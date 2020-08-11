Our long-term drug by drug analysis, coupled with debt reductions and free cash flow, imply earnings likely exceeding $8 per share in 2 to 3 years.

At under 10x 2020 earnings, and at 8.4x 2021 earnings, BMY appears far too cheap given its track record in developing new pharmaceuticals.

As is par for the course, Bristol reported solid earnings last week and beat expectations. They also raised guidance for 2020.

This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha’s service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

Bristol-Myers (BMY) reported results last week, beating on both revenue and earnings per share. The company has a long history of exceeding guidance, and even raised 2020 estimates look beatable this year. In the quarter, the company earned $1.63 (vs $1.49 estimates, and up an eye-popping 38% year over year).

The Celgene deal was obviously enormously accretive as we discussed in our initiation piece a year ago. We had estimated 2020 EPS would “conservatively” come in at $5.74. At the time, the Street was expecting $4.82 in 2020 EPS. Obviously, Street estimates can be dramatically wrong, even for well followed, large names like Bristol. BMY's guidance put forth in early 2020 called for $6.00 to $6.20 in EPS.

In any case, the “easy” money was made after the deal closed and guidance for 2020 released (since our initiation piece, BMY is up 35%).

Today, 2020 guidance has been raised a bit to $6.18. EPS guidance was maintained at $7.30 for 2021. Given that the company earned $3.35 in the first half of 2020, with synergy targets on schedule, we anticipate that BMY may ultimately earn near $6.50 in EPS for 2020.

Next year, it is harder to tell obviously, but management’s $7.30 in EPS guidance probably is too low as well. In fact, BMY has beaten estimates every quarter going back to Q3 2017 (that is 11 quarters in a row of outperformance).

Of course, the overhang on the stock is the company’s reliance on Revlimid, acquired from Celgene, and ~27% of revenue today. With patents beginning to expire in 2023, and fully gone by 2026, there is a large revenue “cliff” that many fear will lead to lower earnings over time. Opdivo, their blockbuster cancer drug, also has been a concern as Merck’s Keytruda has been winning share.

In summary, we modeled the company drug by drug, assuming only 60% of the top four drug candidates become approved over the next 1-3 years. This would lead to $5.5BB in incremental revenue. We estimate that Bristol in total would only lose ~$3BB in sales between now and 2027, from $41BB today to $38BB.

With over $15BB in free cash flow each year to work with, we see the odds of replacing this revenue as extremely likely. Even without acquisitions, EPS could still grow to almost $9 per share by 2025 or 2026, with debt repayment, share buybacks, and one or two incremental drug wins.

By the way, Bristol has discussed $20BB in incremental revenue potential in the second half the decade, so likely our $5.5BB estimate is far too low.

The risk of drug price cuts is a valid concern here. But like recognizing China as a state in 1978, politicians will pay lip service publicly (to high drug prices here), but are unlikely to actually do much about it. The reality has been a much lower growth rate in drug prices since media and political attention escalated a few years ago. There may be some accelerated generic approvals, but on the whole, we believe that the drug lobby simply gives too much to politicians to see any real action.

Capital Structure

Source: Author spreadsheet, company financials

Bristol has piles of cash at $22BB, 75% of which resides in US jurisdictions. Net of cash, leverage is 1.2x on a debt/EBITDA basis. BMY tends to run a net cash balance sheet, and will be there in less than 1.5 years should 100% of cash be used to pay down debt.

Q2 Results and a Drug by Drug Analysis

Below is a summary slide from their earnings presentation.

Sales proforma were flat year over year in Q2 at $10.1BB, and management alluded to $600mm of lost sales from Covid-19. Had the company booked this, then revenue overall would have been up 6% in the quarter.

Revenue by drug can be summed up with this slide. We selected the 6-month table, as Q1 experienced some pull forward (inventory stocking) demand that normalized in Q2:

Source

Each of their drugs grew impressively, with Eliquis up 21%. Opdivo is their only laggard, with sales down 6% in the first half of 2020. Merck’s Keytruda has been gaining share, but in May, Bristol received FDA approval for use of Opdivo-Yervoy in first-line lung cancer treatment. Early indications appear positive. In fact, management on the call guided to growth in 2021 with Opdivo sales, a likely departure from sellside estimates at this point.

Also positive in the quarter was the announcement that BMY’s Eliquis patent was upheld at the District Court. Eliquis is a fantastic drug, taking market share from 42% a year ago to 49% in the June 2020 quarter.

While management stated that Eliquis sales will be lower in the second half of 2020 (from payor mix and coverage gap timing), the good news is that generic competition has been delayed from mid-2027, to perhaps 2028 or 2029. The formulation patent doesn’t expire until 2031 now.

Here are updated guidance numbers:

We believe that Revlimid’s patent expiration (running out starting in 2023 and fully expiring in 2026) has kept a lid on Bristol stock. The company does have 3 blockbuster drugs, accounting for 2/3s of sales. On the plus side, Opdivo and Eliquis have protection until the late 2020’s.

