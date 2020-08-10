Nicholas Ward's Dividend Growth Portfolio: July 2020 Update

Another month, another step towards financial freedom.

July was a wonderful month for the broader markets. The S&P 500 was up roughly 5.5% as the COVID-19 recovery rally continues.

My personal portfolio saw gains of roughly 4.6% during the month, showing a bit of short-term underperformance.

However, I never get upset about such short-term price movement. Thus far, year-to-date, my portfolio's value has increased by 4.82%, which is still outpacing the YTD returns of 2.30% returns that the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) has generated. I do hope to beat the market every year on an annual basis, so here's to hoping that I can maintain this lead throughout the remainder of the year.

Core Dividend Growth 47.12% Company name Ticker Cost basis Portfolio Weighting Apple AAPL $103.78 15.87% Microsoft MSFT $53.17 4.65% Cisco CSCO $32.95 3.33% Bristol Myers Squibb BMY $48.75 2.73% Johnson & Johnson JNJ $113.07 2.46% BlackRock BLK $413.84 2.44% Qualcomm QCOM $60.29 2.40% PepsiCo PEP $92.39 1.52% Amgen AMGN $130.50 1.37% Coca-Cola KO $39.78 1.17% Honeywell HON $123.87 1.17% Illinois Tool Works ITW $130.90 1.04% Texas Instruments TXN $95.19 1.03% Novo Nordisk NVO $37.74 1.02% Pfizer PFE $31.94 0.93% Brookfield Asset Management BAM $33.55 0.88% Intel INTC $30.55 0.86% Medtronic MDT $73.94 0.64% Diageo DEO $107.91 0.52% McCormick MKC $71.43 0.46% 3M Company MMM $148.84 0.36% Raytheon Technologies RTX $62.10 0.27% High Yield 16.54% AT&T T $37.70 3.23% Altria MO $49.77 2.06% W.P. Carey WPC $63.32 1.66% AbbVie ABBV $74.09 1.49% International Business Machines IBM $128.95 1.27% Brookfield Renewables BEPC $43.86 0.97% Brookfield Infrastructure BIPC $39.19 0.86% Digital Realty DLR $49.87 0.78% Reality Income O $51.85 0.78% Store Capital STOR $22.91 0.72% Federal Realty Investment Trust FRT $117.86 0.66% Verizon VZ $44.42 0.57% National Retail Properties NNN $36.17 0.49% Enbridge ENB $31.07 0.35% Essex Property Trust ESS $214.84 0.33% AvalonBay Communities AVB $146.59 0.32% High Dividend Growth 14.88% Visa V $72.45 3.03% Broadcom AVGO $234.30 2.75% Starbucks SBUX $48.10 2.37% Comcast CMCSA $37.70 2.36% Nike NKE $58.75 1.84% Mastercard MA $81.40 1.35% Lowe's LOW $95.77 0.61% Home Depot HD $184.52 0.57% Non-Dividend 7.52% Alphabet GOOGL $741.39 4.30% Amazon AMZN $849.74 2.44% Facebook FB $162.99 0.78% Special Circumstance 7.24% Walt Disney DIS $94.94 4.56% Nvidia NVDA $110.55 1.31% ViacomCBS VIAC $28.27 0.74% Constellation Brands STZ $172.19 0.40% Otis OTIS $58.65 0.12% Carrier CARR $20.97 0.11% Cash 6.70%

Passive Income

With regard to my passive income, the COVID-19 virus finally put a meaningful hurdle in my portfolio's way. As many of you know, Walt Disney (DIS) is one of my largest holdings (right now, it's the third largest holding behind Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT). Disney typically pays a semi-annual dividend, meaning that even though Disney's yield is fairly low, this large position contributes a significant amount of dividend income in January and July. However, earlier in 2020, Disney announced that it was suspending its July payment and this meant that my portfolio had a big passive income hole to fill this month.

