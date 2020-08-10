Revenue growth cratered to just 17% y/y in the quarter (from 43% y/y in Q1), and the company is guiding to 7-11% y/y growth in Q3.

The world has turned upside down for Alteryx (AYX), a big data preparation software company that helps businesses blend together data from different streams into a single platform ready for analysis. Once one of the fastest-growing companies in the software sector with revenues nearly doubling year-over-year each quarter, and thematically aligned to one of the hottest trends in computing (big data), Alteryx was a longtime Wall Street favorite from the time of its IPO in 2017 at just $14 per share - until now.

At one point this year, shares of Alteryx had risen more than 70% as investors still looked to Alteryx's rich margins and middling (though no longer fantastic) growth rates as a sign of its durability. After reporting Q2 results, however, Alteryx suffered its largest one-day drop in history, falling nearly 30% (and its second sequential post-earnings dip):

Data by YCharts

The latest quarter's performance - and most jarring of all, its outlook and commentary for the coming quarters - puts Alteryx solidly in the penalty box. This is a company that was once posting accelerating revenues despite an already-blistering growth pace - but now, the coronavirus has caused IT departments to reshuffle priorities to support remote work, while ambitious (and expensive) infrastructure products like Alteryx are put on pause. Management's outlook for the rest of the year is bleak, and sounds off a very cautious tone relative to many other software companies who have reported that revenue growth and billings growth had begun to normalize by the end of June.

Most frightening of all is that Alteryx's guidance for the third quarter calls just just 7-11% y/y growth - a stark fall from grace for a company that was as recently as last year growing north of 70% y/y:

Figure 1. Alteryx guidance update

Source: Alteryx Q2 earnings release

Wall Street, meanwhile, was already bracing for a slowdown but consensus was still hoping for $119.3 million in revenue, or +15% y/y. We note that this abrupt reversal in Alteryx's growth trajectory is bleeding over into a multiples re-rating. At its peaks, Alteryx had traded at north of 20x forward revenues. Now, as investors digest a low-teens growth rate for the undetermined future, that multiple is collapsing. At present post-earnings share prices of $121, Alteryx's market cap is $8.01 billion, and after we net off the $974.4 million of cash and $714.0 million of debt on its balance sheet, its enterprise value is $7.75 billion.

That stacks up against Wall Street's FY21 revenue consensus of $660.1 million (+31% y/y), which essentially banks on a 2021 recovery from depressed coronavirus sales. That puts Alteryx's revenue multiple at 11.7x EV/FY21 revenues, one of the cheapest multiples Alteryx has traded at in years. But considering both of these factors:

Weakening sentiment on Alteryx is likely going to introduce a wave of estimate cuts as more analysts publish their earnings notes, which will drag consensus lower (especially as the assumption of a return to >30% growth after potentially falling to the single digits in Q3 is aggressive)

Other software companies that are growing in the low/mid-teens tend to trade at closer to a ~4-5x forward revenue multiple

Now of course, I don't believe that Alteryx's valuation will get cut as deeply as to move back to the mid single-digits. Its combination of extremely high gross margins (>90%, among the highest in the sector) and best-in-breed reputation among data prep vendors will help Alteryx vault back to recovery. But as I noted last quarter as well, it will take time for Alteryx to regain its fundamental footing, and its share price likewise is highly likely to move sideways for the time being. As such, there's no need to immediately rush and buy the dip.

Q2 download

Let's now dive into Alteryx's worst-ever quarterly performance in greater detail. The earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 2. Alteryx Q2 results

Source: Alteryx Q2 earnings release

Alteryx's revenue grew only 17% y/y to $96.2 million. At face value, that did beat Wall Street's expectations of $94.1 million (+15% y/y) by a slight margin - but investors were more focused on the fact that revenue growth completely slumped relative to 43% y/y in Q1 (and even more starkly down versus Q4's growth rate of 75% y/y).

Part of Alteryx's problem is that while the company does build up ARR, it primarily relies on (very expensive) license sales that aren't entirely flexible to consume. In other words, it's not SaaS. And the company's flagship Alteryx Designer starts at a steep $5,195 per year - per user. It's not surprising that when businesses are cutting back on expenses that they'd balk at installing Alteryx for this price.

Figure 3. Alteryx Designer pricing Source: Alteryx.com

And in Q2, Alteryx added only 271 net-new enterprise customers to its base, versus 356 adds in Q1 and 464 adds in Q4. Moreover, of the customers that Alteryx is adding, its "land and expand" model is sputtering, with net-retention trends slipping to 126% - indicating fewer upsells and seat expansions within Alteryx's customer base.

Figure 4. Alteryx net retention trends Source: Alteryx Q2 earnings release

Here's some helpful commentary from CEO Dean Stoecker's prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call that helps to clarify the demand environment that Alteryx is seeing:

The global dislocation experienced as a result of the COVID pandemic followed by shelter in place orders, altered our customers buying behaviors in Q2. We observed notable changes such as higher levels of scrutiny on spending across all sectors resulting in longer sales cycles, smaller deal sizes and less favorable linearity in the quarter. Based on what we see today, we do not anticipate a material improvement in business conditions during 2020. At the same time, we believe that COVID is creating a longer-term tailwind for our business. Companies that lacked analytic rigor or those with data challenges sort out a quick ROI solution to help them adapt to rapidly changing business conditions. Many found their answer with Alteryx. We believe this dynamic provided a tailwind for new business during Q2 as we saw solid land activity in high risk verticals such as transportation, accommodations, food service and retail. We believe this illustrates the data and analytic capabilities are important particularly in challenging times although initial deal sizes were slightly smaller than they have historically."

The key in the comments above is that Alteryx does not expect a return to normalization by the end of the year, which is inconsistent with what most other software companies are saying and points to company-specific issues.

Alteryx's revenue weakness also fed into profitability declines as well. While Alteryx's pro forma gross margins remained sky high and flat at 91%, pro forma operating margins in the quarter slipped one point, while in the first six months of the fiscal year margins have slipped three points to -2%.

Figure 4. Alteryx profitability trends Source: Alteryx Q2 earnings release

Cash flow, too, is tracking well behind the prior year. Free cash flow in the first six months of the year is -$3.8 million, versus positive $3.1 million in the year-ago period. While this isn't a huge reversal in dollar terms, it is a stark change of appearances for a company that used to be able to pull off the miracle of showing blazing growth plus margin and cash flow expansion at the same time. Now, Alteryx has neither.

Key takeaways

Companies like Alteryx that rely on expensive license sales are likely to see much more lumpy revenues than pure SaaS, and with management's cautious commentary on the possibility of a recovery, investors shouldn't get too excited either. While Alteryx remains a critical technology and a well-run company in the long run, I think the correction has further to go in the near term.

