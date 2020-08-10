The total revenues and operating cash flow declined, but the net income improved notably, as there were much smaller impairment charges made in Q2.

Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) is another of the precious metals royalty and streaming companies that released its Q2 2020 financial results. Similar to its peers Franco-Nevada (FNV) (an article about its Q2 can be found here), Royal Gold (RGLD) (an article about its Q2 can be found here), and Sandstorm Gold (SAND) (an article about its Q2 can be found here), also Osisko was negatively impacted by the coronavirus-related suspensions of some of its cash-flowing assets.

Osisko's attributable gold equivalent production declined to 12,386 toz in Q2. It is 32% less than in Q1 and 37% less than in Q2 2019. The good news is that according to Osisko, the majority of suspended operations has been already restarted. According to the updated H2 2020 production guidance, the attributable gold equivalent production volumes should go back up in Q3 and Q4 (to 16,500-17,500 toz per quarter on average).

Source: Own processing, using data of Osisko Gold Royalties

The improved realized gold prices helped to reduce the negative impacts of the decline in attributable production. While in Q1, Osisko reported an average gold price of $1,583/toz, in Q2, it was $1,711/toz. As a result, the total revenues declined "only" by 18% compared to Q1. Comparing the current revenues to revenues recorded before Q4 2019 is not possible, as back then Osisko had the Brucejack mine offtake rights that inflated the total revenues, however, the profit margins were negligible.

The Q2 operating cash flow equaled $11.6 million. It means a 32% quarterly decline and a 27.5% decline in comparison to the same period of the year. On the other hand, Osisko's net income climbed to $9.8 million, which is the highest level in more than 2.5 years. The main reason is that there was only relatively small impairment charge in Q2. It equaled to $2.35 million, which is notably less than in the previous quarters. However, the adjusted net income declined from $5.3 million in Q1 to $4.3 million in Q2. The Q2 EPS equals $0.06, which leads to an annualized EPS of $0.24 and a P/E ratio of 48.

Source: Own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko recorded significant growth in the volume of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments held. It increased from $127.9 million as of the end of Q1 to $168.2 million as of the end of Q2. The increase is attributable especially to the non-brokered private placement closed on April 1. Osisko issued 7,727,273 new shares and received C$85 million ($63.5 million). Total debt increased only slightly, from $301.7 million to $317.9 million. Therefore, the net debt decreased by 13.9% to $149.7 million.

Source: Own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and Osisko Gold Royalties

The chart below shows some of Osisko's valuation metrics (the values are calculated on a TTM basis and using the closing share price as of the end of each period). As the share price increased while the financial results worsened, Osisko's price-to-operating cash flow ratio and price-to-revenues ratio reached new highs. However, when compared to Osisko's closest peer, Sandstorm Gold, Osisko is slightly less expensive. Source: Own processing

Osisko issued updated attributable production guidance for H2 2020. The company expects to receive 33,000-35,000 toz of gold equivalent (to calculate the gold equivalent, metals prices of $1,900/toz gold and $22/toz silver were used). It equals to 16,500-17,500 toz per quarter on average.

Source: Osisko Gold Royalties

In Q2, there were also some events with longer-term positive impacts on Osisko Gold Royalties. On July 1, Victoria Gold (OTCPK:VITFF) declared commercial production at its Eagle Gold mine. Osisko holds a 5% NSR royalty on this mine, which should generate attributable gold equivalent production of approximately 10,000 toz per year, over the projected 13-year mine life.

Osisko also modified its Gibraltar mine silver stream. It paid Taseko Mines (TGB) C$8.5 million ($6.35 million), and in exchange, the ongoing payments for the delivered silver will be reduced from $2.75/toz to $0/toz.

Osisko also declared its Q3 dividend. It was set at C$0.05 ($0.037) and it will be paid on October 15. After annualizing, the dividend yield stands at 1.28% right now.

Over recent months, Osisko Gold Royalties experienced share price development very similar to the other royalty and streaming companies. After bottoming in March, in the $5 region, it quickly increased back to $10, only to continue higher after several weeks of consolidating. The share price recently peaked just below $13, which is also a longer-term resistance level. Subsequently, the Q2 results and the gold price correction sent it back to $11.5. Here, it should find some support from the bullish trend line. However, if the gold price correction turns out not to be only a one-day event, Osisko will most probably follow. In this case, some support could be found at the 50-day moving average, and after this, in the $8.6-8.8 area.

What I like about Osisko Gold Royalties' Q2

Some net income was finally reached (however, the adjusted net income actually decreased).

The Eagle Gold mine reached commercial production.

What I don't like about Osisko Gold Royalties' Q2

The attributable gold equivalent production, revenues, and operating cash flow declined.

The cash position improved, however, at a cost of share dilution. Moreover, the timing was unlucky (but it is hard to blame the company, as it probably doesn't own a crystal ball).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.