Oftentimes, when a company announces a dividend freeze, suspension, or outright cut, I simply sell shares and move on. However, in Disney's case, I held onto my shares for two reasons. First and foremost, I acknowledge the unprecedented negative environment that COVID-19 has created for Disney, impacting all of its various revenue streams. The lack of cash flows has really destroyed Disney's valuation when looking at consensus 2020 or 2021 results. This is certainly an issue for the company in the short term, but long term, the COVID-19 environment does not change my bullish outlook for the stock.

And secondly, as you all know, I am never a fan of selling a high-quality stock into weakness. If Disney hasn't sold off from its prior highs in the $150 area, I would likely have sold some of my shares and buy something else with a much higher yield to make up for the income loss that the first-half suspension created for me. And, frankly put, after the company's most recent, somewhat underwhelming quarterly result, I may end up trimming a bit of the position anyway. However, I have felt fairly comfortable holding my positions it sits here in the $120 range because it appears that fairly strong support has formed here and I don't like the idea of selling a blue chip name at what could easily prove to be the bottom of a new long-term channel (for years, DIS experienced resistance at the $120 level and now that it broke through last year, I suspect that this prior resistance level may turn into new support, which is often the case from a technical point of view).

So, with that in mind, I decided to simply take the income hit that was coming my way in July and here we are. During the month of July, my passive income was down 1.5%. This is the first month in 2020 that I've posted a negative y/y passive income stream growth rate. However, I am very pleased with the performance of my portfolio outside of Disney from a dividend growth perspective. If it were not for the Disney suspension, I would have posted y/y growth of 17.4% during the month. If Disney would have paid its previous $0.88/share dividend, July 2020 would have been my highest dividend-producing month ever.

Yet, I understand these woulda, coulda, shoulda scenarios are fairly meaningless. They make me feel better, but it doesn't change the fact that Disney did suspend. However, I continue to take solace in my year-to-date income, which is up 10.5% y/y, compared to the first 7 months of 2019. Even with the Disney cut, July 2020 was still my 6th highest dividend producing month thus far in my DGI journey, so at the end of the day, I'm not going complain.

July Trades

July was the most active trading month that I've had since March.

The activity started on 7/1/2020 when I made my monthly selective re-investments. I used my pooled dividends from June to buy shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) at $59.51, AbbVie (ABBV) at $98.95, Raytheon Technologies (RTX) at $61.61, AT&T (T) at $30.02, Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) at $32.43, and Realty Income (O) at $60.75. In my view, this basket of stocks provided a nice blend of diverse yields and varying growth/dividend growth prospects all at low valuations.

Up next, on 7/6/2020, I sold my entire position in Dominion Energy (D) because of the company’s decision to cut its dividend. I sold my shares at $80.60, locking in 26.6% profits. I wrote a detailed, focus ticker article highlighting my rationale, which can be found here. I also posted a video on my YouTube channel going over the trade and how I think about using opportunities like this to use active management to augment my passive income stream. The video link can be found in this blog post.

The next trade I made during July was also a sale. On 7/28/2020, I exited my Invesco (IVZ) position at $10.30, locking in 56.6% loss. This 56.6% loss makes IVZ the worst trade that I've ever made in my career with percentage terms. Thankfully, when I bought into IVZ, I recognized that it was a bit of a speculative, deep value play and therefore, my position size was never large. However, I still lost money on this one and if you follow me, you know that I hate locking in losses. Yet, IVZ's recent quarter was another disappointment and being that the stock had risen some 25% from the lows it made initially when the dividend cut was announced, I decided to avoid greed and simply be grateful for the big rally which made the lumps I took on the stock a bit less severe.

Since IVZ was no longer growing the dividend and the recent rally in the stock had pushed its yield down to the 6% level, I decided that now was a reasonable time to sell since I could replace the dividend lost from the position much more easily than I could have before, when shares were yielding 8%+.

