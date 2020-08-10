Co-produced by PendragonY

Newtek Business Services (NEWT) has been one of our favorite BDCs (Business Development Companies) for many reasons. It is one of the fastest growing BDC, and internally managed. This is somewhat a unique company because a good portion of its income is derived from subsidiaries that provide a wide array of business services to its large client base. NEWT also got a lot of income from being an issuer of SBA and PPP loans. This is not your typical BDC that only generates income from interest rate spreads, but from a much wider range of small business services.

How the Government Response to COVID-19 Helps NEWT

In general, BDCs make money by lending to small businesses. Income earned includes fees for new loans, interest spread on these loans, and possibly profit from selling loans they have made. Often BDCs will take an equity position in some of its portfolio companies and, in that case, might collect dividends, or sell those shares at a profit down the road.

NEWT uses all of these ways. But it also originates Small Business Administration loans (SBA Loans) which only very few BDCs are licensed to do. Since NEWT originates SBA loans, it uses these loans to generate some fairly reliable cash flow. The government guarantees a portion of the SBA loans (about 70-75% of the total). NEWT makes money immediately on its SBA loans by selling the guaranteed portion at a premium that ranges from 106% to 120% of the face value of the loan. It then securitizes the unguaranteed portion and sells the bonds those loans back. NEWT then gets paid a fee to collect the payments on the SBA loans. Thus, the SBA loans provide NEWT with very reliable cash flow, being the middle man between the government and small businesses.

Given the big impact that COVID-19 has had on the economy, it's no surprise that some BDCs have had issues with their portfolio companies paying on their loans. NEWT, however, gets a lot of cash from its activities in the SBA sector. And the government has been quite active in supporting the companies that get these loans. For instance, as reported in last quarter's earnings report, under the CARES Act, NEWT received in excess of $17.7 million in April in principal and interest payments on its SBA loans which kept 98.6% of its SBA loans in accrual status as of April 30th. Newtek Small Business Finance LLC (NSBF) is the NEWT unit handling the SBA loans, and it has also issued the PPP (Paycheck Protection Plan) loans as well. PPP loans are 100% guaranteed, and NSFB has been selling up to 100% of these loans to banks. NSFB, as of the end of April, was estimating that, under the PPP program, they would issue some 2 years of loan volume in just 2 months. Typically, NSBF does just under $100 million in SBA loans a quarter, and it should end up with $1.15 billion in PPP loans unless the government extends the program beyond August. Given that the PPP loan program is nearly done, NSBF restarted its regular SBA loan program at the end of June.

The government has already extended the PPP once, to August 8th, and there are discussions to extend it further. The government wants to help small businesses, and so we expect this program to be extended again. But even if the PPP program is not extended, the government is helping companies with SBA loans to keep those loans current, which will keep a steady flow of cash headed to NEWT.

Performance

Below is a chart showing the total return performance of NEWT since we first recommended it to our investment community back in October of 2016. You can see that the crash in March and April erased just about all of the gains since 2016. But you can also see that much of the lost ground has been recovered as well. But while the recovery has been good, NEWT is back about 3/4ths of the way to where it was before the crash. However, there is still plenty of potential upside remaining.

Data by YCharts

As we have done in past articles, let's compare the total return of NEWT to larger and more popular BDCs like Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN), Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC), and Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC). And just like in the past, NEWT has done better over the last 6 years on a total return basis than those other BDCs. While MAIN and ARCC are much larger companies, NEWT has had a much greater return on investment.

Data by YCharts

The Dividend

NEWT is also different from many other dividend-paying companies, particularly American ones, in that, each quarter, it pays a variable amount of dividend in cash. Their policy is to pay out an amount that is between 90% and 100% of taxable income annually, and they are conservative at the start of each year. This results in the dividend for Q1 being the smallest dividend of the year, and the Q4 being the largest. In the past, the perceived Q1 dividend "reduction" has typically caused the share price to drop, but the last few years, the market has gotten used to NEWT's payment pattern.

In typical fashion, NEWT started out 2020 projecting a dividend guidance of $2.19 for the year, and a Q1 dividend of $0.44. Then, the COVID-19 crisis hit, and the uncertainty caused management to pull the dividend projection. However, NEWT did announce a Q2 dividend of $0.56 on June 12th. While this was a 10 cent increase from last year's Q2 dividend of $0.46, it was also a month late. Allaying concerns that the dividend payments might have seen a permanent slippage in time, Q3 dividends of $0.58 were announced early on July 20th and will be paid on time at the end of September. Currently, dividend payments for the year total $1.58 versus $1.44 for this point last year. If NEWT pays a Q4 dividend in the same amount as last year's Q4 payment, the total for the year will be $2.29, a 6.5% increase from last year. Given that the latest dividend announcement highlighted that YTD dividend payments were 9.7% higher than last year, and management's policy to not over-pay the dividend in any one quarter, it is reasonable to assume that the Q4 dividend payment for this year will not be below last year's payment.

The Earnings Report

On August 5th, NEWT released its Q2-2020 earnings report. To use a baseball term, the company hit it out of the park. However, much of the great result was due to earnings from the government's PPP loan program, so it will not be repeatable long term. While management does expect the program to be renewed for the rest of the year, although likely with lower fees for NEWT, they are not expecting this to continue into 2021. In fact, management expects 2021 to strongly resemble the results from 2019. Management made a big point of saying that having the flexibility and experience to take advantage of opportunities, like the government COVID-19 programs, was enabling NEWT to grow. Also, based on management statements about the dividend, we expect the Q4 dividend this year is likely to be the same as the Q4 dividend from last year, which will mean the total dividend paid this year is $2.29.

Final Thoughts

NEWT has had many years of good operations and good returns. Today, this company is poised to generate even better returns. This is because they are the middle man between the government and small businesses as far as COVID-19 financial support is concerned. The government cannot issue loans directly to individual companies, so they have to go through other channels, and one of them is NEWT.

NEWT's price has largely, but not completely, recovered from the drop in March. The very generous dividend continues to be paid. While the dividend for Q2 was delayed, the dividend for Q3 is back on schedule. In fact, it was quite a bit higher than what was paid out this time last year. We expect the Q4 dividend to be around the same amount as last year, which will mean that this year's dividends are more than 6% higher than last year. Such an increase is rarer than usual this year. With the TTM dividend being $2.29, any share price that produces a yield in excess of 11% is a great one. The current price remains very attractive for income investors for both high yields and capital gains potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEWT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

