I've been bullish on CVS for a long time and going forward, we may see the company expand multiples further.

CVS reported 2Q20 and the company recorded an earnings and revenue beat. This was further added to by a raising of the annual guidance.

I've been writing on CVS Health (CVS) for over a year now. When things started dropping, I became bullish on the company and have been continually adding to my position as time has passed. Where others saw too much risk in the Aetna merger, I saw (and see) CVS as a successful executor of M&As and saw little reason why in the end they wouldn't be able to manage this one.

While risks exist in the space, people tend to underestimate companies like CVS - but the question is, how long can this underestimation go on?

Let's look at 2Q20.

CVS - How has the company been doing?

In a few words, CVS saw unprecedented growth across its business during 2Q20. The quarter saw:

Adj. EPS growth of 40% YoY

22% membership growth in government products

Improved margins due to better purchase economics

Any decline in retail pharmacy was more than made up for by COVID-19 related earnings expansion, contributing $0.7-0.8 to EPS for the quarter

CVS raised guidance by $0.1 EPS, reflecting an improvement in tax rate and businesses

Aetna Integration and cost savings continue to be within expectations and on track

De-leveraging goes according to plan, with a target of low 3X ratios in 2022

In 2Q20 alone, the company generated over $7B in operating cash flow from operations. The company also continues to have access to nearly $13B in liquidity, around half from investments and a half from commercial paper. The company recently repaid nearly $3B in debt and continues to target a no-buyback policy until the deleveraging is done. The company did, however, continue to pay out dividends, even if we can't expect those to grow until 2022.

CVS is one of the major players in the US when it comes to COVID-19, and the company highlights this. At July-end, CVS had administered approximately 2 million COVID-19 tests, with the company's online platform showing extreme suitability in this situation, offering booking and related services. CVS has also entered the B2B testing market for companies wishing to test their employees, already having 40 large clients and growing.

With the company's offerings now including things like HealthHubs, Health Advisors, Diabetes management, and other things, many of which are done remotely, the company is honestly extremely well-prepared for a situation where the world needs to manage a pandemic like this - and I can only hope that Swedish healthcare learns from how CVS and other private companies have chosen to organize things.

I believe this part of the slide speaks for itself as to how the company "has been doing".

(Source: CVS Health, 2Q20 Presentation)

This quarter was more or less a blowout, well-exceeding expectations. Some investors tend to view CVS as a corner drugstore with a few offerings tacked on. This couldn't be farther from the truth at this point. CVS aim and they're well on their way, to be a set of integrated healthcare offerings, and the pandemic has already tested this organization, with it's focused on community reach and its targeted offerings.

The company says the quarterly results prove this is working - and I'm inclined to agree. An organization that can deliver these results during a pandemic without much warning is to be lauded a success. Some examples of successes the company met during the quarter included vastly increased diagnostic capabilities, virtual care services, and community outreach expansion.

People tend to bash on the USA right now, due to the vast numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths. Me, I'm of the opinion that other larger nations numbers, such as Brazil, Russia, and India, reflects not necessarily a lower actual case number or load, but a lower amount of testing and issues in the collection of data - and we're not even talking about the nefarious interests in some countries interested in keeping "official numbers" low to give a positive picture.

While certain things could have been handled better in the US response to COVID-19, and while I believe that it has a leader who during a pandemic has proven himself to be somewhat unsuitable for the task at hand, I believe the US is receiving an unjustified amount of flak for its numbers. It's good for me, as a non-American, to see companies like CVS act as companies should, instead of like here in Scandinavia, where many such companies did not act at all or were hindered by illogical state bureaucracies.

CVS has enjoyed immense advantages for its scale and nation-wide pharmacy and treatment platforms. Over 40% of the customers receiving COVID-19 tests at CVS pharmacies were not CVS customers previously. This is just one example of how a company such as CVS might leverage such a worldwide incident to gain some sort of advantage. The company is now digitally connected to all of these prospective customers.