To examine this potential revenue “cliff”, we baked in significant declines in Revlimid (from $11BB to $3BB), plus some growth in new drugs, plus Eliquis and Opdivo sales until patents run out, and ran that through our spreadsheet out to 2027.

Here are the results:

Source: Author spreadsheet, company financials

Our model takes revenue from $44BB at the peak, down to $38BB in 2027. Again, we assumed potential from only 4 new drugs (liso-cel, ide-cel, CC486, and TYK2i, although the company has 20+), with incremental risk adjusted revenue of $5.5BB. We reduced revenue from not only Revlimid, but also other Celgene acquired drugs Pomalyst and Abraxane, after patent protection.

Here is a complete list of their pipeline:

Source

Bristol maintains that there is $20BB of (non-risk adjusted) incremental annual revenue potential in the 2025 to 2030 time period. We made notes as to expected peak sales (per various forecasts) of their four most promising candidates, as well as patent expirations. While our revenue estimates are risk-adjusted, should all four gain approval, then the company would have $8.8BB in peak sales potential.

Free Cash Flow

The better news is the free cash flow story. BMY guided to generating $45BB in free cash flow ($15BB per year), from 2020 through 2022. The company does 50% EBITDA margins, $20+BB of EBITDA, and requires only $1BB of capex. This is a cash flow machine.

Assuming 50% of free cash flow (after dividends) is used to pay down debt, and 50% used to buy back shares starting in 2022, then the company can reduce share count by 15%, and take the balance sheet to a net cash position too.

Here is our cash flow model:

Source: Author spreadsheet, company financials

A few notes above on the above. EPS can grow to ~$8 in 2-3 years. We only baked in $500mm of synergies past this year. BMY expects $2.5BB in synergies overall, with 1/3 of this accomplished this year.

Our EPS forecast ends up a tad lower than sellside estimates today, but do take long term forecasts with a grain of salt.

The track record is worth re-iterating. BMY has compounded EPS by 19% per year from 2013 through 2020 (assuming they hit guidance). Growth will slow, and there is risk of Medicare drug price reductions as well as failed drugs. But the long-term case appears intact.

Here is a quick valuation based on P/E multiples, simply using Street estimates.

A 10x earnings multiple suggests plenty of upside, with targets reaching $83 to $88 (3% to 45% total returns).

Sidebar on P/E multiples. Prior to the Celgene acquisition, Bristol typically traded at a high teens earnings multiple. Celgene traded at times at a premium to the market, 20x or higher; however as patent concerns surrounding Revlimid took hold, the stock dropped to 9x earnings at the bottom. Applying a weighted average Celgene multiple at 9x (X 33%) plus a 15x multiple on BMY (X 67%), and we come up with a fair P/E multiple at 12.9x. That on 2021 guidance suggests a $94 stock in a year.

On an EV/EBITDA basis, Bristol typically trades at 14x to 20x. Using a 10x multiple to account for the Celgene drug portfolio, BMY would be worth $80.

Conclusion

It has been a year since we wrote up BMY at $47 per share. Since then, with dividends, the stock has outperformed the S&P by almost 20% (BMY up 35% vs SPY 16% and vs the equal weighted S&P up only 5.5%).

Remarkably, our one-year target originally baked in a $5.74 EPS figure, and an 11x multiple. So, despite earnings growing faster than we thought, and the multiple on the S&P expanding to 22x, Bristol has de-rated to a 9.8x multiple company.

This seems far too punitive given the strength of the company’s pipeline and expected FCF. Most recession proof staples have captured bigger earnings multiples, not lower ones. The near 3% dividend yield offers decent income too, and with continued wins on the R&D side, may help diversify the business enough for it to capture at least a Pfizer multiple (12.5x).

At 12.5x, Bristol could trade to over $100 in two years.

Comps below illustrate how cheap BMY is:

BMY is the second least expensive stock on virtually every metric, and even trades at a discount to AbbVie on a forward EV/EBITDA basis (8.14x). Note that with the Celgene deal closing in December 2019, BMY will continue to screen poorly on trailing twelve month figures. This will correct itself by early 2021.

ABBV seems riskier, with 60% of sales with one drug (Humira). While Humira is a complex biologic, and more difficult to genericize than a Revlimid, it seems that BMY should trade at a better multiple. We like AbbVie, and the high dividend yield is attractive, but expect higher total returns from Bristol in time.

Pfizer is a name with a less than stellar track record, yet trading at a near 50% premium to Bristol. Like BMY, we consider Merck and JNJ to be impressive Compounders, and warrant attention should there be a pullback. The entry point remains elusive for them currently.

Thanks for reading! I have recently launched a Marketplace service entitled Cash Flow Compounders: The Best Stocks in the World. These are high return on equity, high free cash flow stocks with a proven track record in compounding earnings at higher than market rates. There I will provide my BEST 2-4 ideas per month. My picks going back to 2011 have produced just over 25% annual returns, putting me well within the top 1% of bloggers (TipRanks). Sign up for a free 2 week trial to get my latest ideas!



Disclosure: I am/we are long BMY, MRK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.