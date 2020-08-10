Introduction

Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A) (BRK.B) 2Q 2020 earnings certainly fit the company's regular warning that simply looking at GAAP net income does not give a full picture of performance. The mark-to-market rules for the investment portfolio produced $31.6 billion of gains that recouped more than half of the losses recorded during the COVID crash of 1Q. There is a $10.9 billion non-cash impairment charge arising from a conservative view on future performance of the aerospace industry and the impact on Precision Castparts. Finally, there is the $5.5 billion of operating earnings, down about 10% from the prior year. This last piece often gets overlooked amid discussion of Berkshire's investment portfolio and deal making (or lack thereof.)

A closer look at the operating earnings for 2Q shows that in the face of the COVID-induced slowdown of the general economy, Berkshire gained ground against key competitors on operating margins. As a result, earnings before taxes were impacted less by the pandemic at Berkshire subsidiaries compared to competitors. I will review each of the major business groups below.

Berkshire continues to generate strong free cash flow and although the cash position grew again to $142 billion, the company increased its share buybacks to $5.1 billion in the quarter. They also continued to put cash to work after quarter-end on the Dominion (D) pipeline deal and increasing the company's stake in Bank of America (BAC).

The buybacks were done at around $175 per B share which is only around 6% above 2Q ending book value. As of the close before the earnings release, the stock traded at abut 27% over book value. Although Buffett has discouraged use of book value in recent years, that is because it increasingly underestimates intrinsic value. With price/book multiple for the 5 years before the COVID crisis at around 1.4, Berkshire shares could increase another 10% before they approach this level. Improved operating margins and increased use of cash for new investments could be the catalysts needed.

The two guys on the ends are important, too! (Source: ft.com)

Insurance

GEICO was the standout performer of Berkshire's three insurance divisions in the quarter with a $2 billion underwriting profit compared to $400 million last year. This can not be extrapolated to the rest of the year however, due to some important considerations. Nearly every auto insurance company instituted some form of premium refund program to give customers some of the savings from the drop in claims due to fewer miles driven in the pandemic-induced shutdowns. In GEICO's case, they are providing a 15% credit on the six-month premiums due between April and October 2020. This will reduce premiums earned by $2.5 billion over the next 4 quarters, of which only $293 million was recognized in 2Q. That implies we can expect premiums earned to be about $735 million per quarter on average lower than they would have been without the giveback.

Source: Berkshire Hathaway 2Q 2020 10-Q

GEICO did see lower insurance losses in 2Q, down 22.8% from last year on lower claims frequencies. The company stated that claims bottomed in April and rose "significantly" in May and June although they remain "well below historical levels". (Commentary from Berkshire's 10-Q)

Looking forward, considering the decrease in premiums earned from the giveback, I predict GEICO would approximately break even on underwriting earnings if insurance losses went all the way back to their 2Q 2019 levels. This is a possibility, and some analysts even expect miles driven to increase compared to pre-COVID levels as drivers avoid public transportation and air travel. On the other hand, continued closure of bars and other places with alcohol and large crowds could have an outsized impact on reducing claims even if miles driven continues to rise.

In the chart below, I compare GEICO plus the rest of Berkshire's primary insurance operations to Progressive (PGR). Progressive implemented a less generous giveback program than GEICO, providing a 20% premium credit, but only for two months resulting in a giveback of $1 billion. They also appear to have accounted for it differently, by including it in underwriting expense rather than a reduction in premiums earned. Below I present Progressive's reported numbers from their 10-Q as well as what they would have reported if accounting for their premium refund the same way as GEICO.

Despite a tougher quarter at Berkshire's other primary insurance operations outside of GEICO, the combined performance of the two divisions improved their margins considerably vs. Progressive. Berkshire closed the loss ratio gap from over 10 points to around 2 and improved the expense ratio advantage from 5 points to over 7. As a result, Berkshire's combined ratio versus Progressive went from a 4.6 point disadvantage to a 5.5 point advantage. This large advantage will not be sustainable for the rest of the year unless Progressive extends its premium relief program, however GEICO could gain market share from Progressive and others by keeping the giveback program going through October when others have ended theirs.

To close out the insurance discussion, I will note that the reinsurance division performed worse in the quarter. It is hard to draw much a conclusion from this however, as claims can be lumpy and liabilities last for very long durations. Berkshire states that they expect underwriting losses from reinsurance but make it up by having float available to invest for longer periods of time. In 2020, the company saw COVID-19 related claims of $350 million in 2Q and $575 million in the first half. They also increased their ultimate liability estimates for prior year loss events.

Overall, Berkshire continued to generate positive insurance underwriting income in the second quarter and first half resulting in a negative cost of float. The second half should be more challenging with continued costs from the GEICO premium giveback and possibly more COVID-related claims in P&C reinsurance. Still, it was encouraging to see GEICO's combined ratio improve against a strong competitor like Progressive. I also like their chances to improve market share by running their premium giveback period longer than competitors.

Non-Insurance Businesses

Berkshire gained ground on competitors outside of insurance as well. Railroads were hit hard in the quarter by COVID-19 but BNSF weathered it stronger than closest competitor Union Pacific (UNP). Revenues fell 21.9% at BNSF compared to 24.2% at UP. This result came even with a positive arbitration outcome helping revenue in 2019. Costs were considerably lower, with fuel cost down by more than half and compensation and benefits costs down as the railroad recognized a one-time reduction in pension plan liabilities in 2019. Operations also improved as there were fewer storms and flooding this year. BNSF closed the operating ratio gap with UP from over 6 percentage points in 2019 to less than 1 this year. Combined with the smaller revenue decline, BNSF saw pretax income drop only 14% vs. last year compared to 26.8% at Union Pacific. As a result, BNSF's pretax income was $100 million higher than UP this quarter compared to $220 million lower in 2Q 2019.

