The combination of a big cash balance and industry hardships suggest there could be an opportunity; the question is when and at what price.

On its face, Canadian cannabis play Cronos (CRON) looks like an obvious sell. The company is coming off a quarter in which it posted organic revenue growth of just 1% year-over-year. Gross margin, even adjusted for inventory write-downs, too came in at just 1% — and negative 6% in the Rest of the World segment (which is mostly Canadian cannabis).

The issue isn't just the absolute numbers in Q2, which admittedly saw some impact from the coronavirus pandemic. Even after a decline of over 75% from early 2019 highs, including a two-session 19% plunge after Thursday's Q2 release, CRON hardly looks cheap on a relative or absolute basis.

Indeed, Cronos is far from profitable: adjusted operating loss in Q2 was $31 million, more than 300% (!) of revenue. On a trailing twelve-month basis, even backing out a significant cash balance, CRON still trades at roughly 27x revenue. That's an obviously steep multiple, and one notably higher than those of peers like Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC) or Aphria (OTC:APHA).

But it's important to remember that at least part of the relative fundamental weakness in CRON comes from the company's strategy. That's not to say that execution has been on point; simply put, that hasn't been the case. Still, Cronos didn't plan to be a leader in terms of revenue at this point in the industry's development, even in a scenario where that development matched more optimistic predictions. And it remains relatively uninterested in near-term profitability.

That's a luxury afforded by the cash balance, which totaled over $1.3 billion at the end of the second quarter. And it's that cash, combined with industry conditions and the significant stake owned by Altria (MO), that makes Cronos stock much more interesting than the numbers would suggest.

It's still somewhat difficult to argue that CRON is a strong buy right now, at Friday's close of $5.64. But I plan to start building a position, if carefully so, based on what still looks like an attractive long-term case.

Fundamental Comparisons

Now, we understand that many investors are modeling cannabis companies off of their production capacity. However, our business model is not to be the farmer. We think there will be value created across many verticals in the cannabis industry and we see tremendous opportunity, but recognize that we can’t be all things to all people, rather we will focus on areas where we see long-term sustainable value like research and development and marketing innovative branded products while partnering with experts in the other verticals. This focused approach is proven successful in analogous industries, such as consumer packaged goods and pharmaceuticals. And we think it will prove successful in the cannabis industry as well. We firmly believe that the best way to create value to the supply chain is by working with contract farmers and suppliers to support our capacity needs.

That quote comes from Cronos CEO Mike Gorenstein on last year's second quarter conference call, and it's key to understanding the investment case for CRON stock at the moment. It bears repeating: the "business model is not to be the farmer."

This strategy seems to predate Altria's $1.8 billion investment in Cronos, which closed in March 2019. But certainly it is supported by the history of Altria or even Coca-Cola (KO). Being a farmer, unfortunately, is not a great business. It's the companies that successfully create derivatives of corn or tobacco that make the biggest profits and provide the best return on capital.

Cronos does have some production capabilities for its medical brands, and a new growhouse is coming online for a 50%-owned joint venture (Cronos GrowCo). Production in Israel, a key market, is going live as well. But Cronos has spent far less on building out capacity than its larger cannabis peers.

That in turn skews comparisons based on revenue (or capacity). Aurora Cannabis (OTC:ACB), for instance, generated close to $60 million (C$78.4 million) in revenue in its March quarter. Cronos' total sales of $8.4 million were roughly one-seventh as much.

But that massive gap isn't reflective of Aurora necessarily being that far ahead of Cronos in Canada, or anywhere else for that matter. Aurora has invested aggressively in production capacity; Cronos has not. Aurora has acquired multiple businesses worldwide; Cronos has not. Those strategic decisions are responsible, at least in part, for the yawning revenue gap, and make comparing ACB to CRON solely on EV/revenue a bit of a fool's errand.

The Benefits of the Cronos Strategy

Of course, Aurora also stretched its balance sheet and significantly diluted its shareholders (the share count cleared 1 billion before this year's reverse split) in the process. Cronos, in contrast, has no debt and closed the second quarter with $1.32 billion in cash on the balance sheet.

That cash provides some modest ballast to what fundamental case there is, as it totals $3.37 per fully diluted share. (Fully diluted shares, in my calculation, include warrants which have a near-negligible exercise price and stock options, and total 392 million. They exclude Altria's top-up rights and warrant. That warrant presents some theoretical risk of dilution, but is exercisable at C$19.50 per share and expires in 2023.) But it also provides Cronos an impressive amount of flexibility in a industry still dealing with tremendous uncertainty.

It's worth noting that this, too, impacts the fundamental case. It's easy to dismiss Cronos as both low revenue and unprofitable while both Aurora and Hexo (OTC:HEXO) target EBITDA profitability in the coming quarters. (Aphria is already there.) But Aurora and Hexo, in particular, plan to reach positive EBITDA through substantial cost-cutting which is going to impact longer-term results.

Cronos doesn't have to make those cuts. It can invest behind building brands, and more importantly, R&D efforts at Cronos Device Labs and its fermentation business. Decisions in markets like Israel, which appears like it will be highly competitive, can be made with a view toward long-term market share and profitability instead of near-term liquidity and expense concerns. And, obviously, if U.S. legalization ever arrives, Cronos can go full-bore into that market, with the backing of Altria's massive distribution capabilities.

