At 1,865p, with EPS growth and an upward re-rating, shares can generate a 15% annualized return (including a 2.5% Dividend Yield). Buy.

FY21 will be a down year, but we expect a long-term low-teens CAGR in assets, from both share gains and the market, driving a 10% EPS CAGR.

The company has delivered double-digit EPS growth for both H1 FY20 and full-year FY20, powered by gains in both customers and assets.

We review our Buy case on the company following FY20 results on Friday and after a year in which the shares were highly volatile.

Hargreaves Lansdown is the #1 U.K. consumer investment platform, with more than 40% market share and customer retention exceeding 90%.

Introduction

We review Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCPK:HRGLF) (referred here as "HL") following FY20 results on Friday, having initiated a Buy rating there in June 2019. Since then, the shares have been volatile and have returned a small 1.3% (in GBP, including dividends), outperforming the FTSE All-Share by more than 15%. There were two periods (July and December 2019) where the share price was more than 10% higher; the shares also fell substantially in March and April:

Buy Thesis Recap

Our original Buy case in June 2019 was based on the headwinds from the Woodford controversy (which caused the share price to fall 16% in a week) being temporary, and on HL continuing to be a long-term compounder.

We believed HL retained the ability to grow assets, given its brand, economies of scale, sticky customer base and natural market growth. In particular, 70% of HL's Assets Under Administration ("AUA") came from tax-advantaged ISA (Individual Savings Account) and SIPP (Self-Invested Personal Pension) accounts, which discourage withdrawals and tend to receive regular deposits.

We expected HL to have an earnings CAGR of around 10% over the medium term, based on:

AUA growing in low-teens, with a high-single-digit from Net New Business and a low-to-mid single-digit from market growth

Net revenue growth of just above 10%, due to a small shrinkage in the revenue margin from a continuing shift in mix (towards products like Cash)

EBIT growth of around 10%, due to operating costs growing in line with client numbers and slightly faster than revenues

We also expected HL's P/E multiple to remain at its then 37x, as its compounder status continued to attract a premium valuation, and this being still lower than 40x before the Woodford controversy.

As we described in in February, the Woodford controversy has been fading, with Woodford funds having been transferred to new managers or wound up, and HL delivered strong H1 FY20 results.

FY20 results have provided further validation of our Buy case, as HL again delivered a double-digit EPS growth, powered by gains in customers and AUA.

FY20 Group Headlines

For FY20, on an underlying basis, HL had year-on-year growth of 14.7% in revenues, 11.3% in EBIT and 11.2% in EPS; the strong P&L was the result of gains in customers (up 15.4%) and average AUA (up 8.4%):

HL Key Financials (FY20 & H1 FY20) Source: HL company filings

Including a £38.8m gain from the Fund Library disposal, FY20 EPS was 65.9p and total dividends were 54.9p.

Continuing Customer & Asset Gains

The year-end AUA for FY20 was "only" 4.7% higher year-on-year, despite Net New Business of £7.7bn (which was 5.5% higher than the prior year), due to negative market moves. Excluding these, Net New Business would have raised the AUA by 7.8%, continuing a long-term trend (8.0% in FY19):

HL AUA % Growth Y/Y by Source (FY13-20A) NB. Of the 144k net new accounts in FY14, 42k were related to IPOs. Source: HL company filings.

While the percentage AUA growth has become smaller as the base becomes larger, HL continues to enjoy the same recurring drivers from existing clients adding new deposits and long-term asset prices rising. Existing clients had a 92.1% retention (by assets) in FY20, and provided 70% of gross AUA inflows; £0.9bn came from bulk transfers in H1, as smaller players exited the market.

HL's number of customers grew 15.4% year-on-year in FY20, the highest increase since FY14; the new customers were also younger than in prior years, albeit with "slightly lower" assets.

HL remains the #1 U.K. consumer investment platform, with more than 40% of the market:

HL Market Share in D2C Platforms (Since Sep-13) Source: HL results datapack (FY20).

HL's share in retail stockbroking jumped to nearly 40% in 20Q1, continuing the rise in recent years. Robinhood announced in July that it was postponing its U.K. entry "indefinitely", removing a key threat to HL:

HL Market Share in D2C Stockbroking (Since 15Q2) Source: HL results datapack (FY20).

Revenue Growth Drivers Still Strong

HL's group revenue growth of 14.7% in FY20 was helped by Shares revenues growing 72.3%. However, even in H1, when Shares revenue growth was only 8.6%, group revenues grew 9.1%:

HL Revenues & AUA by Asset Class (FY20 & H1 FY20) Source: HL company filings.

HL's core Funds business grew revenue by 2.1% in FY20, while average AUA grew 3%, after a 130 bps (£2.6m) headwind from the company waiving its fees on Woodford funds. Period-end Funds AUA fell 3.9% year-on-year in FY20 to £51.7bn; this was £53.8bn at June 2019 and £55.9bn at December 2020. Given most of the AUA reduction was after December while the Woodford controversy became public in June 2019, the primary cause was likely to be weak U.K. markets (the FTSE All-Share fell more than 15% during FY20).

Shares revenues grew 72.3%, far more than assets, as HL customers traded more frequently during the large market moves and lockdowns that followed COVID-19. Approx. 75% of Shares trades were in SIPPs and ISAs, roughly in line with their share of group AUA.

HL Funds was down in both assets and revenues, having suffered from "modest net outflows", partly because HL intentionally did not market them during the negative publicity around Woodford.

