TRNO remains expensive, but if I had to choose one industrial REIT to invest in, TRNO is it.

After two quarters of coronavirus-impacted results, it seems safe to say that Terreno Realty (TRNO) has emerged largely unscathed. Aside from token rent deferral activity, TRNO has been able to optimally collect rent and even churn out comparable cash flow growth. TRNO has differentiated itself from peers due to its striking commitment to issuing stock when stock price valuations are high, which has enabled it to consistently reduce leverage year after year. Most industrial REITs seem to be performing strongly, but TRNO is the only one that has shown the humility to acknowledge an overvalued share price. Shares still remain expensive, making it difficult to take a long position, but if I was forced to take a position in the industrial REIT space, then TRNO would be my only pick.

Not Stopped By COVID-19

Considering the circumstances, TRNO’s second-quarter results were rather impressive.

TRNO grew FFO from $0.33 a year prior to $0.36 per share. TRNO raised its dividend by 7.4% to $0.29 per share.

TRNO has received 95% of July rent. 36% of its tenant base has asked for rent deferral relief, which equates to 7% of the total rent. TRNO approved rent deferral requests to 61 tenants aggregating 2.7% of the total rent. TRNO denied deferral or abatement requests for 1.8% of the total rent.

TRNO achieved 38.2% leasing spreads on new and renewal leases during the quarter. This helped TRNO deliver 1.4% SS NOI growth (or 4.7% on a cash basis).

In an environment in which real estate landlords seem to be struggling across the board, TRNO continues to deliver impressive results bucking the trend. There’s an important reason why TRNO in particular has earned my label as top dog in the industry.

Why Terreno Is Best In Class

TRNO operates in 6 major coastal U.S. markets spread across 218 buildings:

(2020 Q2 Presentation)

TRNO has focused its portfolio in high-density population areas:

(2020 Q2 Presentation)

In addition, TRNO has positioned 86% of its portfolio in submarkets with either shrinking or not net new supply, which helps lead to stabilized cap rates and consistent rent growth:

(2020 Q2 Presentation)

In honesty, both of the strategies discussed above are being employed by substantially all of the players in the industrial REIT space. There is a surprising point that differentiates TRNO from peers.

At recent prices, TRNO trades at 43 times trailing FFO and a 2.75% cap rate. No matter how you cut it, that’s a nosebleed valuation even accounting for the strong growth. Most industrial REITs trade at similar valuations, but only TRNO seems to acknowledge that its share price is a cheap source of capital.

Unlike peers who continue to employ generous amounts of leverage, TRNO has been relying on stock issuance to fund investment.

For the first 6 months of 2020, TRNO has received $55.5 million from share offerings and nothing from debt offering. TRNO has actually seen its debt to EBITDA ratio continue to decline in 2020 down to 3.7 times - marking 4 straight years of declines to leverage:

(Chart by Best of Breed, data from annual supplementals)

It’s worth stopping to admire the fact that leverage has declined by almost 50% in only 4 years. I doubt that any other industrial REIT (or REIT in general) can claim such a feat.

As a result of the low leverage, TRNO maintains strong liquidity with $148.3 million in cash on hand and $250 million undrawn on its credit facility. In a sector with strong fundamentals all around, this one important point on capital allocation is, in my opinion, the important differentiating element that might make TRNO the only “buy” if and when the good times stop.

Conclusion

If one’s benchmark is fixed income, then an investment in TRNO would on the surface appear compelling due to a stable and growing dividend yield. I, however, caution against assuming that the past will happen in the future - the opposite might even occur considering how expensively TRNO trades. TRNO management appears to understand how fortunate their stock price valuation is, and is taking full advantage by issuing stock aggressively. Much fanfare is made of companies that repurchase undervalued stock - not enough credit is given to companies that sell an overvalued stock. Because I personally do not buy into the “bond equivalent” thesis for REITs, I cannot endorse a purchase of TRNO on the basis of a stable and growing dividend because the dividend yield is too low. That said, I am hoping for a major pullback in the industrial REIT space that would finally give me a chance to become a TRNO shareholder.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: Julian Lin is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. While the information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere may seem like financial advice, it is not, and it is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions.