Equity REIT Performance In A Nutshell: Week 32

In the meantime, more defensive REITs such as data centers and infrastructure tend to exhibit much lower volatility levels irrespective of the market swings.

This week confirms again the thesis of virus sensitive REITs carrying high beta characteristics where each increase in the overall market (e.g., the S&P 500) magnifies the returns for retail, lodging and office (and vice-versa).

Almost all of the 16 equity REIT sectors moved higher - especially the virus sensitive sectors such as retail and lodging.

In Week 32 (August 3-7), both the S&P 500 and the U.S. equity REITs delivered positive returns. However, REITs underperformed on a relative basis by ca. 1.5%.

Week 32 (August 3-7) brought positive results across many markets including the U.S. equity REIT space. Last week the broader real estate index Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) finally outperformed the S&P 500 and delivered solid returns during week 32. However, this time the S&P 500 was superior again and increased by 2.8%, while VNQ registered a move of 1.3%.

If we contrast the U.S. REIT market against the S&P 500 on a YTD basis, we will notice a huge gap in the returns. The S&P 500 has already recovered all of the losses caused by the outbreak of COVID-19 and currently is trading 4% above the December 31, 2019 value. However, VNQ, which encompasses the whole U.S. equity REIT market, still trades in a rather depressed territory - negative 11% (YTD period).

The key reasons behind the 15% spread between U.S. REITs and equities are closely linked to the social distancing measures and the sensitivity of the underlying business operations to them. Namely, retail, office and lodging have been hit extra hard due to highly constrained travel, shift to remote work and accelerated e-commerce. While many REITs in these sectors are relatively well-capitalized and have sufficient liquidity to weather temporary cash drains, the expectations about future cash flows are taking a significant toll on the valuations.

The fact that retail, office and lodging in particular are pessimistically priced by the market can be noticed in the figures below. Whenever there is some positive element recognized by the financial market participants, these depressed sectors instantly experience notable gains, outperforming other peers and oftentimes the overall equity market (and vice-versa).

The charts above reflect all of the 16 equity REIT sectors as classified by NAREIT. Each chart or sector represents cumulative returns of the underlying constituents (i.e. REITs) which are equally weighted and adjusted for any dividend and stock splits/reversals.

As mentioned earlier, since the market moved up in week 32, retail, office and lodging thrived. In my earlier articles, I have defined this as a "shift to high-beta characteristics" where each move (both up and down) in the overall market causes magnified returns for the virus-sensitive REITs. This can be clearly seen by looking at the performance of lodging sector - it increased by 12% beating the peers and the S&P 500 by ca. 10% and 9%, respectively.

Now, the opposite story applies to more defensive REITs, which on a YTD basis have registered similar results to those of the S&P 500 and, certainly, delivered abnormal returns in the context of VNQ.

Data centers are commonly perceived as low beta REITs due to the embedded countercyclical characteristics. The cash flows are based on very long-term contracts with strong tenants exposed to structurally growing industry. Sometimes data centers are even referred to as bond proxies having predictable coupons (or dividends in this case) and lower sensitivity to consumption changes.

In week 32, data center sector was the only one experiencing negative returns. The performance of data center REITs was heterogeneous and not driven by quarterly reports. There were no particular drivers behind lagging results besides the low beta factor (and in many cases negative correlations) to the market.

The picture above allows us to summarize the risk-adjusted performance of the U.S. equity REIT quite nicely. This picture also confirms my thesis above about virus-sensitive REITs carrying heavier systematic risk than most of the other peers. Put differently, lodging and retail (e.g., regional malls and shopping centers) have exhibited elevated swings and in terms of the realized volatility can be easily considered outliers relative to the peers. In the meantime, data centers have indeed declined in value, yet the volatility levels have remained low - resembling the bond-like characteristics.

