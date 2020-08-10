In a very conservative future scenario, GM could be worth substantially more than its current market cap of $38bn, even not accounting for opportunities in autonomous driving.

Macroeconomic risks and negative connotations to the corporate brand also weigh on GM's valuation, which presents an opportunity for long-term investors.

General Motors has become an increasingly complex business which makes it harder to put a fair price on.

Investment Thesis

Being General Motors' (GM) shareholder has been a rough ride over the last year. The risk of recession has been weighing down on GM's valuation for a very long time, and it did materialize just after the company emerged from a month-long strike.

Data by YCharts

However, it was a macroeconomic risk that I managed to easily offset with other asset classes in my portfolio, which is why portfolio management skills are just as important as picking the good businesses.

At present, seeing a double-digit loss on one of your positions is surely not a great feeling, and it requires one of the following courses of action:

If there are fundamental changes to the reasons why you bought in the first place, then you should bite the bullet, sell and acknowledge your mistake.

If the price is significantly lower, but the reason why you bought into the company has not changed, then it makes sense to add to your existing position.

After a careful review, my thesis for investing in GM remains intact, even after the recent macroeconomic shocks. The company still executes strongly in its Trucks and SUVs business, has one of the best platforms globally to execute on electrification and autonomy, is leaner and more efficient than most of its competitors, which allow it to continue to invest and make key deals at crucial times for the industry, and last but not least, it remains very conservatively valued.

That is why the risk-return profile of the company remains attractive while macroeconomic risks could be taken care of through portfolio diversification.

Complexity and negative bias keeping the price low

GM's business model has become increasingly complex over the past years, even as management has been busy simplifying it through the sale of its European operations to PSA Group, the shutdown of operations in New Zealand and Australia and the decision to withdraw from Thailand.

On one hand, GM has its large legacy business which manufactures internal combustion engine (ICE) trucks, crossovers and SUVs. It is a very high-margin business where GM also has a leading market share in the U.S. and other markets such as Brazil.

Source: General Motors 10-K SEC Filing

Although this business has been the golden goose for many years now, it is expected to slowly shrink in size. On one hand as market share of ICE vehicles slowly declines into the future and on the other as vehicle commoditization shift profit margins to areas such as autonomy, connectivity and in-vehicle infotainment systems.

In addition to its legacy automotive business, GM has also been building its electric vehicles business through investments in production facilities, batteries and the development its BEV3 platform. Contrary to the legacy division, the EV one will be growing very fast, will be loss making for some time and should trade at much higher multiple on a standalone basis.

On top of that GM also operates a large captive finance arm - GM Financial - which made more than 12% of GM sales over the past 12 months. In terms of assets, GMF has even larger share of the total company which to an extent also makes GM partly a bank.

Then there is also Cruise - the autonomous driving entity owned by GM, SoftBank and Honda. GM's stake in Cruise was valued at around $13bn in 2019, which at its current market cap makes around 35% of the company.

Source: Author's calculations based on data from Yahoo Finance and various publication sources

Finally, there are GM's joint venture operations in China, which contributed 17% to the company's total profits before tax in 2019.

All these businesses are uniquely intertwined with each other while at the same time having very different strategies, growth profiles, capital requirements and valuation multiples. Thus General Motors has become a very complex, hard to understand and ever harder to value entity.

This complexity in combination with the cyclical nature of the business and the perception of the company as an old-fashioned corporate dinosaur heading to extinction is making it hard to trade at anything else but a discount to fair value.

Even the corporate name itself - "General Motors" - is increasingly becoming irrelevant in the current age, which is why a corporate rebrand will be necessary as the business continues to transform. As an example, only recently one of GM's main competitors - Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) - has announced a name change after its merger with PSA.

Source: Groupe-psa.com

GM's $38bn Market Capitalization

To put GM's current market cap of $38bn into perspective, here is how market capitalization of U.S. auto manufacturers is distributed at the moment.