Berkshire Hathaway Energy is tough to compare with other utilities because it has a unique mix of assets including regulated utilities, long-haul natural gas pipelines, a UK grid operator, and even a real estate brokerage. With the exception of NextEra (NEE), BHE performance seems to be in line with other utilities like FirstEnergy (FE) and Exelon (EXC) when it comes to pre-tax margins. It is noteworthy that the other three utilities all have their own investment portfolio in the form of their Nuclear Decommissioning Trust Fund, which can add considerably to reported earnings when markets are doing well. BHE has no nuclear plants and sends most of its free cash to the parent company for investment. BHE's big advantage comes with its negative tax rate, a result of renewable energy tax credits for its high concentration in wind power in the Midwest. The resulting net margins are attractive for a utility, though still not as good as NextEra. It's a shame Berkshire didn't buy NextEra 10 years ago and enjoy the 450% return. NextEra's market cap today is about the same size as Berkshire's cash position so that opportunity is probably gone.

Berkshire's remaining operating companies in Manufacturing, Service, and Retail "cover the waterfront" as Warren used to say in his annual letters. Much of this group was heavily impacted by COVID-19. The bright spot (or maybe least dark spot) was Building Products Manufacturing which only suffered a 7.5% drop in sales and 4.1% drop in pretax income in the quarter. The worst was Industrial Products Manufacturing which had a 26.6% sales decline and a 65.5% pretax income decline, led by terrible conditions in the aerospace industry at Precision Castparts. The Service segment, with NetJets and FlightSafety, also saw a big hit.

With such a diverse group of businesses, it is impractical to do a peer analysis, but we can at least look at how the two main divisions did compared to results for their relevant S&P 500 sector. S&P publishes a free spreadsheet with this data here, updated weekly. Click on "Additional Info" and "Index Earnings" to download the spreadsheet. Comparing Berkshire's Manufacturing companies to the S&P 500 Industrials and the Service & Retail companies to the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary, we see that Berkshire's companies declined less on both sales and operating income than their relevant S&P 500 sector benchmark.

OK, Let's Talk About The Investments

Nearly every other Berkshire article you will read this week will focus on the stock portfolio, so I will cover it only briefly. That doesn't mean it's not important, but too many commentators forget that Buffett views the stock portfolio the same way he views the fully-owned companies - businesses that throw off free cash flow over time, not trading vehicles to maximize capital gains over a quarter or a year.

The key takeaway from the 10-Q is the Berkshire was a net seller of $14 billion of stock in the first half of the year (based on cost basis). About $9 billion of this was classified as Banks, insurance, and finance, while the remaining $5 billion was in Commercial, industrial, and other. The basis in Consumer products was little changed. We know from the 1Q 13F that Berkshire sold about 10 million shares of Goldman Sachs (GS), 1.8 million shares of JP Morgan Chase (JPM) and 0.3 million shares of Travelers (TRV). That adds up to about $1.4 billion at cost. Most Berkshire watchers are speculating that the most of the remaining $7.6 billion sale was a complete liquidation of the Wells Fargo (WFC) position. We know from the 2019 shareholder letter that Berkshire's cost basis in WFC was $7 billion, so that makes sense.

The Commercial, industrial, and other sales were not identified on the 1Q 13F, except for a liquidation of a small remaining position in Phillips 66 (PSX). We know from Buffett's statements at the Annual Meeting in May however that the liquidation of the airline stocks early in 2Q was the likely explanation. The 2Q 13F will be out by the end of the week, so we will soon know for sure.

Berkshire greatly increased stock buybacks in the quarter, buying $5.1 billion worth and $6.7 billion in the first half. The 2Q buys were done at a very attractive price of around $175, or just over Berkshire's 2Q ending book value of $164.77. With the market price up to $209.48, or 127% of book value, I predict the buybacks will slow considerably. I am aware that Buffett has deemphasized book value in recent years, but the lack of big buying at these levels in the recent past suggests it still carries some meaning.

After quarter end, we know that Berkshire committed to spend $4 billion on natural gas assets from Dominion Energy (D). Berkshire also began increasing its stake in Bank of America (BAC), buying $2 billion worth of stock so far in 3Q. With the $142 billion in cash and T-bills sitting in the Insurance and Other segment exceeding the float by $11 billion, I expect some additional investing activity over the rest of the year.

Conclusion

The operating companies of Berkshire Hathaway do not get enough attention relative to the stock portfolio. I believe their performance during the pandemic improved relative to peer companies and Berkshire deserves some multiple expansion as a result.

Warren Buffett has deemphasized focus on book value in recent years, but this is because he believes it increasingly understates the intrinsic value of the company. Book value is even more conservative now that the goodwill from Precision Castparts has been written down. It will never be "written up" again once the aerospace industry improves. For this reason, Berkshire's market cap should be able to get to the 140% of book value where it traded for several years before the pandemic. That would represent a 10% multiple expansion from today's levels. Book value itself will also increase with the market value of the investment portfolio. More importantly, earnings power can increase with continued outperformance by the operating companies and with more acquisitions like the Dominion pipeline deal. I am still Bullish on Berkshire even after the recent run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.