying opportunity. We shall publish further analysis in time and in the meantime we will look to establish a position in this stock in the coming week. As of the close on Friday, the stock moved down $2.14 or 4.33% to $47.31 against an offer price of $50.69 when adjusted for the EUR-USD forex rate.

Merger Arbitrage And Market Data

The broader market continued to rise during the week as optimism increased over the number of new jobs created in July. An expanding services sector has also encouraged the market whilst the technology heavy Nasdaq index hits fresh all-time highs. As traders reasoned the economy was on track, by the close on Friday, the broader market in the U.S. as defined by the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) moved up 2.50% for the week.

The IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) produced a much less volatile performance during the week. A positive return was the result of a rise in Delphi Technologies (DLPH) moving higher in tandem with acquirer BorgWarner (BWA). (You can read our analysis of advantages and disadvantages of investing with the MNA ETF in the "Merger Arbitrage Trading Guide" section at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website). By the end of the week, MNA was showing a gain of 0.50%.

Product Weekly Change Product Weekly Change T20 Index 0.44% SPY 2.50% Index Dispersion 3.05% VIX (9.20)% Winners 10 MNA 0.50% Losers 6 ARB.TO 0.41% Week Ending Friday, August 7, 2020

Merger Arbitrage Portfolio Analysis

U.S.-based cash merger arbitrage spreads again performed well last week extending their positive run for the sixth straight week. Although no deals from our list closed during the week, new deal announcements continue to be made refreshing the investable opportunities.

The T20 winners gained the upper hand and beat the losers by 10 to 6 with 0 non-movers. There were 17 spreads in the index last week as the index of cash merger arbitrage spreads is no longer calculated with a full complement of 20 deal constituents. The top 20 largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com gained 0.44% whilst the dispersion of returns was 3.05%. The figure is inline with the 3-month average but below the long-term look-back period.

The index of cash merger arbitrage spreads now offers an annualized average 23.12% return. This is lower than last week's figure of 25.49% and is due to the narrowing of merger arbitrage spreads during the week. The bulk of deal targets have now reported earnings and it appears most if not all have emerged unscathed. For this coming week, the T20 portfolio has 16 deal constituents. Traders are once again cautioned against rushing into deals simply as a way of employing capital whilst genuine opportunities become scarce.

