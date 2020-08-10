U.K. Ready For V-Shaped Recovery - So Says BoE

As far as we can tell from the PMIs and other measure the BoE is correct too.

This isn't showing up in the GDP figures being talked about for later this week as they refer to the whole quarter, not the turning of the corner.

At least part of the Bank of England is predicting that the U.K. is going to have a V-shaped recovery, indeed, already is.

Macroeconomic forecasts

As the old joke goes economists make forecasts in order to make astrologers look good. And it is true that anything other than the most general handwaving over what the future is going to be more than a couple of years out is a waste of time. A macroeconomic forecast of that is at least. If we find people violating the more basic microeconomic rules then it's much easier for us to insist that it won't work out well.

So, macroeconomic forecasts about the medium term future aren't to be taken all that seriously. Sure, we can mutter about how growth in the US will be between 1 and 3% as far as the eye can see, on average, things like that. But the idea that it will be 2.1% in 2023 and 2.3% in 2024, those decimal points are there just to demonstrate a sense of humour.

Short term macroeconomic forecasts though can - and should be - much more accurate. Mostly because they're not actually forecasts, they are rather the attempt to add up fragments of information we get from reality out there and then to state the real situation out there. That is, we're not attempting to divine what will happen out there we're attempting to read what is happening. This isn't easy, to be sure, but it is easier. Or at least, easier to get right.

Bank of England

The Bank of England, or at least its chief economist, thinks that the economy is recovering faster than most think:

The Bank of England has said the economic shock triggered by the coronavirus pandemic will be less than initially feared but the bounce-back will take longer and inflict lasting damage for jobs and growth.

Ah, no, that's the Guardian trying to put a depressing slant on the story. Here's a straighter account from the same paper:

The Bank of England’s chief economist has said Britain’s economy is recovering faster than previously thought from the Covid-19 crisis, while warning that faster growth could lead to higher inflation.

The Monetary Committee appears to agree that the future is rosier than once thought:

In that context, its challenge at present is to respond to the economic and financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. At its meeting ending on 4 August 2020, the MPC voted unanimously to maintain Bank Rate at 0.1%. The Committee voted unanimously for the Bank of England to continue with its existing programmes of UK government bond and sterling non-financial investment-grade corporate bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, maintaining the target for the total stock of these purchases at £745 billion.

If they thought it was worse of course they'd be talking about increasing that stock of QE. They might even start preparing us for negative interest rates which are, so far at least, something they've only talked about in theory.

So where's their information?

They are - as are many in The City - monitoring real time numbers to try and get an idea of what is going on. Electricity usage, credit card spending, roadside pollution levels even. They're all showing a country waking up fairly swiftly and we must assume that at least some of that is going to be economic activity. It can't all be leisure after all.

More formal numbers

We're also getting confirmation from the more formal numbers that we get with a little bit of a delay. For example, the PMI for manufacturing is up:

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers’ Index® (PMI®) rose to a 16-month high of 53.3 in July, up from 50.1 in June and below the earlier flash estimate of 53.6. The headline PMI – calculated as a weighted-average of five sub-indices – has posted above the neutral 50.0 mark separating improvement from deterioration in each of the past two months.

It should be said though, manufacturing is only about 10% of the UK economy so it's not exactly the bellwether statistic. It's also - given the trade in manufactures - heavily influenced by what is happening in other economies exported to than domestic demand.

But we've the services PMI as well:

At 56.5 in July, the headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/ CIPS UK Services PMI® Business Activity Index picked up from 47.1 in June and signalled the fastest pace of expansion since July 2015. The index has risen in each month after reaching a survey-record low of 13.4 in April, but the latest reading was the first to exceed the neutral 50.0 threshold since the pandemic began.

And:

(UK services PMI from IHS Markit)

We're most certainly not back to normality but that is swift. With services being 80% or so of the economy that's also an influential number.

My view

I've long been of the view - and been saying so - that the UK economy was going through a deep and difficult recession. But that I expected recovery to b swift, a V shape. The data and even the Bank of England seem to now agree.

Of course, this could all peter out. It's also possible that there will be such economic scarring that we have a bounce and then a long slow climb back to where we were. But the data, so far at least, doesn't indicate that. So, my view remains as it was until something comes along to disprove it.

The investor view

Stock markets are currently about correctly priced for a V shaped recovery along with the small risk that the peak is a little lower than where we were. So, our macroeconomic confidence here doesn't produce a specific buy signal for us - nor a sell one. It only doesn't disprove the current market confidence.

In terms of investing decisions we're thus without the great big glaring macroeconomic signal and will have to rely upon the microeconomic ones of specific stocks and situations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.