The COVID-19 crisis has also been an excellent time for CVS to expand its HealthHUB concept further. Again, the company aims to open 1,500 HealthHUBs at the end of 2021, and this is the perfect time to get customers used to visiting CVS/the company's HealthHUBs for their needs. It's the sort of advantage that Amazon (AMZN), even in its current state, can't actually compete with on the same level.

The short and skinny of CVS's operational growth and improvement is this. Through a higher focus on digital services and sales channels, the company aims to, and seems to be providing more efficient care for their patients while at the same time making things more efficient, thereby lowering healthcare costs for company healthcare payors. Through virtual and digital access to company tools, such as E-Clinic and other services, the company has grown its digital visits by over 750% YoY since 2019.

Do not tell me this is not an impressive achievement.

A quick, but relevant detour here.

The degree of efficiency found here is so much better than offerings I'm seeing here in Sweden, it's laughable to compare the two. Yes, we have universal healthcare and we also have people who have been waiting years for critical operations. COVID-19 has not made things better, extending queues even more. Certain operations are even no longer taking place (though things are returning to normal).

(Source: Verywell)

Imagine having to wait 2-3 years to get your child diagnosed with severe ADHD, thereby giving him/her access to quality-of-life improving Concerta or Elvanse. This is a reality for many parents living in regions north of where I live (healthcare is regional here, not federal). In some cases, things like ADHD/Aspergers, Bipolar disorders, or other issues do not even get diagnosed during childhood due to them being "overseen"/lack of resources, which makes them incredibly hard to treat during adulthood. People often speak to the benefits of a universal healthcare system - and it is indeed a great thing if it works.

The people dying or suffering in Swedish healthcare due to not receiving aid, operations or even basic help in time shows that "working" is a question of regional resources - which in Sweden are extremely varied.

I don't want to paint Sweden as a sort of third-world country. Both I and my family have always received the very best care in my personal experience with the Swedish healthcare system, but there are considerations there. First, I and my family live in a region which has among the best healthcare in the nation, and secondly, I personally have the best Swedish private healthcare insurance that money can buy (which basically just means that if I can't be treated here for any reason, I'm flown to the next-best hospital in Europe within 24 hours) - so, for me, to use myself as an example is flawed because far from everyone has these advantages and less than 10% of Swedes have elective healthcare insurance beyond the universal plan.

Also, I work indirectly with these groups due to consulting contracts in state management during certain contracts - so, I see the systemic flaws and resource scarcity prevalent in our system, and the workers I oversee suffer from these issues every day.

This makes me very pleased when seeing companies like CVS that efficiently and profitably introduce new technologies to improve the treatment chain from inflow/incoming patients to treatment. It's not a question of "if" this needs to be done - making these systems more efficient will be a necessity to provide people with basic healthcare.

CVS, during 2Q20, has done just that.

The company's M&A of Aetna has started to see some real benefits here. CVS being able to provide essentially the entire health package, and seeming to do so successfully, means I view this company as one of the more interesting players in the field.

If I lived in the US, CVS would be on my personal shortlist for my healthcare needs, and the few interactions I've had with CVS during my vacations have always been excellent.

Let's look at valuation.

CVS - What is the valuation?

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

As you can see, CVS valuation has not really done anything to move up towards historical multiples since the Aetna M&A became public. The market continues to give CVS only a very modest earnings multiple, currently coming in at about a ~9X average weighted P/E. Why is this?

We go into this in one of my base articles on the company - but the quick version is politics mixed with risks and prospective low dividend growth. To be fair, there's some truth to this, in terms of risk. We did not know if the Aetna M&A would turn out well - thus far it has. I also believe that in the end, COVID-19 will actually turn out a positive for companies like CVS that will leverage the crisis to show people what they can offer and what they can do - in CVS case, this seems to have worked out well.

Current forecast multiples see the company increasing earnings 5-10% this year and 10-12% annually until 2022. None of this is reflected in the current valuation.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

But let's say that we're accepting the discount the market is giving the company. Let's just expect a 9-10 earnings multiple for the next few years. Based on these depressingly low estimates, your returns would still be over 12% per year, based simply on EPS growth. That is without any dividend growth at all.

If we start expecting CVS to turn back to a modestly successful valuation of around 12-13X earnings once the market sort of realizes it's being mispricing the company and overestimating debt effects, well your returns would then amount to 24-25% per year. Again - without any dividend growth.

To be completely fair, any expectation for a dividend growth before 2022-2023 will be an expectation that's shattered. I don't see it in the books. CVS won't do any buybacks or dividend growth until they've gotten their balance sheet in order - namely the debt. This is ongoing, and things can, of course, disrupt it, but, thus far, the company has made a truly admirable start, and I see no reason for this not to continue.

The key, therefore, becomes to buy CVS at an excellent valuation in order to set yourself up for good rates of capital appreciation, and future potential growth in company dividends. Today's valuation is just that - an excellent valuation for what I see as one of the more interesting healthcare companies on the market.

But, you might ask, what if these forecasts aren't accurate? A fair point - let's give FactSet analyst accuracy a whirl.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

While there are company forecast accuracies that look better - they're very few.

A word on my own estimates and perspective on CVS based on my Quality-Opportunity model. CVS is a class 2 stock on the basis of its credit rating ("only" BBB) but comes in at a 3% yield, 23 years of dividend history, no more than 28.25% LTM payout ratio of dividends, and a 3-year average PEG ratio of 1.6X based on current forecasts. That is a truly excellent ratio for a company like CVS, and it's reflected in the company's chowder rating, which is currently 16. Using the chowder rule for CVS is somewhat flawed given it doesn't currently grow its dividend, but it does have a 5-year DGR ratio. The company is also considered to have a narrow moat by Morningstar, and while M* doesn't consider the management to be above-average, I certainly think they've earned the benefit of the doubt (but don't give them any score for this).

In the end, CVS's current position actually makes it the highest-rated healthcare stock I follow, coming in at a 3.3/4.3, a small distance above AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) due to higher opportunity-metrics (those being current yield, current valuation in comparison to price target, and so forth). I consider CVS to be worth at least $95/share, giving the company a roughly ~13X long-term P/E - lower than a typical 15X to make up for some of the debt and M&A risk, but I believe the price target to be fair given the company's recent quarterly successes and deliveries on actual guidance, as well as raising the guidance. The company's 10-year average P/E ratio is well above my target as well, coming in at around 14-15X earnings.

I see the market ignoring company successes and deliveries on targets, and that's primarily where I see the investment opportunity here.

Thesis

"Complete Package" companies always come with an inherent amount of risk. There's always the potential that something backfires. For those of you that follow my articles, you'll likely know that I consider two companies in the healthcare/pharma space extremely investable right now. These are Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and CVS Health. It's up to the investor if he/she wants exposure to either more pharma/medicine, which would be BMY, or pharmacies/insurance, which would be CVS.

To say which is more resilient depends on your perspective. Both companies come with their own subsets of risks and challenges - but both companies are in an extremely attractive position, and in both cases, I believe you can capitalize on extreme undervaluation to bring home significant alpha over time.

My solution to the dilemma has long now been to invest in both. In BMY, we find a slightly higher upside over time and also a larger amount of unrealized uncertainty due to the Celgene M&A. BMY is also A+ rated. In CVS, we find a currently unlikely prospect of dividend growth, but a different and arguably more resilient business model, especially during COVID-19. CVS also is rated lower in terms of credit though - quite a bit lower.

The one image/notion I want to leave you with is that both companies - particularly CVS since the article is about the company - are investable at these price points. CVS has an over 40% upside at current valuations, as I see it. Though it may take years to realize these targets since the market seems to hold CVS back on the count of its extensive indebtedness, we hopefully will have months or years to put capital to work here to build an appealing position in one of the best healthcare companies in the world.

Stance

Due to continued undervaluation, CVS is 47% undervalued and a "BUY" at this price.

