CVAC enjoys the strong support of an existing investor at the IPO price, so the IPO is worth a close look.

The firm is advancing a number of drug treatment and vaccine programs, including for Covid-19.

CureVac has filed to raise $200 million in a U.S. IPO and another $118 million in a concurrent private placement.

Quick Take

CureVac (CVAC) intends to raise $200 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, plus another $118 million from a concurrent private placement, according to an amended registration statement.

The company is advancing a number of drug development and gene therapy programs for large and rare diseases.

CVAC says its Phase 3 trial for a Covid-19 vaccine will publish results in Q4 2020 and the IPO enjoys significant investor support, so the IPO is intriguing.

Company & Technology

Tubingen, Germany-based CureVac was founded to create mRNA-mediated treatment options for cancers, viral diseases including Covid-19 and gene editing-based protein therapies.

Management is headed by Franz-Werner Haas, LLD, LLM, who has been with the firm since 2012 and was previously Vice President of Operations and Chief Compliance Officer of SYGNIS Pharma AG.

Below is a brief overview video of skin cancer, just one of the firm's treatment areas:

Source: Osmosis

One of the firm's lead candidates, CV8102, is being developed to treat melanoma, adenoidcystic carcinoma, and squamous cell cancer of the skin and head and neck.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Company S-1 Filing

Investors in the firm have invested at least $472 million and include Dievini Hopp BioTech, Kreditanstalt fur Wiederaufbau and Glaxo Group Limited (GSK).

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Research And Markets, the global market for melanoma treatments is expected to reach $5.9 billion by 2023.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 12.62% from 2018 to 2023.

Key elements driving this expected growth are continued exposure to ultraviolet light and population aging leading to reduced immune system function.

Also, the market for HNSCC (Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma) is expected to reach $4.5 billion by 2027, growing at an expected 17.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Major competitive firms that provide or are developing treatments include:

BioNTech (NTGN)

Moderna (MRNA)

eTheRNA Immunotherapies

Translate Bio (TBIO)

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Sanofi (SNY)

AstraZeneca (AZN)

Merck (MRK)

Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

Ethris

Genevant Sciences

Financial Status

CureVac’s recent financial results are such that its revenue has primarily been from licensing its proprietary platform and for milestone payments received; R&D and G&A expenses are typical for an IPO-stage biopharma firm.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¼ years (Audited IFRS for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2020, the company had $51.3 million in cash and $235.2 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

CVAC intends to sell 13.33 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $200 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

In a concurrent private placement, existing investor Dietmar Hopp has indicated an interest in purchasing another approximately $118 million at the IPO. This is a strong signal of investor support for the IPO valuation.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $2.7 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 7.56%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We currently intend to use the net proceeds from the offering and the concurrent private placement, together with cash and cash equivalents on hand as follows: [i] to fund the Company’s mRNA vaccine program against SARS-CoV-2 through the completion of Phase 3; [ii] to fund the expansion of the Company’s short term manufacturing capabilities; [iii] to advance the Company’s lead oncology program, CV8102, through the completion of the Phase 2 clinical trial; [iv] to advance the Company’s vaccine program, CV7202 in rabies through the completion of the Phase 2 clinical trial; [v] to invest in further development of the Company’s mRNA technology platform and to advance the development of other preclinical and clinical programs; and [vi] the remainder for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are BofA Securities, Jefferies, Credit Suisse, Berenberg, and Kempen & Co.

Commentary

CVAC is seeking U.S. capital market funding for its ambitious mRNA pipeline of drug treatment candidates.

Notably, the firm is seeking to advance its SARS-CoV-2 vaccine program through to completion of its Phase 3 trial.

Management expects results from that trial in the fourth quarter of 2020, assuming no delays.

The market opportunities for these various treatments in the aggregate is large but would take another entire post to detail. The aggregate size is likely in the tens of billions of dollars worldwide.

Management has extensive collaborations with major pharma firms and top tier research institutions, so the firm’s programs have significant scientific validation or interest in that regard.

As to valuation, management is proposing to value the firm at a high value which is out of the typical U.S. biopharma range of $250 million to $500 million.

Like so many biopharma firms, CVAC is trialling a Covid-19 vaccine, so a bet on the IPO is, in part, a bet on its ability to achieve a successful outcome from that trial, presumably by the end of 2020.

The existing investor’s continued support of the IPO at the current valuation is an important signal to prospective IPO investors, so the IPO is worth considering.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: August 13, 2020.

