Tesla (TSLA) has been one of the market's biggest winners so far this year. While shares have pulled back about 20% from their all-time high, current investors are certainly happy with the stock's longer-term trajectory. With less than five months left in 2020, the company and its shares have some major tests coming up. Today, I'd like to look at some of them.

Time for some real competition:

The back half of 2020 is a time that many electric vehicle enthusiasts have been waiting for. The Polestar 2 has started deliveries in Europe, with Volkswagen's (OTCPK:VWAGY) ID.3 set to hit the road next month. Ford's (F) Mustang Mach-E is scheduled to hit streets later this year, while Xpeng, Nio (NIO), and many other Chinese companies are launching several new EVs in that country.

It is against this notion of rising competition that Tesla looks for perhaps its largest sequential quarter jump in vehicle deliveries. Q2's price cuts will be in effect for a full quarter, and prices have also been cut for the Model Y and the made in China Model 3 long range version during Q3. The company has also unveiled a leasing program for the Model Y in the US and Canada (as well as Canada Model 3 leasing). It's also not out of the question to see another round of international price cuts thanks to the US dollar's sharp pullback recently, seen in the Dollar Currency Index chart below.

At the moment, Street analysts still think Tesla will come up well short of its 500,000 unit delivery guidance for the year. Based on current estimates and some projections, it would seem the average analyst revenue forecast for Q3 and Q4 only implies the company delivers about 452,000 vehicles for the year, with about 124,500 coming in Q3. This quarter's figure would still be a record quarter for the company, but would make hitting yearly guidance extremely difficult.

The coronavirus strikes again:

Tesla's second quarter production was hampered significantly by factory shutdowns, primarily in Fremont due to the coronavirus. The company was involved in a legal battle with its home county, Alameda, and Elon Musk had workers go back against local health leader wishes. Another factory shutdown would obviously be detrimental to production, especially as the Model Y continues to ramp up to more meaningful levels.

I bring up the coronavirus because it is hitting many parts of the US rather hard again. One of those places happens to be Tesla's home county. Even if the zip code where the factory is located isn't being hit that hard, there could be another shutdown looming across the county. As the chart below shows, the 14-day average rise in daily cases hit a new high during the weekend, up several hundred percent from when the Fremont factory reopened.

(Arrow represents Fremont factory reopening. Data sourced from Alameda County page, seen here, and Mercury News tracker, seen here)

Investors hoping for S&P 500 inclusion:

One of the major reasons for the stock's rally this year was the potential for the stock to join the S&P 500 index. I covered this potential item three months ago, detailing how the company needed a GAAP profit in Q2 to meet all necessary eligibility criteria. Tesla did in fact produce positive net income for the period, so now it's just a waiting game.

There aren't any set timelines for when the S&P 500 announces changes, so it's not like we can say news will come at the end of a certain week, month, or quarter. The committee makes changes as necessary, and Tesla doesn't necessarily have to be added. We do know that E*Trade Financial (ETFC) will be leaving the index later this year if its pending acquisition by Morgan Stanley (MS) goes through, so that's one example of a component that would need to be replaced in time.

The major technical test:

With Tesla shares having taken off, they really haven't had a major test on a technical basis recently. That however, seems likely to change, and it could come as early as this week if shares decline enough. As the chart below shows, the stock is looking to test its 50-day moving average (orange line) in the coming weeks, a key technical level not seen in a number of months.

This shorter-term trend line did rise by a little more than $65 last week, so it will likely be around $1,300 by the end of this week. When Tesla shares dipped below this technical indicator in March, they did not bottom until they were about $300 lower, basically the 200-day moving average (purple line above). That was during the major market decline, and that drop was a much larger percentage move. If shares can stay above the 50-day, it's possible that a new breakout could occur and shares could retest their all-time high. If shares can't hold their shorter-term trend line, a pullback to the longer-term line would be really painful.

A potential major Elon Musk sale:

I'm not one who likes to discuss politics much in my articles, only doing so when it potentially impacts certain names. Last week, Senator Bernie Sanders and a few colleagues introduced a bill that would tax large gains made by billionaires during the coronavirus. While tens of millions of US workers remain unemployed, many large cap company leaders that own significant stock stakes in their firms have made tens of billions of dollars.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk was one of the business leaders that this bill is targeting. Based on data through August 5th, Musk would be on the hook for a one-time wealth tax of $27.5 billion. Since this is a Democratic-led bill, I don't think the chances of it passing are high, but it's a risk Tesla investors need to have in the back of their mind. Elon Musk having to sell billions in stock to cover taxes would likely be a major negative for the stock, especially as the CEO already has a complex holding state given his massive share pledges for personal loans he currently has on the books.

Final thoughts:

As we move into the quieter part of the quarter for Tesla, the company and stock will face some key tests coming up. While competition is set to jump in the coming months, management could help drive demand in international markets via price cuts thanks to a weaker dollar. We are also waiting to see if the stock is added to the S&P 500, but without inclusion in the near term, a test of the 50-day moving average could come soon. Finally, Elon Musk could be on the hook for a huge tax bill, likely resulting in a massive sale of Tesla shares, if Democrats can get a billionaire tax bill through. Tesla shares have been one of this year's biggest winners, and these key potential tests could either spark a meaningful pullback or a run to a new all-time high.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.