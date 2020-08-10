Gold Glitters As The Price Zooms Up

This article will examine the new highs in the gold price, which are due to the financial crisis and COVID-19 as the Fed tries to smooth things over with unprecedented injections of liquidity into the economy. It is no surprise that investors consider gold as a safe haven when interest rates are extremely low and the huge increase in the money supply may bring inflation with it.

The Gold Price

It is worthwhile to consider briefly the recent history of the gold price. The price at the top of the chart is that of 7 August 2020. When Nixon took the US dollar off the gold standard in 1971, the official price of $35.00 an ounce was taken off the books and the price was fixed by the market. There was a rapid increase to around $200.00, which was fairly stable until a boost in the early 1980s. Then, for about 25 years, the price remained constant in a range mainly between $300.00 to $400.00. In this period gold was not much of a paying investment. The dot.com crisis did not significantly affect the gold price. The GFC saw the gold price take off and reach $1,000.00, which arrived at a high in 2011. The price fell afterwards and moved in a range between $1,200.00 and $1,400.00. It was not until recently with the financial crisis and COVID-19 that the price of gold not only reached previous highs but also broke the psychological barrier of $2,000.00 an ounce.

The one-year chart below shows the rapid increase from August 2019 with the price moving up from $1,500.00 an ounce to over $2,000.00 an ounce. This is a really significant increase and shows that investors have turned to gold as an investment and not only as a hedge and safe haven.

For a more detailed analysis of the recent price increases, see the good article by Alasdair Macleod, who thinks that the days of the paper gold market are coming to an end, which is a separate topic. (Bullion Banks Have "No Way Out" From Big Gold Shorts)

Uncertainty Due to the Financial Crisis and COVID-19

The recovery from the GFC was a slow one, with GDP increasing at a pace slower than previous recoveries. The growth rate of GDP was not 3% or higher but more like 2%. This was an alarm signal as the Fed tried stimulating the economy with QE. What was found was that continually more debt was required to stimulate the economy. Whereas before $1.00 of stimulus produced $1.00 of growth, it became necessary to provide a stimulus of $2.00 to get $1.00 of growth and then $3.00 of stimulus to get $1.00 of growth. This is an obvious example of the law of diminishing returns.

Then in September 2019 the repo market showed signs of distress with the interest rate going up to 8%. The Fed stepped in and provided sufficient liquidity to calm the market. At the same time the corporate debt crisis went merrily on its way as the Administration increased the federal debt load with record spending. Amid this uncertainty the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in the US, which was clearly unprepared to deal with it. Doctors did not apply effective treatment as the number of cases of infection rapidly increased. Politicians adapted the drastic measures of lockdowns, social distancing and other hysterical reactions. Many reactions were dictated by political considerations as President Trump was attacked for recommending HCQ (hydroxycloroquine) as a treatment for COVID-19. Despite there being abundant proof of the effectiveness of the treatment with HCQ, a drug well-known for decades for treating malaria and lupus, the MSM and Big Pharma did their best to ridicule the President, apparently not caring if thousands died as a result of their attacks on the President.

The resulting uncertainty caused by the disastrous economic situation brought on by lockdowns caused the markets to swoon at the end of February and early March. Thanks to huge injections of liquidity, the markets staged a record-breaking recovery and have even reached new highs recently, thus demonstrating a total disconnect between the real economy and the financial markets. One could further add the Fed’s decision in 2019 to stop raising interest rates after markets tottered at the end of 2018 and then drive down interest rates in 2020 practically to zero in order to stimulate the economy and financial markets in order to offset the pandemic.

It was just in such an environment that investors turned to gold.

Low Interest Rates and Looming Inflation

With interest rates so low, putting capital in gold is reasonable since the potential loss of gain in interest in bonds is lessened. Even so, the HY bond market is presently booming as corporations take advantage of the low-interest environment by issuing large quantities of bonds. Very high sums are involved. Google issued bonds for $10 billion last Monday, 3 August 2020. (Google owner Alphabet issues record $10 billion bond at lowest-ever price)

At the same time there are fears of inflation with such large amounts of money made available by the Fed, whose balance is now over $7 trillion. Fear of inflation seems to contradict the fact that the US is in a serious recession, which should promote deflation rather than inflation. It is well-known that statistics on inflation are extremely unreliable. The tariffs imposed on imported Chinese goods would logically support inflation even if wholesalers and retailers cut their profit margins in order to reduce the scale of price increases to consumers. Inflation favors gold.

Conclusion

In the face of such contradictory currents and tendencies, it is no surprise that gold has become more attractive. The stock markets have financial assets that are extremely expensive and which do not promise high future returns despite the calculations of future profits in two or three years. A lot can happen in two years. The Fed has taken down interest rates practically to zero, and corporations are still piling head on into debt at record low costs. The rate of defaults may increase despite the efforts of the Fed. There will probably be many more zombie companies weighing on the economy. One thing that is fairly clear at the moment is that the economic disaster caused by lockdowns is not going to end suddenly with a V-shaped recovery. Those investors that are in doubt as to what to do turn to gold and buy physical gold or buy a gold ETF or shares in a gold mining company. The golden mean is a reasonable path to follow in any case. Anything and everything could go wrong. Ignis aurum probat, miseria fortes viros. “Fire is the test of gold; adversity, of strong men” (Seneca, De providentia, 4.4).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Data from third-party sources may have been used in the preparation of this material and WWS Swiss Financial Consulting SA (WWW SFC SA) has not independently verified, validated or audited such data. WWS SFC SA accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss arising from use of this information, and reliance upon the comments, opinions and analyses in the material is at the sole discretion of the user. Please consult your own professional adviser before taking investment decisions.

