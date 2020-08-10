The company faces the risk of low revenue visibility without continued R&D investments, however, as Celgene is paid down we expect shareholder returns to grow.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) is one of the largest biotech companies in the world with a market capitalization of near $140 billion. The company's enormous size comes from its acquisition of Celgene, with the company's net enterprise value now more than $160 billion. Combining all of this together, we can see this company's impressive and growing potential to reward shareholders.

Bristol Myers Squibb 2Q 2020 Results

Bristol Myers Squibb had impressive 2Q 2020 results that highlight the strength of the company's portfolio.

Bristol Myers Squibb had incredibly impressive results with $10.1 billion in 2Q 2020 sales, working down a $350 million inventory work down from the company's 1Q COVID-19 build. The company is continuing to progress its pipeline with strong submissions across its top of the line products. The company had several launches and is working to support its largest projects.

The company's financials have remained incredibly strong. The company's non-GAAP EPS guidance has increased to a midpoint of $6.17 / share, giving the company a single-digit P/E ratio. The company is on track for its synergies and its balance sheet has remained strong. The company, after its Celgene acquisition, has continued to perform incredibly well.

Bristol Myers Squibb Pipeline

Supporting Bristol Myers Squibb is an incredible deep and strong pipeline that will support the company's future performance.

Bristol Myers Squibb has top leading drugs across the key aspects of its portfolio such as Immuno-Oncology, Hematology, Immunology and CV. The company is focused on new launches with its key drugs across the franchise to support earnings. For a company Bristol Myers Squibb size, it takes a lot too move the needle, and these drugs have that potential.

Reblozyl is expected to have peak sales of more than $2 billion. Inrebic is expected to have peak sales of more than $1 billion. Zeposia is expected to potentially have peak sales of more than $5 billion. Together, these 3 drugs alone can expand the company's sales by roughly 20%. For the long-term, the company is building up an impressive portfolio of long-term assets.

Bristol Myers Squibb Key Franchise Performance

On top of this pipeline supporting future growth, the important aspect of Bristol Myers Squibb business to pay attention to are its key franchises.

Bristol Myers Squibb has seen $20.9 billion in sales in the first 6 months of the year. Revlimid, the best selling drug in the portfolio, made up more than 25% of net sales, with patent expirations in the mid-2020s and sales up 10% over the prior year. Eliquis and Opdivo also face patent expirations in the coming years, but are continuing to perform well.

Eliquis in particular has been able to hold up to substantial competition from generic drugs. Other drugs lower on the list like Orencia face near term patent expiration too. However, rapidly growing drug Pomalyst has patent expiration until 2030. Overall, the company has strong revenue visibility for more than half of its revenue into the next several years.

However, as with all biotech companies, the risk continues to be that the company has no true revenue visibility past 2030, except for its continued heavy R&D investments.

Bristol Myers Squibb Balance Sheet

Putting this all together, Bristol Myers Squibb balance sheet has continued to perform incredibly well.

Bristol Myers Squibb is committed to reducing debt with <1.5x Debt / EBITDA by end of 2023. The company had $22 billion in cash and $46 billion in debt for a low net debt position of $24 billion. For reference, the company's non-GAAP diluted EPS forecast is for $14 billion worth of EPS. The company's annual debt obligations are $3.2 billion meaning comfortably coverable.

The aspect worth paying close attention to the company's ability to reward shareholders. This is a company worth a hair under $140 billion generating $14 billion in annual EPS. It pays out $4 billion in dividends, a respectable yield of just under 3%. It can use the remaining to pay off all its remaining debt in just over 2 years.

Or it can impressively increase its other shareholder rewards. Either way, the company is well positioned to generate cash and utilize that cash for shareholders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Guidance

The defining ability of Bristol Myers Squibb future returns is the company's guidance.

Bristol Myers Squibb has updated its guidance to a midpoint of $41.25 billion in sales with an 80% non-GAAP gross margin, $6.6 billion in MS&A expenditures and $9.3-$9.8 billion in R&D expenses for GAAP to non-GAAP. The company's tax rate and other expenditures on a GAAP basis ruin its EPS for the year.

It's worth noting here that Bristol Myers Squibb has a lot of one-time situations going on in 2020 that will effect the company's GAAP EPS for the year, so we will stick to non-GAAP as a better estimate. The company's EPS is expected to grow significantly to nearly $7.8 / share for the year ending in 2023.

This growth in EPS means that you have a company with a single digit P/E that's only getting cheaper. That points to the ability to dramatically increase shareholder returns. The other way to look at things is that the company make a $74 billion acquisition at Celgene, its largest acquisition ever. Roughly half of this was cash.

The company from a net debt perspective, is already more than back to a point it can handle. That doesn't include the fact that all the synergies haven't been recognized yet. The acquisition has already digested this acquisition and in several years will be able to redirect into either another major acquisition or providing shareholders with much stronger returns.

Bristol Myers Squibb Risk

Bristol Myers Squibb's risk is the same risk that all biotech companies face. The company has, as we discussed above, minimal revenue visibility past 2030. The company will be investing nearly $100 billion across the same decade into R&D, but there's no guarantee that R&D will payout. As a result, there is always the risk to shareholders that the R&D won't payout.

Conclusion

Bristol Myers Squibb has an impressive portfolio of assets. The company generated incredibly strong 2Q 2020 results and is continuing to maximize its synergies. The company has a single digit P/E ratio and a dividend of roughly 3%. As the company continues to pay down debt, that will support much stronger shareholder returns.

The company's key franchises have continued to perform incredibly well and the company has long visibility on its drugs. Some face patent expirations, but new drugs are coming up with better long-term potential. The company is investing heavily into R&D, which will help support earnings, but carries some risk. Looking at the long run, we expect long-term shareholder returns.

