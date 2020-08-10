Cisco is a cash flow machine with ample cash flow at their disposal for dividends, buybacks or acquisitions.

Investing is simple, but not easy. Ideally, you'd invest in what you believe to be best businesses at all times. What makes investing difficult is that the odds being offered in the market, i.e. the valuation, aren't the same across the board.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) was one of the darlings of the late 1990s and early 2000s as the internet infrastructure was being built out. Unfortunately, investors that ignored valuation in early 2000 still haven't seen the share price surpass those lofty levels even 20 years later.

Data by YCharts

Dividend History

The strategy that most appealed to me when I began investing was the dividend growth strategy. The idea is to find (1) high quality businesses that (2) have a history of paying and growing their dividend payment that (3) will continue to be bigger and better companies in the future. The reason that appealed to me is because dividends are paid out in cash and represent a return on your capital that doesn't require you to "chop down the tree" in order to enjoy your harvest.

Image by author; data source: Cisco Systems Investor Relations

According to the CCC list, Cisco is a Dividend Contender with 10 consecutive years of dividend growth. While the dividend growth history isn't as lengthy as others, Cisco has definitely made up for it with a quick ramp up in their payouts.

Over Cisco's 10-year history the average year over year growth rate has ranged between 2.0% to 177.8% with an average of 32.8% and a median of 13.3%.

Expanding the time period out to rolling 5-year periods and annualized dividend growth has ranged from 11.8% to 40.6% with an average of 20.7% and a median of 17.7%.

Dividend growth has clearly been trending lower as the business has struggled to grow as we'll see later. Going forward my expectation would be for annual dividend growth somewhere in the 5% area barring a return to much faster growth in the business.

The rolling 1-, 3- and 5-year dividend growth rates since 2011 can be found in the following table.

Year Annual Dividend 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 2011 $0.1800 2012 $0.5000 177.78% 2013 $0.5100 2.00% 2014 $0.7400 45.10% 60.20% 2015 $0.8200 10.81% 17.93% 2016 $0.9900 20.73% 24.74% 40.63% 2017 $1.1300 14.14% 15.15% 17.71% 2018 $1.2800 13.27% 16.00% 20.21% 2019 $1.3800 7.81% 11.71% 13.27% 2020 $1.4300 3.62% 8.16% 11.76%

Table and calculations by author; data source: Cisco Systems Investor Relations

*Annual dividends are based on calendar year payouts based on the record date.

**2020's annual dividend assumes an additional $0.36 payout made in Q4.

When implementing the dividend growth strategy it's important to find companies that have and can continue to grow their dividend payment. One way to figure out how much "wiggle room" the company has for the inevitable fluctuations in operations is the payout ratio.

Image by author; data source: Cisco Systems SEC filings

Cisco's average payout ratio based on net income from 2011 through 2019, excluding FY 2018, has been 39%. For the most recent 5 year, excluding FY 2018, the average is 50%. The average free cash flow payout ratio since 2011 works out to 29% with the 5-year average at 43%.

Quantitative Quality

Before investing my savings into a business I first want to look at where the business has been and where it is now across a variety of metrics. It's not a foolproof way to find good businesses; however, I do believe it can weed out the obvious ones that you want to avoid as well as establish whether it meets a baseline level of quality.

Image by author; data source: Cisco Systems SEC filings

The first thing I want to look at for a potential investment is how revenues have grown. The reason revenue growth is highest on that list is because costs can only be cut so much; however, revenue growth is the real driver of growth over time.

Cisco's sales have grown just 30% in total over the last decade or roughly 2.9% annualized. Over that same time gross profits increased 27% or ~2.7% annualized.

Meanwhile operating profits showed a massive 59% increase or ~5.3% annualized. Similarly operating cash flow has seen a 56% rise or ~5.0% annualized. Considering the meager top line growth that's quite impressive.

Free cash flow grew a total of 63% over the last decade or approximately 5.6% annualized.

Image by author; data source: Cisco Systems SEC filings

While gross profit margins have been relatively flat over the last decade, cash flow margins have seen a nice boost. My preference is to see free cash flow margins greater than 10% which Cisco has easily bested. Over the last decade Cisco's average free cash flow margin is 24% while the average over the most recent 5 years is 26%.

Free cash flow margins have been incredibly strong; however, my preferred profitability metric is the free cash flow return on invested capital, "FCF ROIC". The FCF ROIC represents the annual return that the business is generating based on the capital currently invested in the business.

