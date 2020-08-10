Based on the data in Figures 3 and 4, my target price for MED is $200, with a potential upside of almost 22%.

My first article on Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) was May 11th of this year. Like usually, I was analyzing MED because I wanted to see if I should add it to my portfolio or not. The issue was that, during the time of this analysis, I had to keep cash on hand in case one of my renters needed to use the grace period that I offered them. By the time I had funds available, I believed that the stock was overpriced, as seen in this article. Not being able to purchase MED in May is the reason why this article is called "Medifast is the one that got away."

When I write articles on Seeking Alpha, I find it helpful to inform the reader of information beyond the typical conflict of interest disclosures. As for MED, I might be overly optimistic about the company's growth potential as the OPTAVIA products helped both my parents lose a considerable amount of weight.

Q2 2020 Highlights

Medifast posted a y-o-y revenue increase of 17.6%, while analysts had projected a revenue decrease of 7.6%. My 2020 revenue projection, based upon data from my model using disposable income as a revenue driver, was even further below that of the market average. This double-digit growth in net revenue shocked several analysts enough that they even asked the company what occurred during the quarter to speed up sales beyond guidance. It is important to remember that, in February, the company informed analysts that they expected mid-single-digit growth for the year due to operational concerns.

According to the company, revenue growth was a result of coaches getting behind the three initiatives that the company had put into place during the period. The company also ran promotions to attract new customers and customers who were inactive for more than twelve months. These promotions were the reason that gross margin went from 75.2% during the 2019 fiscal year, to 73.9% during S1 2020 (use figure 2 to better analyze gross margin).

In an article from Food Navigator, the author presented results from the FMCG Gurus survey that stated that 72% of European shoppers were making attempts to eat healthier due to their experience during the COVID-19 lockdowns. According to data from the survey, consumers are questioning their vulnerability to diseases like the coronavirus and are reevaluating their eating habits. As consumers question their health, the demand for healthier foods should increase.

The current economic crisis is different than what those we have experienced in the past. Therefore, my adjustments to the weight management market forecasts based on disposable income forecasts did not apply to this situation. In my updated model below, I used the original market growth estimates to forecast future sales.

Figure 1 - Historical Revenue Growth

Source: Company Financial for Herbalife, Nutrisystem, Weight Watchers, and Medifast

Figure 1 was a chart that I used in the past to demonstrate how MED had outperformed its peers during the 2008 and 2009 financial crisis. As figure 1 does not reveal each company's revenue growth, Nutrisystem and Weight Watchers both weighed downed Herbalife's (NYSE:HLF) revenue growth (which was still less than Medifast) during the financial crisis. Herbalife also uses a multilevel marketing strategy similar to Medifast. In the original article that I presented this data, I concluded that, during an economic crisis, gig employees tend to make up for lost income by increasing income from their gig jobs.

In my opinion, net revenue increased due to the company's initiatives, due to consumers awakening to the danger of being unhealthy, and OPTAVIA coaches attempting to replace lost income with gig income.

Figure 2 - Same Size Analysis

Source: Company's Financials

SG&A as a percent of revenue for the first half of 2020 increased by 40 basis points compared to the first half of 2019. If you use the company's adjusted SG&A calculations, SG&A as a percent of revenue decreased by 140 bps, demonstrating, in my opinion, economies of scales in non-commission expenses.

Financial income as a percent of sales also decreased in the semester. This was the result of lower return on investments due to lower interest rates.

A lower than average gross margin and a decrease in financial income were the primary factors that contributed to the 9.3% profit margin.

Revenue Estimates And Valuation

Figure 3 - Revenue Growth Estimates

Source: Company's Financials, Infinium Global Research, and analyst's estimates

According to data from Infinium Global Research and my estimates, in 2017, Medifast represented 0.16% of the global market. By 2019, their market share doubled to 0.32%. According to the data and the company, much of this growth in market share was the result of new active OPTAVIA coaches and their high productivity. In 2017, the company had about 15,000 OPTAVIA coaches, and each coach sold on average $5,026 per quarter (my average sales figures will not be equal to the company's). In 2018, revenue increased by about 66%, and the number of active coaches increased by 61%, while revenue per coach only slightly improved. The point is that the main force driving the company's revenue is the increase in active coaches and not the increase in productivity per coach.

During the Q4 2019 teleconference, the company estimated that revenue would be between $715 and $745 million. With a forecasted revenue range similar to 2019's revenue demonstrated to me that the company believes that revenue will begin to grow at a slower rate than during the past years. My market share growth estimates are increasing at a slower pace as seen in figure 3. Even then, my revenue projects have a CAGR (2019 to 2024) of almost 15%, while the market is expected to grow at 7.5%.

Revenue growth assumptions: The onboarding rate of new coaches will grow at a slower pace. Current forecasts have the gig economy growing at a CAGR of 17.4% (2019-2023). A majority of this 17.4% growth rate is a result of asset-sharing and transportation-based services. In my opinion, Medifast's coaches fall into the category "Handmade Goods, Household and Miscellaneous Services," which has a future growth estimate of 12.3% during the same period. With a current revenue of nearly $400 million, it is highly probable that the company will exceed the guidance it gave in February.



Figure 4 - Updated Model

Source: Company Financials and analyst's estimates

My DCF model reflects my beliefs on revenue, gross margin, and SG&A that were mentioned earlier in this article. One area of concern that I have is my forecast for the company's CAPEX. MED's capital expenditures are very hard to forecast as they do not seem to have a pattern. If the company spends less than my forecasts, then the target price will be higher than my estimates. The company's target price will be less if they spend more than my projections. The same issue occurred with working capital, which is as unstable as a politician during an election year. My revenue growth is based on the constant growth of active coaches and if that growth does not occur, my forecasts will be significantly wrong.

Based on the data in Figures 3 and 4, my target price for MED is $200, with a potential upside of almost 22%. According to WSJ Markets, the highest target price for MED is $220, which was the most recently published target price.

Figure 5 - Technical Analysis

Source: Yahoo Finance

Figure 5 demonstrates that MED is currently experiencing downward pressure on its stock price. Though my data tells me that MED is undervalued, I do not believe that now is the right moment to purchase. The RSI and stochastic indicators are both showing a short-term downward trend. I think that MED will fall below the Fibonacci 100% line and should recover shortly after that.

Conclusion

My forecasted alpha for MED is a little over 12 percent based upon the assumptions in my DCF model and an average S&P return of 10 percent. The company has a strong business model because of its interaction with its coaches. Coaches are provided online training opportunities, mentorship, and incentives, all of which help attract new coaches.

