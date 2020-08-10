Investment Conclusion.There were a lot of positives in The Wendy’s Company’s (WEN) F2Q2020 results. Fueled by drive-through transactions, domestic same-store sales turned positive in June and July and grew sequentially from June to July. In addition, the breakfast segment continued to deliver strong retail sales growth despite the impact of the pandemic on customers' morning routines. Moreover, restaurant margins were high when considering the continued loss in global retail sales related to the stay at home directives. Furthermore, the company reinstated its share buyback program and declared a dividend in the quarter. Finally, with a view to increase the frequency of customer visits, WEN launched a loyalty program over the period.

We believe, the worst of Covid-19-related retail sales declines are now behind the organization, and anticipate additional improvements in global retail sales over the next few quarters. For the U.S. and Canada, we forecast strong same-store sales growth over the back half of FY2020, fueled by planned initiatives such as increased spending on breakfast marketing, value menu introductions, and customer uptake of the loyalty program.

Given that it appears that the pandemic is likely to have little impact on WEN’s secular growth outlook, our long-term Bull Thesis on the company remains intact. Therefore, we reiterate our Buy Rating and $31/share Price Target on WEN. (Please go through our initiation report “The Wendy’s Company: On Path To Strong Long Term Growth – Buy On Valuation” for our long-term opinion on the stock).

F2Q2020 Results Summary. For the quarter retail sales came in at ~$2.62 billion (-6.2% compared to F2Q2019), revenues were ~$402 million (-7.6% on a year over year basis), missed consensus estimates of ~$411 million, and earnings per share came in at $0.11 (-21.4% compared to F2Q2019), in-line with analyst projections. In addition, on a year-over-year basis, U.S. same-store sales decreased by 4.4% and international same-store sales declined by 18.4% over the second quarter. Net income for the period was ~$24.9 million reflecting a decrease of 23.1% over the previous year. The bright spot in the F2Q2020 financial performance was the decrease in the U.S. same-store sales decline rate on a sequential basis, coming in at -1.9%, +5.1%, and +8.2% for the months of April, May, and June.

98% Of WEN’s Restaurants Were Open For Service As Of 08/02/2020 Source: WEN’s F2Q2020 Earnings Release, August 5, 2020; Seamist Capital Presentation, August 2020

Drive-Through And Digital Channels Drove A Majority Of Transactions. ~90% of WEN’s orders, even in locations where dining rooms were open for service, were processed through drive-throughs. Digital retail sales accounted for 5% of total retail sales, reflecting an increase of 100% over the previous year. Delivery is now available across almost 100% of WEN’s stores in the U.S. and delivery orders can be placed through DoorDash (DOORD), Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB), Postmates (POSTM), or Uber Eats (NYSE:UBER). The company is working on plans to add curbside pickup over the near future. In addition, the loyalty program is likely to increase uptake of WEN’s digital platform.

Breakfast Continued To Fuel Retail Sales. For the quarter, the firm’s breakfast segment accounted for 8% of total retail sales. Although the rate was the same for the first quarter, that the figure was maintained during the height of the pandemic, is a considerable achievement. In addition, the segment was profitable for the period. Based on initial data, we believe that WEN’s breakfast business will witness significant growth over the near term and longer term. Near-term growth will come from the incremental $15 million advertising and promotional blitz the company has planned for the third and fourth quarters and through a growing awareness of the product among customers (currently at 50%). Longer-term growth will be based on customers returning to their normal daily routines, post-pandemic. In addition, in our opinion, the 10% of total sales figure the firm is targeting is conservative, and the breakfast segment will handily meet and exceed the objective.

Margins Showed Strength Despite Lower Revenues. WEN posted expansions in gross margins and operating margins and strong restaurant margins for the quarter. The increase in gross margins and operating margins demonstrated the continued impact of refranchising efforts the company underwent from 2013 to 2017 that converted low-margin retail revenues into high-margin royalty revenues. Restaurant margins of 14.4% although weaker than the F2Q2019’s 16.5% were nevertheless commendable as they were driven by significantly lower retail sales. The robust restaurant margins (despite significant increase in labor costs) were driven by improvement in restaurant operations, labor efficiencies, and faster order processing times.

WEN Launched Its Loyalty Program In The Quarter. With a view to increase the frequency of customer visits to its restaurants, the company launched its loyalty program called Wendy’s Rewards in F2Q2020. The loyalty program which is points-based, encourages customers to spend more money at WEN’s restaurants by rewarding them with points for every dollar spent. Customers can exchange points earned for designated items from the WEN’s menu once they collect a predetermined number of points. For the firm, the loyalty program will accelerate retail sales, and provide it with an opportunity to promote menu items, including value deals to customers. In addition, as Wendy’s Rewards requires customers to utilize the company’s app, it is likely to drive incremental digital retail sales, in our assessment.

NPC Bankruptcy Unlikely To Impact WEN. NPC, the operator of 385 WEN’s restaurants located in the U.S., filed for bankruptcy on July 1, 2020. Although, NPC plans to divest its portfolio of WEN’s restaurants, the initiative is not likely to challenge WEN, financially. The firm has to simply approve of the new franchisees, based on a predetermined set of conditions. In addition, according to management, NPC’s WEN’s stores are currently open and performing at levels consistent with the company’s U.S. system. Moreover, NPC has remained compliant with its obligations to WEN.

Balance Sheet Remains Strong. At the end of F2Q2020, the company had a cash and cash equivalents balance of ~$338 million and long-term debt of ~$2.24 billion on its balance sheet. With respect to maintaining liquidity, after paying down a variable rate note of $120 million in July, the firm now has a cash balance of $275 million, with the capacity to draw an additional $250 million from a variable note facility. Given these factors, we believe that WEN is unlikely to renege on its debt-related commitments over the projected course of the pandemic. The company declared a dividend of $.05/share and reinstated its share buyback program over the quarter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.