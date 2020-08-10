With the gold price continuing its uptrend against my thinking, SAND offers an excellent trading opportunity.

Attributable gold equivalent ounces sold for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, were 10,920 ounces compared with 16,356 ounces for the comparable period in 2019.

Sandstorm Gold posted revenue of $18.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared with $21.5 million for the comparable period in 2019.

Image: Houndé Process Plant, 2017. Source: >Endeavor mining

Investment thesis

Vancouver-based Sandstorm Gold (SAND) released its second quarter of 2020 results on July 8, 2020, and it was not a real surprise because the company released its preliminary gold equivalent production for the second quarter of 2020 on July 6, 2020. Seeking Alpha published my article about the initial results, and I recommend reading it by clicking here.

Gold equivalent production was deficient due to the COVID-19 pandemic and mining disruptions that the virus has created worldwide, which has affected Sandstorm particularly. I have created a chart below to show how steep has been the drop in production sequentially.

We can see quickly that many mines have delivered a much lower production this quarter (e.g., Chapada, Yamana Gold, Aurizona, etc.) and, despite a higher gold price, realized produced lower revenues. However, it is a temporary situation. CEO Nolan Watson said in the conference call:

With respect to our asset base, most of the mines underlying our streams and royalties are still operating. So Sandstorm is still generating substantial free cash flow, and with gold prices being so strong, I expect once all the assets are back up and running, we will realize significant revenue and cash flow records, which I'm personally excited for.

Sandstorm Gold has been doing great with the gold price exploding on the upside in 2020. The stock is up over 40% in one year, still a little shy of my two main long term streamers, Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM).





The investment thesis continues to be the same. SAND is an excellent trading tool but is not strong enough financially to be considered as a long-term streamer like Franco Nevada, Royal Gold (NASDAQ: RGLD), or Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM). Production for the second quarter is a reminder.

However, with the gold price continuing its uptrend against my thinking, SAND offers an excellent trading opportunity.

Sandstorm Gold - Financial results snapshot 2Q'20 - The raw numbers

Sandstorm Gold 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Revenues in $million 21.49 25.78 24.00 21.33 18.73 Net Income to shareholders in $million 2.43 6.15 5.32 -10.34 7.14 EBITDA in $ million 15.63 19.54 16.62 -1.26 17.70 EPS Diluted 0.01 0.03 0.03 -0.06 0.04 Cash From Operating Activities in $ million 12.69 14.26 15.67 15.37 12.35 CAPEX in $million 1.55 10.11 16.42 0.075 0.162 FCF in $million 11.14 4.14 -0.75 15.30 12.19 Total Cash in $ million 21.6 19.4 17.77 16.17 44.23 Total Debt in $ million 37.0 48.0 48.4 53.2 0.0 Shares outstanding diluted in million 188.9 190.0 190.2 190.5 196.2 Production 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 In K Au Eq. 16.36 17.29 16.11 13.39 10.9 Gold price 1,314 1,491 1,489 1,593 1,715

Source: Company report analysis by Fun Trading and Morningstar (data are available since 2015 only for subscribers).

Gold production and balance sheet details

1 - Quarterly Revenues and trend

Sandstorm Gold posted revenue of $18.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared with $21.5 million for the comparable period in 2019. The net income was $7.14 million in 2Q'20 compared to $2.434 million the same quarter a year ago.

The cash costs per attributable ounce are still reasonable at $257, resulting in cash operating margins of $1,458 per ounce for the second quarter.

2 - Free Cash Flow was $12.19 million in Q2'20. Note: Generic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

The free cash flow was a profit of $12.19 million in the second quarter of 2020, and yearly free cash flow was a profit of $30.88 million. Nolan Watson was expecting about $70 million of free cash flow in 2020, but with such a high gold price now, the company could easily bit this number.

Source: Sandstorm Gold

3 - Gold production details. Production was weak this quarter.

Attributable gold equivalent ounces sold for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, were 10,920 ounces compared with 16,356 ounces for the comparable period in 2019, and 13,393 ounces the preceding quarter.

Twelve mines and other royalties were contributing to production this quarter as stated below: Gold price shot up considerably quarter to quarter, and it is expected to be above 1,950 per ounce in Q3'20.

4 - No debt at the end of 2Q'20

Undrawn Credit Facility (press release):

In December 2019, the Company amended its revolving credit agreement, allowing the Company to borrow up to $225 million with an additional uncommitted accordion of up to $75 million, for a total facility of up to $300 million (the “Revolving Facility”).

Liquidity:

As of June 30, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $43.4 million (December 31, 2019 — $7.0 million) and working capital of $50.3 million (December 31, 2019 — $24.3 million). As of the date of the MD&A, the Company currently has no bank debt and the entire $225 million revolving credit facility as well as an additional uncommitted accordion of up to $75 million remains available for future acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

Conclusion and technical analysis

Sandstorm Gold has responded exceptionally well to this incredible gold price momentum that kept going until now. However, while the stock reached new highs, the second-quarter results were lukewarm. The culprit was the COVID-19 pandemic and the disruptions that have affected the mining industry this quarter. However, the third quarter will be different, and production will be much higher with record revenues based on about $1,950 per ounce for gold in Q3. Erfan Kazemi said in the conference call:

However, Nolan noted, 100% of the producing mines in Sandstorm’s portfolio that were either shutdown or reduced operations have been back up and running since the beginning of July.

One useful element for Sandstorm is that Yamana Gold's silver stream may get a good boost next quarter, with the silver price going up significantly.

Technical analysis - Short term

SAND is forming an ascending channel pattern with resistance around $11 and support at $9.60. We may have experienced a support breakout today, but it needs to be confirmed. The 50MA can also be considered as support at $9.30. I do not recommend buying now because it is prudent to hold a little due to a possible gold retracement long overdue. I would be willing to buy at or below $8.00. However, I think it is time to take some profit off the table now. About 35% should be prudent and wait for RSI below 30.