Other revenues were down, primarily due to the Funds Library disposal, and partly due to the waiving of exit charges and lower advisor fees during COVID-19. Active Savings has continued to grow, with its average AUA more than doubling to £1.7bn in FY20 (the year-end AUA was £2.2bn). HL will start allowing Cash ISAs to be transferred to HL "in the coming months", which will provide additional growth.

Mostly Stable Revenue Margins

HL's revenue margin remains stable on its core Funds business and on HL Funds; they were strong in Shares and Cash in FY20, but guidance implies these will fall in FY21 due to external factors:

HL Net Revenue Margin by Asset Class (Since 2017) Source: HL results presentation (FY20)

Funds revenue margin shows a very small decline over time, as the standard platform fee remains at 45 bps, but each year slightly more customers reach the £250,000 (approx. $325,000) threshold above which the fee is lower.

Shares revenue margin was high in FY20 due to the high number of trades, and is expected to return to 30-50 bps for FY21.

Cash revenue margin is guided to be 40-50 bps in FY21, after the Bank of England cut its base rate from 0.75% to 0.10%. HL places its SIPP cash on rolling 13-month terms and its non-SIPP cash on terms of up to 95 days, so it will take time for the lower rate to flow through.

Cost Strategy Remains Unchanged

HL's cost strategy remains one of "cost growth aligned with client growth", with some short-term management in response to circumstances. Reinvesting new revenues in marketing and service has always been part of HL's model, as management prioritizes growth and service quality is key part of its customer proposition.

OpEx grew faster in FY20 as HL took advantage of consumer interest during the lockdown; it also increased due to higher dealing costs (for more trades) and a higher government levy. Historically, apart from FY17 and FY18 when there was an investment "catch-up", OpEx grew slightly slower than client numbers but faster than revenues, and EBIT growth lagged revenue growth by a low-single-digit as a result (including in FY20, when EBIT grew 11.3%):

HL Revenue, Cost & EBIT Evolution (Since FY14) NB. Op. cost growth figures exclude FSCS levy costs. Source: HL company filings.

P&L Expectations

FY21 will be a down year, but we expect a long-term low-teens CAGR in assets, from both share gains and the market, driving a 10% EPS CAGR.

For FY21, we start by working out the implied revenue figures from the FY20 year-end AUA and management revenue margin guidance - on their own, these imply a group revenue figure that is 8% smaller than that in FY20:

HL Revenues Implied by FY20 Year-End AUA Source: HL results release (FY20), Librarian Capital estimates.

The main variance is in Cash revenues, where the guided margin for FY21 is far lower than prior years (40-50 bps in FY21, vs. 74 bps in FY20 and 72 bps in FY19). The variance in Shares revenues is only 2%, as high trading volume occurred only in H2 FY20 and year-end AUA was 8% higher year-on-year.

In reality, FY21 average AUA is unlikely to be flat from FY20 year-end. If AUA were to again grow 8% organically (as it did in FY19, FY20), and markets at least stay flat, this would be enough to keep revenue roughly flat from FY20.

If we then assume a 12.5% increase in Operating Costs, in line with prior-year customer growth rates, then on flat revenues the EBIT would fall 8% in FY21 (£26.9m). In reality, this is likely too conservative, as management would likely mitigate at least part of the EBIT decline by slowing expense growth.

For the longer term, we believe HL to continue to deliver a 10% EBIT CAGR, based on assumptions stated in our "Buy Case Recap" above.

Valuation

At 1,865p, relative to underlying FY20 financials, HL shares are at a 32.3x P/E and a 2.8% Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield:

HL EBIT, Net Income & Cash flows (FY16-20) NB. FY20 reported Net Profit is £313m. Source: HL company filings.

We believe a 37x P/E (as it was last June) is justified as HL is a high-quality asset, with better revenue growth and resilience than many other U.K. stocks.

Total FY20 dividends are 54.9p per share; excluding 8.2p funded by the Funds Library disposal proceeds, dividends were 46.7p, implying a 2.5% Dividend Yield. Management's stated goal is to pay out 65% of EPS "across the cycle" as an "ordinary" dividend, and to pay out "special" dividends when there is surplus cash. HL has paid out a "special" dividend in 7 out of the last 8 years, and including these the payout ratio has been at 80% historically:

HL Dividend Per Share History (p) Source: HL datapack presentation (FY20).

Illustrative Returns Calculations

Our illustrative returns calculations are shown below, and are based on the following assumptions:

FY21 EPS decline of 8%, in line with EBIT growth discussed above

FY22 EPS growth of 15%, representing a recovery that brings the EPS to 5.8% above its FY20 level

Thereafter EPS growth of 10%, unchanged from our previous assumption

Dividends (including special dividends) on an 80% payout ratio

Upward re-rating to 37x P/E, back to the original level in June 2019

At 1,865p, the exit price of 2,942p and dividends imply a 15.2% annualized return and a 58% total return over 4.0 years:

Illustrative HL Returns NB. FY20 exclude Fund Library disposal (and its 8.2p dividend). Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

Conclusion

HL business has continued to progress as we expected, with the Woodford controversy becoming increasingly irrelevant.

HL remains the #1 U.K. consumer investment platform, with more than 40% market share and customer retention exceeding 90%.

The company has delivered double-digit EPS growth for both H1 FY20 and full-year FY20, powered by gains in both customers and assets.

FY21 will be a down year, but we expect a long-term low-teens CAGR in assets, from both share gains and the market, driving a 10% EPS CAGR.

At 1,865p, with EPS growth and an upward re-rating, shares can generate a 15% annualized return (including a 2.5% Dividend Yield).

We reiterate our Buy rating.

