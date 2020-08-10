While occupancy rates currently are high, it is unclear what they will look like by the end of the year.

Second quarter earnings revealed the typical financial stress that can be expected from COVID-19.

RPT Realty (RPT) is a small cap shopping center REIT. Now that we have two quarters of COVID-19 impacted results to look at, we can see that RPT has seen leverage rise, cash flow decline, and difficulty collecting all of rent. The stock price has declined to a point in which one can argue that all of the above issues are priced in, and more. I rate shares a buy, but note that the high leverage may scare off many investors.

An Infected Situation

RPT reported earnings recently which illustrated what might be just the beginning of COVID-19 aftermath. 92% of its portfolio was operating. RPT has collected 75% of July rent and 65% of second quarter rent. 18% of July and 24% of second quarter 2020 rents are subject to deferral agreements. Management noted that they are already in a rent collection cash positive position.

Occupancy has remained resilient as seen below:

(2020 Q2 Release)

However, when asked on the conference call where occupancy might end up later this year, management said it's "tough to say."

Same store net operating income (' SS NOI') declined 13.2%, mainly due to uncollectible rent. Leasing spreads were -4.4% on new leases and 2.3% on renewal leases, which was surprisingly poor. Management did indicate on the conference call that future quarters should be significantly better.

Operating FFO was $0.16 per share versus $0.26 a year prior. RPT has already suspended the common dividend in order to preserve liquidity, though it hinted that it probably will need to pay a common dividend this year due to having taxable income.

Balance Sheet Tested By COVID-19

Last time I looked at RPT, its debt to EBITDA multiple stood at 6.3 times.

As of this past quarter, debt to EBITDA stood at 7 times - illustrating clearly effects from COVID-19.

RPT has targeted a long-term range of 5.5 to 6 times debt to EBITDA. From a covenant perspective, RPT is still compliant but we should check up on its unencumbered leverage ratio:

(2020 Q2 Supplement)

RPT notes that the unencumbered leverage ratio is impacted by $175 million of borrowings outstanding under its unsecured credit facility. Without that, the ratio would instead be a much healthier 46.9%. While the current ratio is quite close to the covenant, I am not particularly worried due to improving rent collection and the likelihood that the covenant negotiated if breached.

While its leverage is now on the high end, RPT still maintains a respectable balance sheet with minimal maturities until next year with $249 million of cash.

Valuation And Price Target

Based on reader request I will value RPT based on both FFO and free cash flow.

RPT trades at 6 times 2019 FFO, which is fairly cheap.

RPT earned $94.5 million in operating FFO in 2019. We can deduct $9.2 million in non-cash income (straight line rent) as well as $26 million in recurring capital expenditures. We arrive at around $60 million in free cash flow, or $0.68 per share.

Shares trade at just under 10 times 2019 free cash flow, which does appear cheap.

I assume that RPT will likely be able to return to at least 80% of 2019 numbers by 2021. This implies that RPT trades at around 12 times forward free cash flow. RPT is cheap, but this isn't really a question about valuation but rather rent collection, COVID-19 recovery, and balance sheet strength. If RPT can survive until the end 2021 in one piece, then I can see RPT trading to 15 times free cash flow, or $8.20 per share. Shares have approximately 33% upside over the next 12-18 months.

Risks

We may not be able to adequately recover from COVID-19. For whatever reason (my guess is resistance to face coverings), USA seems to be having greater difficulty moving in from COVID-19 than other countries. This may negatively impact RPT if its tenants continue to face financial distress or worse, if stores are forced to close down again.

RPT might not be able to collect deferred rent. Much of this rent is due late next year - it is unclear if tenants have any recourse to play hardball and get out of paying deferred rent. If this occurs, then RPT would likely see continued financial weakness into next year.

RPT's balance sheet is highly leveraged and RPT lacks the same high liquidity that better known names possess. In my view, this is RPT's greatest risk. I maintain reasonable confidence due to the low interest rate environment and the credit market's typically friendly view of landlords, but RPT's continued use of its credit facility doesn't exactly inspire confidence.

Conclusion

RPT has reported a difficult quarter which was to be expected during an entirely difficult year. For now, occupancy and rent collection appear stable, which may be enough to enable RPT to scrape by in one piece. It won't reward shareholders with any dividends for the near future, but those having the courage and patience to hold for 1-2 years may be generously rewarded. I rate shares a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RPT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: Julian Lin is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. While the information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere may seem like financial advice, it is not, and it is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions.