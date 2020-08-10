Credit Inflation Reaching A Climax

However, given the "radical uncertainty" that exists today, there is no clear picture that this rapid inflation will take place, but investors need to be aware of its possibility.

The same fears arose at the end of the Great Recession, but excessive inflation never appeared, although asset price bubbles occurred during the following recovery.

If price inflation does really accelerate, many may attribute this result to sixty years of credit inflation, a policy to keep unemployment lower than what many believe tobe "full employment."

The price of gold is reaching new historic highs signalling a real fear on the part of investors that price inflation may be rising very rapidly in the near future.

The rise in the price of gold is really getting the attention of a lot of people these days

The reason for the notice? The possibility of future inflation, and not just modest inflation.

I wrote about this toward the end of last week.

But, now you get such a prominent economist like Ruchir Sharma writing in the New York Times about “Why Is Everyone Buying Gold?” and this raises you awareness.

Mr. Sharma writes,

A recent survey of 1,000 people found that one in six Americans bought gold or other precious metals in the last three months, and about one in four were seriously thinking about it. On Robinhood, the popular online trading platform, the number of users holding two of its largest gold funds has tripled since January.”

There appears to be a real movement into gold.

The question is why?

The End Of A Long Journey?

Readers of my post know that I write a lot about the government’s policy of credit inflation. To me, this policy began in the early 1960s as the administration of President John F. Kennedy moved to get America growing again through a tax cut aimed at creating a budget deficit that would spur on the growth of the US economy and reduce unemployment.

This “fiscal” approach to economic stimulus was supplemented by the “statistical relationship” that discovered an inverse relationship between inflation and unemployment. This “Phillips Curve” implied that if the government could raise the rate of inflation, it could achieve a lower rate of unemployment in the economy.

So the government combined fiscal stimulus to combat recessions along with a constant effort to produce a higher level of inflation so as to drive the unemployment rate lower. The emphasis in the previous sentence should be placed on “constant.” Fiscal deficits were to be continuous, supplemented by monetary policy to drive the rate of unemployment below where it would be if inflation were kept around zero and where unemployment were around what was titled “full employment.”

The problem with this, soon noticed by Nobel prize-winning economist Milton Friedman, was that the Phillips Curve was just a short-run phenomenon. A given Phillips curve was attained when inflationary expectations were at one level. But, if the government achieved a “constant” higher rate of inflation, inflationary expectations would have to change. The government would now have to achieve a higher rate of inflation to keep the same, lower level of unemployment.

But, the higher rate of inflation would mean that inflationary expectations would have to rise again, and so on, and so forth. This is what I defined to be “credit inflation.”

And So It Went

And so President Lyndon Johnson kept up the fiscal deficits, even clandestinely added to them through expenditures on the Viet Nam war, through to the end of his administration.

Richard Nixon followed up with more and more budget deficits claiming in 1968 that “we are all Keynesians, now!” In essence, both Republicans and Democrats were now pursuing the policy of credit inflation.

And, guess what happened? Inflation became a problem. On August 15, 1971, President Nixon froze wages and prices in the United States. The inflation caused “flow” prices like those on consumer goods to rise, but it also caused “stock” prices like the prices of gold and houses to rise. Inflation was a real problem.

But, credit inflation continued. And, it got worse through the administration of President Jimmy Carter. And, the Paul Volcker, Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System stepped in and broke the back of “flow” inflation. And, “flow” inflation, the rise of consumer prices ceased to be a real problem. But, “stock” price inflation now begin to take charge.

The 1980s was the real beginning of the financial revolution in the United States as financial innovation became a dominant industry. So, the credit inflation created by the federal government resulted in more and more government money flowing into the financial circuit of the economy and less and less government money flowing into the production of real goods and services.

Real economic growth slowed down in the 1990s and has never recovered to levels achieved in the 1960s through the 1980s. In the recent period of economic expansion, economic growth was a paltry 2.2 percent compound growth. But, “flow” price inflation never really picked up either.

But, beginning in the 1990s, asset price bubbles and inflation became a real winner. And, the rich and powerful also won out through this period as Income/Wealth inequality rose dramatically.

Where We Are Now

Rucchir Sharma, writing in the Wall Street Journal claims

The world economy went into this pandemic vulnerable to another financial crisis precisely because it had already become so fragile, so heavily dependent on constant government help. Governments have offered increasingly easy credit and generous bailouts not only to soften the impact of every crisis since the 1980s but also to try to boost growth during the good times.”

Mr. Sharma goes further,

The irony is that the rising culture of government dependence is, in fact, a form of socialism—for the rich and powerful.”

And, in his most recent article, Mr. Sharma contends that

the gold mania is also driven by a hunch that the easy money pouring out of central banks and government stimulus programs could trigger inflation, which makes it a more worrisome economic omen.”

In other words, credit inflation is peaking because investors expect that the government will keep on keeping on. That is, investors see no end to the government support.

In this, Mr. Sharma and I make the same argument: the government is undermining the structure of the United States economy as we have known it. The Federal Reserve and the government had to respond to the current economic crisis the way it did. The problem is that what had to be done was added on top of what has been going on for sixty years. This is raising concerns that are finding an outlet in the price of gold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.