Image by author; data source: Cisco Systems SEC filings

Cisco's FCF ROIC is lower than I would have imagined given the high free cash flow margins they've exhibited. That being said FCF ROIC has still been strong and routinely in the mid-teens. The average over the last decade has come to 15.8% with the 5-year average at 16.8%.

I consider myself a part owner of the businesses that I invest in. That means I want the capital and cash allocation to make sense to me as a shareholder. First and foremost that means I want to see management invest to both maintain and grow the business via capital expenditures. Sustainable excess cash flow should then be directed towards paying and growing the dividend payment. Excess cash flow above that should go towards share buybacks, debt reduction, acquisitions or building up a "war chest".

To understand how Cisco has used its cash flow, I look at 3 variations of the free cash flow metric, defined below:

Free Cash Flow, FCF: Operating cash flow less capital expenditures Free Cash Flow after Dividend, FCFaD: FCF less total cash dividend payments Free Cash Flow after Dividend and Buyback, FCFaDB: FCFaD less cash spent on share repurchases

Ideally the business is generating more cash than is needed to maintain and grow the business and enough to even show a positive FCFaDB. I'm not concerned about any year in particular being in the red; however, a long-term trend of negative FCFaDB warrants a closer inspection.

Image by author; data source: Cisco Systems SEC filings

As we saw earlier, Cisco has generated positive and generally rising FCF over the last decade. In total, Cisco generated $115.6 B in FCF which allowed management to initiate a dividend in FY 2011 and raise it every year since. Management has paid out a total of $35.5 B in dividends to owners via dividends.

That puts the cumulative FCFaD over the last decade at a very healthy $80.1 B which is a pretty astonishing sum. With that excess cash flow, Cisco has spent $85.9 B on share buybacks which puts the cumulative FCFaDB at -$5.8 B for the entire period. What's truly amazing is the pace of the buybacks over the last two years which has seen just over $24.0 B spent on repurchases.

One thing to keep in mind though is that Cisco has a significant amount of stock based compensation. Over the last decade stock based compensation has averaged ~11.7% of operating cash flow. Adjusting operating cash flow downward for the stock based compensation changes the free cash flow variations to the following chart.

Image by author; data source: Cisco Systems SEC filings

The adjusted cumulative FCF, FCFaD and FCFaDB become $101.1 B, $65.5 B and -$20.3 B, respectively.

The $24.0 B spent on share repurchases have reduced the share count from 5.85 M in FY 2010 to 4.45 M in FY 2019. That's a total reduction of 23.9% or ~3.0% annualized.

Image by author; data source: Cisco Systems SEC filings

My preference is for companies that carry little to no debt. However, especially given the persistently low interest rates over the last decade I can't blame a management team that has chosen to recapitalize the balance sheet with more debt. Cisco has done a pretty good job of avoiding the temptation with a 10-year average debt-to-capitalization ratio of 30% and a 5-year average of 35%.

Image by author; data source: Cisco Systems SEC filings

The debt that Cisco does carry on the balance sheet is very manageable and well-covered across various metrics. The average debt-to-EBITDA, debt-to-operating income and debt-to-free cash flow ratios over the last decade are 1.6x, 2.0x and 1.9x, respectively.

Image by author; data source: Cisco Systems SEC filings

Valuation

Valuing businesses is definitely more art than science which is why there's a lot of grey area in the valuation space and so many disparate conclusions. As such I like to take a multi-pronged approach to valuing potential investments.

One method that I like to use is the minimum acceptable rate of return, "MARR", analysis. A MARR analysis requires you to estimate the future earnings and dividends that a business will produce, apply a reasonable and realistic multiple on those future earnings, and then determining whether the expected return meets your investment threshold.

Analysts currently expect Cisco to report FY 2020 and FY 2021 EPS of $3.15 and expect Cisco to show 6.1% annualized earnings growth over the next 5 years. I then assumed that Cisco would be able to generate 4.0% annualized EPS growth for the following 5 years. Dividends are assumed to target ~45% payout ratio.

For the reasonable and realistic valuation, I like to use historical levels as a baseline. Due to FY 2018's P/E ratio being abnormally high due to low reported net income, I'm using the historic operating P/E ratio as a rough guide and will then adjust it based on the historic conversion of operating income into net income which has typically been around 0.80. That puts the P/E ratio approximately in the 10x to 25x TTM EPS range.