Immediately after selling IVZ, I used the proceeds from that trade, alongside the proceeds that were still sitting in my brokerage account from the profits that I took on my former Dominion position, to buy shares of AbbVie (ABBV) at $97.07, Altria (MO) at $42.73, AvalonBay (AVB) at $146.18, and Essex Property Trust (ESS) at $214.88.

In doing so, I increased my yield in the short-term by roughly 6%. And, when considering the fact that in 2021, Dominion's annual dividend is expected to fall 33% from $3.76/share to $2.50/share, I increased my forward-looking dividend income by 43.4% with this move (and that's not even factoring in any 2021 dividend increases that I receive from ABBV, MO, AVB, and/or ESS. What's more, when I look at the overall quality of the holdings and their dividend growth prospects, I believe that I have not only improved the size of my yield, but also the quality of my passive income stream, as well as the forward dividend growth prospects. In other words, I killed 3 birds with 1 stone here.

Also, regarding this trade, I was pleased to use the very high (and relatively safe dividend yield that Altria presented after its recent 2.5% dividend increase) to allow me to purchase AVB and ESS with the D/IVZ proceeds while still increasing my passive income because I've had my eye on both ESS and AVB in recent months as the stocks have sold off due to COVID-19 pressures and at $146 and $214, both names were below my fair value estimates of ~$150 and ~$220, meaning that I was able to buy blue chips with a bit of a margin of safety.

I wrote this article with Brad Thomas a few months ago which highlighted the very high quality of both AVB and ESS historically. In short, these two REITs offer some of the strongest long-term total return CAGRs that I'm aware of in the real estate space and being that I've been underweight REITs for a while now, I was happy to use the weakness that COVID-19 has created in that sector to pick up blue chip names at rare discounts. As you can see on the F.A.S.T. Graphs below, both AVB and ESS rarely trade at discount to their long-term historical averages.

Right now is one of those rare occasions when investors have an opportunity to buy into weakness and I decided I couldn't pass it up. I will say that I bought relatively small entry level positions into both AVB and ESS because of the short-term headwinds that the COVID-19 environment presents in the multi-family space. Long term, I think both of these names will be fine; however, in the short term, I wouldn't be surprised to see more negative volatility and therefore, I wanted to leave myself wiggle room to average down into further weakness without pushing myself into overweight territory if there is any.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

The AbbVie purchases here also filled out that position completely. Prior to this trade, my cost basis was $71.57. By averaging up at $97.07, I increased my overall cost basis to $74.09. Generally speaking, I prefer to average down instead of averaging up; however, at $97.07/share ABBV was trading for just 9.3x 2020 EPS consensus estimates and this low valuation, combined with the company's 5%+ yield, high single-digit/low double-digit dividend growth prospects, and EPS growth outlooks of 17%, 17%, and 11% annually from 2020-2022, made me believe that I was getting a bargain even though shares were ~22.5% more expensive than they were the last time I made a large purchase in the market, which was back in mid-March at $79.16.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

And, the last trades that I made in July involved me switching out my Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) units for shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC) when the BEPC spin-off occurred on 7/30. I sold BEP at $43.02 and used the proceeds to buy shares of BEPC at $43.87, $43.67, and $43.53. By swapping out my BEP position for a new position in BEPC, I locked in 31.32%. My prior cost basis on BEP was $32.81. My new cost basis for BEPC is $43.86.

With regard to the BEP for BEPC trade, this was the same move I made when BIP spun off BIPC. Once again, I had to pay a slight premium for BEPC relative to BEP when I made the move. However, this premium is a small price to pay, in my opinion, relative to the work/stress that comes along with K-1s. Furthermore, I will not have greater flexibility to add to BEPC on a monthly basis via selective re-investment. Lastly, as previously discussed, it's my belief that the C-Corp shares will trade at a premium to the L.P. shares over the long term anyway due to the fact that many institutions cannot/will not own K-1 holdings. We've already seen BIPC trade at a high premium to BIP since that spin-off occurred a few months back and I don't see any reason why the spread between BEP/BEPC should be any different.