In the meantime, cannabis companies are going to start flirting with, or going into, bankruptcy. Indeed, filings in Canada accelerated during the pandemic. As a result, assets will come to market from desperate sellers. Hexo already has sold one facility, and more production capacity (if Cronos wants it) and brands no doubt will be available in the coming years.

If an investor believes in the long-term future of cannabis, cash on the balance sheet simply appears much more important than short-term revenue, particularly if that revenue is coming from production assets which are providing minimal return on invested capital at best. Flexibility should be prized right now, and Cronos has more such flexibility than perhaps any other player in the industry.

Has the Strategy Worked?

Admittedly, the strategy hasn't been much help to CRON stock so far:

CRON stock has lagged CGC and APHA, and that's not just because the market is paying too much attention to the fundamentals. Execution has not been all that impressive. Cronos did make one big acquisition, laying out $300 million for CBD (cannabidiol) producer Redwood Holding Group and its Lord Jones brand. That acquisition has disappointed. CBD growth slowed even before the pandemic. Cronos then had to discount Lord Jones sales heavily to drive direct sales in Q2, per commentary from the Q2 call.

And even ignoring lower production capacity, Cronos seems to be lagging in Canada. Commentary on the Spinach and Cove consumer brands seems notably thin in recent quarters. Rest of World (ie, non-U.S., and mostly Canada) revenue rose just 1% year-over-year in the second quarter. An investor can respect Cronos' strategy, and still rightly question execution so far.

But the quarter doesn't seem to be quite the disaster suggested by the sell-off on Thursday and Friday. The pandemic no doubt upended the company's "Cannabis 2.0" efforts in categories like vaporizers, and Cronos cited a year-prior non-recurring wholesale transaction as pressuring the comparison. Rest of World revenue did increase 23% quarter-over-quarter, showing some progress in Canada (although the absolute growth was just ~$1.4 million).

Meanwhile, there are levers to pull to improve the results. Again, there will be inorganic opportunities for growth in coming years. And Altria will have some say as well. One interesting piece of news on the Q2 call was that Summer Frein was named general manager of the U.S. business. Frein joined Cronos in January after working with the company from Altria. Her move is somewhat reminiscent of the move by Constellation Brands (STZ) (STZ.B), which installed its former CFO David Klein as head of Canopy after disappointing results.

It's certainly fair to criticize execution so far. But it's important to look forward as well. Cronos has a war chest of over $1 billion. It has Altria's expertise, backing, and distribution. Israel looks like an opportunity. So does the Device Labs business. And there's significant potential value in the company's fermentation efforts.

Fermentation is a potential game-changer for cannabis companies. It is "pot without plants", that can create high-purity molecules (both CBD and THC) at scale, creating the combination of higher quality and lower cost. And Cronos has made progress, on the Q1 call reiterating a target of commercializing fermented cannabinoids by September 2021.

Raymond James has estimated that fermentation alone has a present value of over $4 per share. In May, the same analyst (I believe somewhat tongue-in-cheek) argued that opportunity made CRON stock a pre-IPO Apple (AAPL). And if Cronos can win in Germany or Israel, in vaporizers, or create returns on the $1.3 billion in capital it has to invest, there's a clear path to obvious upside from Friday's close below $6.

The Timing and Entry Point for CRON Stock

Admittedly, there is at best an awful lot of uncertainty in this bull case. It's still anyone's guess how the industry will play out in coming years. Personally, I'm less bullish on U.S. federal legalization than some. And execution does have to get better. If it doesn't, Cronos falls behind in both Canada and Israel, leaving the risk that there's not much of a catalyst (save for fermentation) for potentially several years.

There's also a reasonably significant catalyst problem. CRON stock has declined 59% over the past year, during which time this same broad bull case could have been made. Given operating losses that are still at a $100 million-plus annual run-rate, the cash balance doesn't necessarily create a hard floor under the stock.

But with cash at 60% of the market cap, there is some downside protection. Selling puts can add more: the January 2021 4 strike leaves the choice of either double-digit returns in five-plus months or owning Cronos at an enterprise value close to zero.

Even as a straight buy, CRON at the least is intriguing. For an enterprise value under $900 million fully diluted, investors get the Altria partnership, the fermentation opportunity, and potential optionality from a win elsewhere. Fermention, assuming Raymond James is on point, plus cash value the stock over $7. Optionality could include a rebound in Canada, success in Israel (where Cronos seems to be investing heavily), or improved growth in vaporizers as pandemic impacts recede. More broadly, the combination of Altria's backing and superior flexibility to invest behind the existing business and/or acquire new ones suggests that Cronos should be able to start winning somewhere at some point. If it doesn't, new management no doubt will get its chance.

Again, the fundamental case doesn't seem to support much optimism. But that doesn't mean there's no case at all. There are risks, but there are substantial rewards as well. Cronos still has a solid chance of being one of the big winners in cannabis. That should be enough for big upside, even if that upside takes some patience.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CRON over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I plan to sell CRON puts this week, and may fund purchases of CRON stock via those sales.