While the risk profiles of many companies have evolved due to the acceleration in digital transformation and migration to the cloud, the overall threat landscape has shifted, with companies and infrastructure becoming bigger targets. This will continue to fuel the market for Vulnerability Management solutions. With an already growing market share, a superior product, and increasing profitability, Tenable (TENB) is in a great position to capitalize.

Company Overview

Tenable is an American cybersecurity company specializing in Vulnerability Risk Management solutions, which allow users to identify, evaluate, and manage their cyber exposures. Primary offerings include Tenable.io, Tenable's cloud-based SaaS solution; Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution; as well as Nessus, a widely used vulnerability assessment software with both free and premium versions. Tenable also offers Tenable Lumin, which allows users to evaluate their cyber exposures over time and against their peers through developing an overall risk-score. The company serves a variety of verticals, from finance to the public sector.

Earnings Summary

Tenable released Q2 earnings on July 28th with strong results. Revenue grew 26% YoY, beating guidance by about 5%. The company achieved non-GAAP profitability with non-GAAP income from operations of $5.7 million and a GAAP loss from operations of $10.6 million. Outside of achieving non-GAAP profitability, The two pieces of information that impressed me the most were the free cash flow numbers as well as the customer growth seen in the quarter. FCF was positive for the second straight quarter at $6.6 million versus a cash burn of $5.2 million in Q2 2019. Being cash flow negative has held the company back since its IPO, but with the recent growth in FCF, the company has the potential to pass the sought after Rule of 40 (Revenue Growth + FCF Margin = 40%) in the near future.

As for customer growth, Tenable added 341 new enterprise customers and 50 new six-figure customers during the quarter, making it one of the most productive ever. This customer growth has been driven by the adoption of Tenable.io, reflecting the overall migration to the cloud, which has been accelerated by COVID-19. These numbers are impressive given the current environment, and it shows that vulnerability management remains a priority in a time of heavy IT budget cuts, giving me confidence for the rest of 2020.

Vulnerability Management Will Remain a Priority

I believe Tenable is in a great spot to expand its customer base in the Vulnerability Management market, which was projected to grow at a reasonable 4.5% CAGR from 2020-2025, according to MarketsandMarkets, but should see further growth as a result of the pandemic. In the short term, the market may be held back by stalled growth in additional client assets and IT budget cuts. However, I believe that the longer-term change in many companies' overall risk profiles from further digital transformation should create an increased need for vulnerability management in the future.

The pandemic has also changed the global threat landscape. A recent Interpol report showed that cybercrime had taken a significant shift from individuals and small businesses to major corporations, governments, and infrastructure. As a result of this shift, I expect large and mid-sized companies to place greater importance on having a strong Vulnerability Management solution. Also, if Tenable's recent customer growth is any indication, the short-term effect of asset consolidation and budget cuts may not be as adverse as initially thought. Sans the impact of a deep recession, the worst may likely have already played out.

The IDC recently released their report outlining the Device Vulnerability Management market, providing me with greater confidence in Tenable going forward. The report showed that many smaller vendors have continued to give up share to the big three in the space (Tenable, Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS), and Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)). Also, Tenable's closest competitor, Qualys, has been sluggish to take up market share, leaving Tenable as a clear winner.

Source: IDC

Management

Overall, I believe that Tenable has a very competent management team led by CEO Amit Yoran, which has more relevant experience than many of Tenable's major competitors. Yoran has a wealth of experience including heading the National Cyber Security Division of the Department of Homeland Security to leading threat analysis company NetWitness through significant growth until it was subsequently acquired by RSA, where he then served as president.

CFO Steve Vintz also has significant experience successfully propelling tech companies through growth after serving as the CFO of Vocus, where he helped it to become one of the fastest-growing American technology companies in the early 2000s until it merged with Cision in 2014. With the history of success between the two, among others on management, I feel confident that they are the right team to propel Tenable to further growth into the future.

Tenable Has Separated Itself From the Rest of the Market

There are a few main areas that I believe have allowed Tenable to differentiate itself from its competitors. The first is in its research. Tenable's in-house research team leads the industry in zero-day discovery with 149 zero-days in 2019 and is currently sitting at 77 for 2020. After a discovery, Tenable has excelled in quickly adjusting its products, releasing plugins to identify the new vulnerabilities in a median time of 24 hours. A high-performing research department is a must-have for any vulnerability management business, and Tenable has proven itself as an industry leader. I expect that with COVID-19 drastically changing the threat landscape, companies will put greater emphasis on adopting a vendor with a strong in-house research team so that they can quickly identify and patch new vulnerabilities.

I also like how Tenable has recently broadened its scope to support OT environments with Tenable.ot, which is powered by Indegy, a company Tenable acquired in 2019. This opens Tenable to an entirely new market and makes the decision easier for potential customers in need of a vulnerability management solution for both their IT and OT environments. Based on the recent earnings call, this already looks like it's on track to be a successful acquisition after management indicated that there have been many major developments in the OT business, including a recent deal with a major global automaker.

Another way Tenable differentiates itself is through superior risk scoring and classification. Tenable's Vulnerability Priority Rating (VPR) provides a more detailed risk score that complements the typical Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) that's standard in the industry. This allows Tenable's users to better identify the highest priority vulnerabilities that need addressing. When reading Gartner Peer Insights reviews, it is clear that customers see that this is a significant differentiator between Tenable and its competitors.

Risks

I believe there are a few main risks that potential investors should consider:

There is a major risk of a prolonged recession leading to further asset and infrastructure consolidation in addition to continued budget cuts. This is the most significant risk, in my opinion. While VM should remain a priority for company decision-makers (and as I argue, become even more important), an economic downturn can always change that.

Tenable also has to compete with strong competitors such as Rapid7, which is growing at a similar rate in the VM space (I discussed Rapid7 more in-depth last week). Close rival Qualys isn't going anywhere as well. While notable names such as IBM (NYSE: IBM

Tenable also just recently achieved positive FCF and non-GAAP profitability, and it is still unprofitable on a GAAP-basis. Many are betting on Tenable achieving GAAP profitability by the end of the year. However, with the current headwinds, there is no guarantee.

Valuation

While it is difficult to find perfect public comparables, I decided on Rapid7, Qualys, Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT), Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME), and CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) due to them all being similar sized Systems Software companies with similar revenue growth and exposure to the current headwinds caused by the pandemic. While Proofpoint, Mimecast, and CyberArk are not direct competitors with Tenable, I still feel that this is a fair comparison.

Source: Author (Data from Seeking Alpha)

Based on this analysis, Tenable looks appropriately priced compared to its peers, if not slightly undervalued. It is also worth noting that while Tenable does not pass the Rule of 40, with FCF improving significantly over the past few quarters, I feel confident that this may change in the very near future.

Conclusion

With the Vulnerability Management market looking bright and Tenable continuing to gain share, the company should continue to see significant growth into the near future. There's always the risk of a long-run recession halting Tenable's momentum. However, at that point, investors have more significant concerns to worry about. For an investor with an average to slightly above-average risk tolerance who's looking to add a cybersecurity name, Tenable is a buy.