Source: Prepared by the author based on data from Yahoo Finance

If you believe that GM will not be able to sell its upcoming electric vehicles, that the legacy business will be extinct in the next couple of years, that Cruise is for some reason worthless or that GM will go bankrupt, then you would most likely agree with the market cap distribution in the chart above and most likely see nothing unusual about a company with zero sales and doubtful business plan being worth nearly half of what GM is.

However, I see very low probability for each of the assumptions listed above. Each one of them is possible, but in my opinion not probable and down below I will show why.

The ICE business

In its legacy ICE vehicles business, GM is one of the leading players in North America. The new 2020 Silverado has regained the number two spot in full-size pickup trucks, thus being the second best-selling truck after Ford's (NYSE:F) iconic F-150.

For the quarter, GM sold 122,432 Silverado pickups, which includes light-duty, medium-duty and heavy-duty. FCA sold 117,448 Ram pickups, which it doesn't break out by model. Source: Eu.freep.com

Source: Gmauthority.com

On top of having one of the best-selling vehicles in its portfolio, GM has also been more profitable than many of its peers. As a comparison, GM's main competitor - Ford - has been consistently less profitable on a gross margin basis.

Source: Author's calculations based on data from quarterly SEC Filings

Even though GM has been executing well in the segment, the ICE vehicles' days are seemed to be numbered and that is why the P/S multiple of the company has been exceptionally low even in the face of high profitability over the recent years.

Source: Author's calculations based on data from SEC 10-Q Filings and Yahoo Finance

The question of just how long this ICE business will continue to exist is still open for debate, and although we all want to transition to environmentally-friendly EVs within the blink of an eye, the reality is that engine-powered and hybrid vehicles could linger for longer than many are now expecting.

Source: Toyota Annual Report 2018

Different sized vehicles could also adopt different propulsion technologies, which gives GM an advantage with its strong BEV, HEV and FCEV capabilities.

Source: Toyota Annual Report 2018

A major headwind for GM's legacy business has also been the risk of recession and consequent drop in vehicle sales. A risk that did materialize during the last quarter, and although it's anybody's guess how the current recession would play out from here on, the second quarter of 2020 saw an unprecedented drop in vehicle sales due to the pandemic lockdowns.

Source: Fred.stlouisfed.org

Even during this sudden stop of the economy and 59% quarterly drop in automotive revenues yoy, GM's management quickly reduced costs and limited the three-month loss to $1.3bn compared to $5.5bn in operating profit over 2019.

Source: General Motors 10-K SEC Filing

As motor vehicle retail sales fell to a record low of 6.8m in April and 26.3m overall in the second quarter, so did GM automotive sales (see below).

Source: author's calculations based on data from GM 10-Q SEC Filings and fred.stlouisfed

During May and June, however, sales volumes quickly rebounded as the economy reopened, reaching 10m in the last month of the second quarter.

Source: Author's calculations based on data from fred.stlouisfed

Thus, if total vehicle sales remain flat in the third quarter, then we can expect GM automotive sales in the ballpark of $23bn, based on the equation below.

Source: Author's calculations based on data from GM 10-Q SEC Filings

This would result in a gross margin of around 4.6% or a gross profit of $1.1bn. If we also assume a flat operating profit of GM Financial of $200m in the third quarter, then GM would manage to break even at very depressed vehicle sales, without even counting any contribution from Chinese JVs.

Source: Author's calculations based on data from GM 10-Q SEC Filings

This just highlights the resiliency of GM's legacy business model even during the worst of times.

As a very conservative, back-of-the-envelope calculation, if we assume that the last 12 months of sales for GM's legacy business of $100bn decline at a 20% rate until 2025 and it still trades at its current depressed P/S multiple of x0.3, then an equity stake in the business unity would be worth around $9.8bn.

The EV business

GM is also well-positioned in the EV space where its BEV3 platform would allow it to launch a number of all-electric vehicles across the product spectrum - from affordable new Chevy Bolt to high-end Cadillac SUVs and GMC Hummer trucks.

