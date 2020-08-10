The stocks held by this ETF will likely be volatile, but I ultimately believe Telemedicine is a trend that will stick around in a post-pandemic world.

Telemedicine and Digital Health will allow for greater access for individuals than ever before to medical professionals.

Telemedicine and Digital Health have seen a major acceleration in their adoption and usage sparked by the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Telehealth has been front and center the last few months as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced social distancing policies around the world. Still though, people still do, and always will, require medical assistance from experts. Telemedicine and digital health allow for patients to remotely access their healthcare needs. The pandemic has accelerated the industry by several years at minimum in recent months. So how then might investors take advantage of such growth? The brand new Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC) could be a great way for investors to gain exposure to this disruptive sector.

Portfolio Construction and Holdings

EDOC aims to hold investments that correspond to the performance of the Solactive Telemedicine & Digital Health Index. The index selects based on keywords in company reports stocks that generate at least 50% of their revenue from telemedicine or digital health, and may include companies from both developed and emerging markets. The index is market-cap weighted. In my recent article on the Direxion Work From Home ETF (WFH), I criticized the index for relying on a word-picking algorithm and lacking a fundamental basis for selecting stocks. While that's certainly still a criticism here with EDOC, I'm more bullish on the digital health sector overall and would be more likely to let it slide on this one.

Taking a look at the sub-industries and country breakdowns of the ETF shows little surprises here. Healthcare Technology is the largest sub-industry, while Health Care Services and Health Care Equipment each make up just over 15% of the fund. Various other sub-industries round it out.

Most of the companies held by the fund are US companies, although a considerable 17.65% of the fund is in international companies, with notable exposure to China and Hong Kong.

Taking a look at the fund's top 10 holdings show a mix of American and international companies. Many of which the average person has probably never even heard of.

Some of these companies have made huge runs lately, leading to a greater holding % of the fund. iRythm (IRTC), for example, has increased nearly 200% year to date, while Ping An Healthcare and Technology Co (OTCPK:PANHF) (the Hong Kong listed Chinese company) has run over 300%.

These big runs open investors to possible future declines, which I discuss in the next section, Risks.

Risks

EDOC is not a low-risk investment vehicle. I would expect the ETF to be quite volatile going forward as many of its holdings are high growth names. Here are the key risks for shareholders of EDOC:

Big recent runs in the fund's top holdings could lead to unsustainable gains and an eventual sell off in these company's stock prices.

Valuation needs to be a concern for some of the companies held by the fund. If these companies don't deliver, they could see their stock prices take a hit.

Many of the companies held by EDOC have seen real benefits from the COVID-19 pandemic. If a vaccine is produced and readily available, however, it may eliminate the need for some of these companies and their products.

Investors should not take this ETF's potential volatility lightly, but intelligent investors with reasonably sized positions could stand to benefit substantially from this ETF.

Conclusion

Digital health and Telemedicine are increasing medical access for individuals around the world. Innovative technology around medicine will improve people's quality of life through greater access than ever before to medical professionals. The Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF aims to provide investors with exposure to these potentially life-changing companies.