Data by YCharts

The following table shows the potential internal rates of return that an investment in Cisco could provide if the assumptions laid out above are reasonably close to how the future plays out. Returns include dividends taken in cash and are calculated assuming a purchase price of $47.43, Friday's closing price. Returns are run through the end of calendar year 2025, "5 Year", and calendar year 2030, "10 Year"

IRR P/E Level 5 Year 10 Year 25 17.5% 12.2% 22.5 15.4% 11.2% 20 13.1% 10.1% 17.5 10.5% 8.8% 15 7.6% 7.5% 10 0.5% 4.1%

Alternatively, I also calculate the price level that I could purchase shares in order to produce the returns that I desire from my investments. My typical hurdle rate is 10% and for Cisco I'll examine the 10% level as well as 9% and 8%.

Purchase Price Targets 10% Return Target 9% Return Target 8% Return Target P/E Level 5 Year 10 Year 5 Year 10 Year 5 Year 10 Year 25 $67 $58 $70 $63 $74 $68 22.5 $61 $53 $64 $58 $67 $63 20 $55 $48 $58 $52 $60 $57 17.5 $49 $44 $51 $47 $54 $51 15 $43 $39 $45 $42 $47 $46 10 $31 $30 $32 $32 $34 $35

Dividend yield theory is another valuation method that I like to employ. The idea behind dividend yield theory is that while valuations in the short run can stray far from "normal", but over the intermediate term around 3-5 years reversion to the mean will take over. Dividend yield theory assumes the 5-year average dividend yield is a good proxy for the fair value of the business.

Image by author; data source: Cisco Systems Investor Relations and Yahoo Finance

The 5-year average forward dividend yield currently stands at 3.19% while the current yield is 3.04%.

I also use a reverse discounted cash flow analysis to get an idea of what the current price in the market suggests with respect to the expectations built into that price.

I use a simplified version of the DCF built on the maximum of the 3-, 5-, and 10-year average EBIT margin and a tax rate of 23%. Revenue growth is assumed to be constant over the next 20 years with the terminal growth rate being the minimum of 75% of the 20 year growth rate or 4%. For the reverse DCF I'll examine both a 10% and 8% hurdle rate.

For the 8% hurdle rate scenario the baseline revenue growth rate needs to come in at 2.5% per year for the next 20 years to justify the current share price. For the 10% hurdle rate scenario, baseline revenue growth needs to be at least 4.6% to support the current price.

Additionally, I've re-run the reverse DCFs assuming 10% EBIT margin expansion spread across the 20 year period. The required revenue growth rate for the 8% hurdle rate and 10% EBIT margin expansion comes to 2.2%. For the 10% hurdle rate and 10% EBIT margin expansion, revenue growth needs to be at least 4.2% to justify the current price.

Conclusion

Dividend yield theory suggests a fair value range between $41 to $50. While the MARR analysis suggests a fair value between $46 - $57 if 8% returns are attractive.

The big question about Cisco is where's the growth? The top line has only grown 2.9% per year over the last decade. While Cisco has done a remarkable job growing operating income and free cash flow over that time, the problem is that it will become increasingly difficult to continue that growth if sales don't improve.

A back-of-the-envelope calculation for the compounding rate of Cisco over the last decade based on reinvestment rate and ROIC puts the compounding rate at ~4.8%. That's not bad, but it's far from a barn burner.

Although the push towards more of a software/license and recurring revenue model should help increase margins over time which can give a boost.

Through the reverse DCF analyses we can see that the expectations are quite low for Cisco going forward with just 2.5% revenue growth and no EBIT margin improvement.

Zooming out a bit, the business is currently trading at a 7.3% TTM FCF yield and a 7.8% TTM EV/FCF yield. Both of those look pretty attractive as long as you don't believe the business will substantially deteriorate in the near future and that management can eventually get the business back on a growth track.

Given the low expectations that the current share price implies, I believe Cisco is very much in a heads I win, tails I don't lose too much scenario.

Given my current position in Cisco I would feel more comfortable adding shares should the share price retreat back into the low $40's. The $37.50 price level would be incredibly attractive and offer ~10% TTM EV FCF Yield which would be a great starting point for a position in Cisco.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial professional. Please consult an investment advisor and do your own due diligence prior to investing. Investing involves risks. All thoughts/ideas presented in this article are the opinions of the author and should not be taken as investment advice.