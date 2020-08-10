The APi Group (APG) came to my attention a few days ago when I stumbled upon this article from Baird highlighting Engineering and Construction stocks. I haven't done much research into the industry and thus wanted to do a deep-dive. While the APi Group has an interesting bull case, I decided to pass on it due to margin concerns.

Just a brief introduction to the company, the APi Group provides a wide variety of safety-related, specialty services, and industrial solutions for buildings, facilities, and other infrastructure. The majority of the company's revenue is generated in the US and Canada although it also has some operations in the UK. The company operates its business under three operating segments namely Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. Although the company itself has 90 years of history, it listed in the UK and US through a SPAC arranged by Martin Franklin one of the savviest dealmakers in Wall Street.

The company's Safety Services segment is its largest operating segment and is focused on the end to end servicing (design, installation, and inspection) of fire-protection systems, emergency communications systems, security surveillance systems, and other safety-related solutions. In 2019, the Safety Services segment represented 43% of revenue and 54% of EBITDA. The company's Specialty Services division is the second-largest and makes up 37% of revenue and 37% of EBITDA in 2019. It consists of solutions such as the maintenance and repair of water, sewer, and telecom infrastructure. The company's third operating segment is the Industrial Services segment which provides a variety of services to the oil and gas pipeline industry. This segment made up 20% and 9% of the company's 2019 revenue and EBITDA respectively.

Company presentation

In APi Group's case, the whole is worth more than the sum of its parts as the company has a full range of services for a building's lifecycle. The company's strategy is to sell its inspection services first at an existing facility then upsell clients for higher-value service work. Finally, since that relationship is formed ultimately bid for construction opportunities. A lot of the company's projects focus on systems that are mandated and required by building code regulations such as fire alarms and other safety systems. This ultimately leads to a base of recurring revenue for the company. The US fire safety market alone has a TAM of $10 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5%. The company has long relationships with its customers who range from Fortune 500 companies to smaller single-location companies. The company has low concentration risk as no single customer accounts for more than 5% of revenue in 2019.

Company presentation

Company presentation

The company has several growth drivers for the future given the fact that it has such a wide array of businesses. There is an increasing trend of regulation for fire safety, water pipeline upkeep, and other safety services. Furthermore, the company can bid for and win various infrastructure-related projects either with the public sector or private sector. In the public sector, given the current recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Trump administration is weighing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill in order to inject some life into the US economy. With regard to private sector related infrastructure projects, there is also the work related to building out the 5G fiber optic and cellular systems.

In terms of Q1 2020 results, top-line revenue dropped a bit (by 2.5%) and was $858 million this quarter compared to $922 in the same period last year. The bulk of the decline was in Industrial Services which is not surprising given the state of the energy market in recent years. Revenues from that segment declined by 36% to $137 million compared to $213 million during the same time last year. The company reported that it had begun to see the effects of the COVID related shut-downs in projects in New York, New Jersey, Boston, California, and Pacific Northwest. We won't know the full effects of the shutdown however until the company reports their Q2 earnings. The company had an operating loss of $26 million this quarter removing the effects of a one-time impairment charge.

Financials and Valuation

The company is a large player in a mature industry and has many potential avenues for growth. Although the firm seems to operate multiple businesses in the end it is a service/ manpower firm bidding and working on projects. Looking at the company's financials we can see that it operates on razor-thin margins. Its EBIT margins typically range from 3 -4% and have been trending downward. The company disclosed in its prospectus that the construction industry is highly competitive with the APi Group competing against small independent firms, regional firms, and other large national firms. A lot of firms within the construction industry tend to operate with small margins and the APi Group is no different.

Author calculations using company information

Comparing the APi Group's EBIT margin with some of its peers we can see that it is below average. Low margins basically indicate that the company may not have any significant competitive advantages and that everyone in the industry is basically competing on price. The company has seemed to realize this is an issue though as one of its goals is to target an EBITDA margin in the 12% range by 2023.

Data by YCharts

Compounding the issue of the low margins is the fact that the company acquired a lot of debt through the acquisition of the predecessor company of APi Group. Currently, the company has total debt of $1.4 billion the bulk of which is due to the term loan. This loan did not generate any real value for the company (i.e. not used to fund growth) rather the company was saddled with it as part of the acquisition process. The interest expense for Q1 2020 was roughly $14 million. Annualizing this amount we get a rough estimate of $56 million in interest expense annually. Comparing this interest expense against 2019 Net Income of $86 million we can see that Net Income margins will erode even further in the future. An investment in the company is actually a bet on Mr. Franklin to improve efficiency and create value. To be fair to Mr. Franklin he had tremendous success in the past with Jarden. However, those were totally different businesses (branded consumer products). It remains to be seen if he can catch lightning in a bottle yet again in the construction industry.

In terms of valuation, it's hard to make sense of the company's financials as 2019 was a transition year. There seems to be an unusually high amount of S, G&A cost for the year that may not be a recurring cost. Making things even worst is that the 2020 results are affected by the coronavirus pandemic making them unreliable as I believe things will eventually return to normal. Therefore I am using the average Net Income for the company in 2017 and 2018 of $124 million and assuming that this is the company's Net Income during "normal times". At the current number of shares outstanding of 173.3 million, this gives me an EPS of 0.72 and a P/E of 20.4x. In my opinion, the company isn't really cheap. An investment in the APi Group really is more a bet on Mr. Franklin and his ability to create value/ efficiencies. I have some concern due to the low margins not just of the company but of the industry as a whole. I think APG is an avoid.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Caveat emptor! (Buyer beware.) Please do your own proper due diligence on any stock directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. You probably should seek advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. I don't know you or your specific circumstances, therefore, your tolerance and suitability to take risk may differ. This article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.