GM will offer 20 new EVs for sale by 2023, said GM President Mark Reuss. Those will be available in the United States and China. GM said it targets selling 1 million EVs a year between those two markets in five years. Source: eu.freep.com

The bedrock of all these new EV models would be the GM's proprietary Ultium batteries. GM has also secured very important partners in the development and production of its future EVs - LG Chem (OTC:LGCEY) and Honda (NYSE:HMC).

To estimate a ballpark market cap of this future GM business, we'll assume that:

GM North America will sell just half of the expected 1m vehicles in 2025, with the rest sold through the JVs in China

An annual average selling price of $50,000 per vehicle

The last assumption is based on somehow higher price than that of the current Chevy Bolt, due to GM's upcoming EV portfolio consisting of much highly priced vehicles, such as premium Cadillac models, trucks and SUVs which sell in excess of $50,000. This is also a very conservative estimate, given the current prices of Rivian (RIVN) models of $69,000 and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Badger's starting price of $60,000.

Based on these assumptions, we end up with EV sales in 2025 of around $25bn, which depending on the P/S multiple assigned could give us a very wide range of market cap estimates. To start with we have absolute stunning valuations in this space, such as that of Nikola, which trades at x8.0 times its expected sales four years from now and Tesla (TSLA) which trades at x10 sales over the last 12 months.

Obviously, a high-growing EV business of GM would need to be priced at a much higher P/S multiple than its legacy business, but to also remain prudent the multiple should be much lower than those of the high-flying names in the space. Therefore, if we simply assume a sales multiple of just x1.0, then this will result in a market cap of $25bn for GMNA's EVs business alone and $11bn for the Chinese business (if we assume the 44% GM ownership in SAIC-GM-Wuling JV).

GM Financial

Moving onto GM's captive finance arm - GM Financial - we could use its closest publicly traded comparable's - Ally Financial (ALLY) - P/B ratio for a rough estimate of what the business is worth on a standalone basis. ALLY's P/B multiple has been fluctuating between x1.0 and x0.75 over the past years and is now at one of its lowest levels of x0.57, as interest rates fell and risk has increased since the pandemic.

Data by YCharts

Thus, even if we assume that GM Financial's book value of equity will remain flat until 2025 and will trade at similar depressed levels that ALLY is trading today, then this would give us $10.8bn worth of market cap.

Source: Author's calculations based on data from GM SEC Filings

Putting it all together

Based on these very conservative estimates, GM would have a market cap of around $57bn five years from now, which would give us an 8.5% annual return.

With that base-case valuation, we would have an additional upside potential in the form of:

Acquiring GM's stake in Cruise for free.

Potential for a significant upward multiple repricing of GM's EV business in North America and China, if the company executes on its strategy.

Opportunity for additional dividend payments if these are reintroduced.

Additional opportunities in batteries and fuel cell technologies.

In terms of risks, one of the biggest idiosyncratic risks is liquidity and debt load as during the second quarter of 2020 and the worst part of the pandemic, GM burned $7.8bn of cash.

The total cash burn for the quarter was $7.8 billion, in line with the scenario of the burn of $7 billion to $9 billion that we provided in the last quarter ... Source: GM Earnings Conference Call Q2 2020

However, available liquidity as of the end of the quarter was $32.8bn which gives GM enough room to deal with the current downturn and might be an issue in the unlikely event of another round of factory closures due to Covid-19.

Source: GM Q2 2020 10-Q SEC Filing

Conclusion

General Motors is still in its early days of its transition from an old-fashioned OEM to a more innovative enterprise focused on zero-emission vehicles, connectivity and autonomous driving. Complexity of the business, macroeconomic risks and negative connotations to the corporate name have resulted in overly conservative valuation.

As a result, even in a very conservative future scenario, GM could be worth substantially more than its current market value, while at the same time it offers significant additional upside opportunities in batteries, fuel cells and autonomous driving.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including a detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.