As you can see in the following chart, the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD) has taken a beating in the past few weeks after a strong rally in natural gas.

It is my belief that the top in KOLD is almost certainly in and that over the next few months, the ETF will continue to weaken. As we’ll discuss in the next section, it is my view that we have reached a broad seasonal inflection point and that gas prices are headed higher throughout the remainder of this year and into next year.

Natural Gas Markets

Over the past few months, there is an important seasonal pattern at work in gas fundamentals which I have been monitoring. This relationship is that between year-over-year changes in natural gas inventories as well as cyclical patterns in the data.

What this chart shows is the year-over-year change in gas inventories as well as the price of natural gas. There are a few very apparent relationships in the data which can be seen. The first of these relationships is the clear correlation between changes in gas inventories and changes in price – as inventories rise, prices tend to fall (April 2014 through April 2016), and as inventories fall, prices tend to rise (April 2012 through April 2014).

While this relationship makes perfect economic sense (as supply surpasses demand, inventories rise and therefore prices fall), there is a slightly counterintuitive relationship at work in the data as well. This second relationship is that there is a general maximum level at which inventories gain on a year-over-year basis as well as a maximum level at which they fall. What is more interesting is that this maximum or minimum level of inventory changes tends to be fairly predictive of where gas prices are headed over the next year.

What this chart shows is that there is a general correlation between changes in inventories and future changes in price – as inventories rise strongly on a year-over-year basis, it tends to be strongly correlated with future changes in the price of gas. Seen from another perspective, when we see inventories gain by 750 BCF or more over a given 52-week period, on average, the price of natural gas rallies by around 59% over the next year.

This may seem counterintuitive because one would think that rising inventories are associated with falling prices (as seen in our first chart in this section). However, what this chart highlights is that gas fundamentals are cyclical and that changes in price shape future fundamentals.

What I mean by this is that when we see inventories gain strongly on a year-over-year basis, it is often associated with weakening prices. These weakening prices result in less incentive for exploration and production which means that supply adjusts downwards. This downwards adjustment in supply will eventually reach a point where inventories must draw and prices then rise in the face of drawing inventories.

This is the theory at least. But are we seeing this at work in the data today? Are we seeing gas production collapse as a result of declining prices? Yes, we are.

As you can see in the above chart, gas production has declined on a year-over-year basis in virtually every major producing region in the United States. In other words, production is essentially in free fall and this weakness in production is sowing the seeds of price rallies as any uptick in demand will be met with weakness in supply.

At present, we are in the midst of a bullish signal which was generated from this analysis in April. During the month of April, we witnessed the year-over-year change in natural gas inventories reach the territory of 900 BCF. Historically, we have never seen inventories reach this high without price rallying over the next year with an average rally of about 60%. We are currently 30% over the prices set in April which means that we are both underway to see a strong rally over the next year but also that there’s potentially 30% more of upside remaining in this movement based on historic averages.

Given that we are seeing the cyclical nature of gas fundamentals continue to play out in the form of weakening production as well as a rally in the price of gas, it makes sense to be long natural gas (and therefore out of or short KOLD since it is short natural gas).

About KOLD

Prior to exiting this article, we need to say a quick word about KOLD’s methodology. Put simply, KOLD is an ETF that is shorting the front month natural gas futures contract at 2x leverage. It rolls this exposure prior to expiry which enables it to hold a perpetual short position in gas.

This methodology is acceptable and in and of itself there are no unexpected sources of return – over time, a short position in gas futures should gain money when gas futures fall in value. However, there’s a little understood and less observed force at work in natural gas pricing which results in unexpected gains for KOLD traders.

This chart shows the average differential between the front natural gas futures contract and the spot price of natural gas by the day in the trade month over the past 10 years. This data is fairly robust and gives a general picture of the power of futures convergence at work in natural gas.

Futures convergence is the tendency for any differential between futures prices and spot prices to be erased as a futures contract heads into expiry. This tendency is based on the fact that at or after expiry, the futures contract becomes the spot commodity and therefore all differentials must be eroded or you have a form of arbitrage available through storage and delivery.

What the above chart shows is a very clear and powerful relationship: gas futures are almost always in contango (priced above the spot price) and this differential narrows strongly during the month in the front contract and somewhat during the month for the second contract.

Since KOLD is shorting gas futures, it is benefiting from this convergence: it is short futures which are typically priced above the spot price with a differential that narrows during the month. Cumulatively, this return can add up in that on an unleveraged basis, futures convergence takes off about 12-14% per year of value from someone purely holding the front contract and rolling.

What this ultimately means for KOLD traders is that even though I believe gas futures are going to rise, long KOLD traders will not be hit as hard by the rise since they will still be benefiting from futures converging towards spot. At the end of the day, I still view KOLD as a losing proposition at this time, but I must caveat my analysis by pointing out that roll yield will offset some of the losses seen from a rising gas market.

Conclusion

Gas fundamentals remain cyclical and understanding patterns in the fundamental data can lead to profit. We are in the midst of a bullish correction to gas fundamentals as inventories fall due to collapsing production. Roll yield remains a beneficial proposition for KOLD traders, but I believe gas movements will offset any gains seen from convergence.

