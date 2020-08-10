Monster Beverage is an excellent company, but we will not be buying at its current price levels because of its limited return potential.

The coronavirus has affected every industry differently. Some have benefited, while others not so much. The beverage space was expected to have its sales massively decline, as restaurant closings would significantly lower their wholesale demand. This was indeed the case, as beverage-behemoth Coca-Cola (KO) posted a 28% revenue decline.

The case for Monster Beverage (MNST), however, has been quite different. In its latest earnings report, the company announced almost unchanged revenue YoY, despite the adverse conditions. Further, the company expanded its margins, enhancing its already robust profitability.

Amid expectations that the company's products would actually sell well during the pandemic, shares had undergone a massive rally over the past couple of months. The stock was boosted further post-earnings, resulting in the stock currently trading at new all-time highs. At such price levels, the question becomes whether there's still some fuel for attractive medium-term investor returns.

In this article, we will:

Discuss the Company's Q2 results, and its future prospects

Assess the stock's valuation and future return potential

Highlight some risks

Conclude why despite its robust financials, the stock offers limited return potential due to its recent rally.

Q2 results

Despite the company experiencing some difficulties as a result of COVID-19, such as certain of its bottlers/distributors reducing their inventory levels, sales volume remained high, amid an increase in at-home consumption. I am personally not surprised, as I have been anecdotally stacking up on Monsters (I do love the Ultra ones) over the past few months. I find them a good complementary to my coffee for my energy levels during the work-from-home days. As management mentioned, despite sales lagging in the convenience and gas channel (which is the company's largest channel), its e-commerce and mass merchandiser and grocery volume offset a potential turnover decline.

Overall, the company's sales over the past twelve months remain at nearly all-time highs, while revenue growth over this period has remained quite positive as well.

What's impressive about Monster's financials, though, is its incredibly juicy margins. The company reported a gross margin rate of +40 bps to 60.3%, while its net income margins remained robust at around 26.8%. We believe that this is phenomenal, considering that most consumer-related companies had their margins compress, as they navigated through COVID-19. Finally, to highlight Monster's financial merit, over the past 12 months, the company has generated $778 million in free cash flow, which has allowed it to buy back around $1 billion worth of stock. Still, the company ended the quarter with $1.17B in cash and 0 long-term debt on its balance sheet.

Future shareholder returns

Monster has delivered excellent financial performance over the years. With shares rallying higher, however, let's examine if investors can still profit off of the stock if they were to buy at its current levels.

Over the past decade, the company's EPS CAGR (compound annual growth rate) has been 19.8%. Its consistency is even more impressive, however, as the same figure over the past five years, is 18.3%, indicating almost no slowdown. Analysts expect the company to close FY2020 with an EPS of $2.25, showing double-digit earnings growth, despite the current environment.

The company's stock buybacks have also assisted in EPS growth over the past few years. Since 2015, the company has been reducing its shares outstanding by around 3.1% annually, on average.

To assess whether the stock still has the potential to deliver positive shareholder returns, let's assume a prudent scenario of some deceleration in EPS growth. Let's assume that EPS grows, on average, by 13% annually, which suggests a significant slowdown over the company's last five-year average. Projected EPS at this growth rate should look like the following: Source: Author

Since the company pays no dividends and has not given the impression that this is about to change, expected shareholder returns are only subject to the stock's valuation multiple on its underlying EPS. The stock is currently trading at 37 times its expected FY2020 earnings. The valuation is hovering at a premium range, due to the company's growth (for context Coca-Cola, trades at around 22X earnings). However, as we have assumed a revenue growth slowdown, it makes sense that the company's valuation multiple will eventually contract.

Below, we have estimated the medium-term shareholder returns, based on different potential medium-term valuations. As you can see, if the company were to retain its current multiple, annualized returns would mimic the EPS growth rate. Even with a significant P/E contraction, however, at around 30X earnings, the stock would still deliver annualized returns of about 8.37%.

Our takeaway on future returns is the following:

Despite shares appreciating by more than 40% over the past year, assuming decelerated earnings growth on top of a valuation contraction, Monster still has the potential to deliver somewhat satisfying returns. On the other hand, substantial, double-digit returns are most unlikely. The valuation multiple is already at a 2-year high, and unless EPS growth actually remains at its current levels, we can only see it go down from here. Still, if the company were to maintain its current profitability, projected returns would be much higher. Considering the recent lag in sales, however, we believe that our expected growth range at around 13% is the more probable outcome, suggesting a high single-digit medium-term return potential.

Risks

We view the company's balance sheet as one of the "cleanest" in the market, with substantial cash and no debt. Further, Monster enjoys great margins, which were merely impacted by COVID-19, further displaying its business resilience. When it comes to the company's risks, we believe they are mostly operational.

The company's future performance is subject to its international expansion markets, which holds some uncertainties. Over the past three financial years, the company's sales to customers outside of the United States were approximately 33%, 31% and 28% of the total turnover for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017, respectively. With international sales becoming increasingly crucial to the company's growth, any disruption caused in its supply lines amid a potential second COVID-19 wave could severely affect sales.

Further, the beverage industry is notoriously competitive. Red Bull, the energy drinks giant, poses high competition for Monster, making up around 34% of the U.S. energy drinks market. Coca-Cola also launched its own energy drink last year as well. Coca-Cola owns around 1/5 of Monster's shares. As Monster continuously buys back more shares, Coke's stake keeps on increasing. We believe that Coke's control over the company advancing may not be an optimal outcome, considering there is slightly a conflict of interest with its own line of beverage brands.

Conclusion

Monster Beverage is a great company, having achieved massive compounded returns over the decades. Over the past 20 years, the company has delivered nearly 40% CAGR returns.

While the company's growth remains strong, shares have rallied to new highs, limiting the potential for extraordinary medium-term returns. Still, assuming a substantial deceleration in EPS growth accompanied by a valuation compression, investors are still expected to achieve high single-digit returns. We believe that Monster is an excellent buy below the $70s, where investors are more likely to enjoy returns in the double-digit range. Therefore, we will not be buyers at the stock's current price levels.

