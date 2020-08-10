Investors should watch what Google does and how the market responds as a gauge of Google's perception of ADT's value and of general market sentiment.

For some reason, Google has not signaled interest in taking what looks like "free money" from this component of the ADT deal.

The value of this option skyrocketed along with ADT shares in the days after news of the deal broke.

Investors cheered ebulliently when home security firm ADT announced on August 3 it would sell 6.6% of the company to Google for $450 million. The stock ran up as much as 84%, then settled up about 50%, at $12.22 as of this writing. The optimism makes sense on the surface: Google is a global leader in consumer-facing software; ADT has a giant fleet of home security monitoring staff and a large installed base. The deal gives Google access to ADT’s market presence; it gives ADT access to Google’s tech and know-how.

A less-discussed provision of the deal may provide investors with some additional insight about Google’s assessment of ADT’s business prospects.

Here’s a summary of the deal:

ADT sells 54,744,525 shares to Google at $8.22, for a deal value of $450 million, or a 6 percent stake. (For perspective, this is less than 2% of Google’s annual capex.)

Both companies commit $150 million to joint projects

Plus (and less discussed by market observers):

Google has the right to buy an additional 3.3 percent of ADT at $8.22.

Here is the description of Google’s option from the 10-Q.

Prior to closing, Google has the unilateral right to purchase, for the same price per share, additional shares of Class B Common Stock such that, immediately following the closing, Google holds 9.9% of the issued and outstanding common stock on an as-converted basis. Google has indicated to the Company that it does not currently intend to exercise the option.

I used a Black-Scholes calculator to see what the value of the option was just before the deal announcement:

(Source: mystockoptions.com. Time to maturity is the minimum time to close - 1/100 of a year, given the 2 day window between satisfaction of deal conditions and the final closing as outlined in the 8-K. If the deal takes a full quarter to close as discussed in the announcement, the value of the option increases. Annualized vol of 50% is an estimate based on historical ADT volatility, which has been between about 50% and 60% before the deal announcement, when 12-month realized volatility spiked to 83% as the stock doubled then retraced. Risk free rate is the 10 year Treasury yield.)

At a per-share value of 16 cents, this option doesn’t necessarily amount to much. Multiplying the per-share value of the option by the 27,372,263 shares subject to Google’s right to buy, you get a value of $4.4 million, or just under 1% of the total deal value.

But the value of Google’s option exploded in the days following the announcement. At an ADT share price of $12.20, Google’s option (assuming it has not expired) is worth $3.98 per share.

Multiplied by the 27,372,263 shares subject to the option, that’s a total value of $108.9 million, or 24% of the headline $450 million deal value. In hindsight, this option effectively gave Google a major discount on its purchase of ADT stock. In my opinion this is incrementally bearish for ADT, as Google has the right to capture a big discount to ADT's market price as of the deal announcement.

For reference, here is a description of the “closing” from the deal 8-K.

On the terms of this Agreement, the closing of the Purchase (the “Closing”) shall occur at 10:00 a.m. (New York City time) on the second Business Day after all of the conditions to the Closing set forth in Article VI of this Agreement have been satisfied or, to the extent permitted by applicable Law, waived by the party entitled to the benefit thereof (other than those conditions that by their nature are to be satisfied at the Closing, but subject to the satisfaction or waiver of those conditions at such time) either (i) remotely via telephone or video conference, (II) at the offices of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10019, or (NASDAQ:III) at such other place, time or date as shall be agreed between the Company and the Investor (the date on which the Closing occurs, the “Closing Date”).

I interpret this to mean the earliest the deal could have closed would have been August 5. At that time, ADT shares were trading at $12.80. I haven’t seen any filling or news announcement discussing Google’s exercise (or not) of the option. A longer time till deal closing only increases the value of the option. Replacing .01 years with .25 years in the above options calculation produces an option value of $4.05.

It seems obvious that Google should exercise its option, given that looks like free money (buying $12 for $8). And yet ADT disclosed that Google did not intend to exercise the option. I have not seen any news or filing indicating that the deal has yet closed, nor concerning Google’s option. Investors should watch for this for several reasons.

If Google lets the option expire and keeps its ADT stake at 6.6%, there is a reason that is worth at least $108 million. Politicians are increasingly willing to take on tech giants, and acquisitiveness by Google may have long-term consequences. Another possibility might be that Google does not anticipate being able to sell its shares at current market prices.

Google is already above the 5% beneficial ownership threshold that requires a 13D filing, so that is not a reason to let the option expire. The terms of the deal prevent Google from acquiring a 10% stake and becoming an insider for reporting purposes. So it does not look like a securities regulation issue.

The terms of Google’s option are clearly disclosed in ADT’s 10-Q and 8-K. If the market responds to a headline that Google is raising its stake in ADT to 9.9% by bidding up ADT shares, it will somewhat confirm the hypothesis that the stock market is currently being driven by headline enthusiasm and SaaS mania rather than what is already known about companies. Such an event might present an attractive short sale opportunity in ADT for investors with bearish views on the company.

As a final comment, it’s plausible that Google management could have anticipated announcement of the ADT partnership would have provoked a positive market response, and that they would have expected the value of the at-the-money option to quickly expand. If this is true, it means that Google baked in a meaningful per-share effective discount to its 6.6% purchase. If that's true, then Google may have a more bearish view of ADT's future business prospects than the market seems to.

I believe the option embedded in the Google - ADT deal is an underappreciated incremental negative for ADT. I also believe this additional deal element illustrates Google's market power as an investor, an almost Warren Buffett - like knight in shining armor whose seal of approval is worth a substantial discount to market prices.

Conclusion

Google’s purchase of a 6.6% stake in ADT and the accompanying partnership may well be valuable to both firms, and could be bullish for ADT’s long run prospects. The option embedded in the deal adds a wrinkle that the market may not fully appreciate. Investors should watch carefully for any further announcements concerning Google’s use of its option. Not exercising the option would seem on the surface bearish for ADT, or reflective of possible negative consequences for Google that are external to the deal. If the market bids ADT up following news that Google exercised this option, that should be cause for general investor concern on a sentiment basis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.