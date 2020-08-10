The dire language of the latest request for shareholders to dilute themselves has drastically worsened the company's negotiating position vis-a-vis any possible purchaser of assets.

Shareholders had previously nixed a request for more dilution, but the company won't take no for an answer.

I recently wrote a bearish article on MicroVision (MVIS) arguing that the stock had run on unwarranted speculation regarding the potential sale of company. Today I'd like to provide an important update to the thesis, but for those unfamiliar with the company and its situation, I recommend reading my earlier article first.

Background

To set the stage for the latest developments, let me remind readers that:

MVIS has been shopping the company or elements of the company since at least March 11, 2020 and added outside help in the form of Craig-Hallum on April 6, 2020; so far with no sales agreements issued. MVIS has an ATM with Lincoln Park which still has money left on it, but MVIS has maxed out its issuable shares and in May shareholders declined to raise the number of shares issuable. Here is what they were asked to vote on from the Proxy Statement (Form 14A):

Proposal 2 Our Board of Directors has approved, subject to shareholder approval, an amendment to our Certificate of Incorporation, increasing our authorized shares of common stock from 150,000,000 shares to 250,000,000 shares. The amendment to our authorized shares of common stock will become effective upon the filing of the amendment with the Secretary of State of Delaware. [...] The Board of Directors would like to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock to provide the Company with flexibility to issue shares of common stock for general corporate purposes, which could include, among other uses, financings, strategic partnering arrangements, equity incentive plans, acquisitions of assets or businesses, stock splits or stock dividends. The availability of additional authorized shares of common stock would allow the Company to accomplish these goals, and other business and financial objectives, in the future without shareholder approval, except as may be required in particular cases by the Company’s charter documents, applicable law or the rules of any stock exchange or other system on which the Company’s securities may then be listed.

And here are the voting results as reported in an 8-K from May 21, 2020:

Proposal 2. Approval of an amendment to the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to amend the total number of shares of the company’s authorized common stock required a majority of outstanding shares for approval and did not pass.

(While there were more "For" votes than "Against" votes, the number of ""For" votes didn't reach half of the total number of shares outstanding because there were many shares that weren't voted.)

In my personal opinion, shareholders were smart to reject the increase in allowable outstanding shares, presuming that doing so would pressure the company to expeditiously realize any value that the company might have, rather than to drag things on at only management's benefit.

Management Issues Dire Request For New Shares

So it's telling that (1) no transactions have been consummated and (2) management is once again asking to increase issuable shares.

The latter was done in a new proxy statement filed on Aug 5, 2020. The following paragraphs form the heart of the letter to shareholders contained in it (with my emphasis).

Fellow MicroVision Shareholders, We continue to work diligently to explore strategic options with interested parties including the potential sale or merger of the Company, with the help of our financial advisor, Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC. In order for the Company to have the right tools it needs to pursue strategic options to increase shareholder value we are asking shareholders to authorize additional shares of common stock. We have scheduled a Special Meeting of Shareholders for October 8, 2020, for the specific purpose of authorizing such additional shares. I write to you today asking you to vote YES on the proposals in this Proxy Statement. The benefits and risks of the proposal to approve the increase in authorized shares, (Proposal 1), are outlined in this Proxy Statement, which I encourage you to read. However, I want to point out a few key reasons why I believe your vote to approve Proposal 1 is important and how the proposal is designed to provide the Company with the flexibility it needs to increase its ability to pursue strategic options to increase shareholder value and is in your best interest as shareholders. A strategic transaction may take time to negotiate and close. We believe we have cash to fund operations until the end of this year. If such transaction cannot be negotiated and closed before the end of this year, the Company will have used most or all of its current cash balance, and we would be unable to raise additional cash through the sale of common stock without shareholder approval. If that happens, the Company would likely have to significantly curtail operations and perhaps even file for bankruptcy.

At this time the Company does not have shares available to sell to an investor that may be interested in a strategic investment without shareholder approval. If an attractive strategic investment were to be proposed, the Company would not be able to consider the proposal unless the proposed increase in authorized shares is approved.

The ability to raise additional capital, if needed, may strengthen the Company’s negotiating position as it pursues strategic alternatives.

Without an increase in the number of authorized shares, the Company will be severely restricted in its ability to raise needed capital for continued operations. The Board of Directors and I strongly believe that it is in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders to increase the authorized number of shares of the Company’s common stock by 60,000,000 to a total of 210,000,000 shares.

To me, the most notable point is that absent new share issuance (and shareholder dilution) management believes there is a real risk of imminent bankruptcy. Since bankruptcy is normally a "nuclear" option, this also suggests to me that there is no "low hanging fruit" in terms of selling product lines or divisions of the company, since surely the company would prefer to raise cash in that way rather than invoking potential bankruptcy.

Similarly, by recognizing the possibility of near term bankruptcy, it actually puts potential bidders (assuming that any actually exist) in a position to know there's likely no bidding war imminent. It thereby weakens the company's negotiating position -- it certainly doesn't strengthen it.

Also, to my way of thinking, telling shareholders that the company needs more shares to be in a better negotiating position is disingenuous, because if waiting an acquirer out is of such value, then a potential purchaser could do it indefinitely. Rather this call for more dilution is, in my personal opinion, a way for management to extend the timeline of their salaries, benefits and bonuses; it isn't of much value to shareholders who would be best off to consummate a deal now, rather than postpone and postpone -- all the while being diluted further and further.

Of course, there's a related question, as to why, if the company is seeing such great results with Microsoft (MSFT), it isn't generating cash from the licensing deal?

Revenues Generate No New Cash and Won't for Foreseeable Future

The short answer is that (1) any revenues recognized are simply credited against cash previously received and (2) the revenues are laughably small for a company sporting a $245M market cap. As to point (1) I found it telling that no cash flow statement was included in the earnings press release, but it was explained in the earnings call (with my emphasis):

Thank you, Sumit. Good afternoon, everyone. For the second quarter, revenue was $587,000 with $572,000 of royalty revenue and the balance from contract revenue. All of the second quarter's royalty revenue was attributable to our April 2017 customer, which assume production responsibility of our product on March 1st. [...] The royalties that are due to MicroVision will be credited against the prepayment made by the customer. When the prepayment is exhausted, the customer will begin making cash payments for royalties due. At the end of Q2, the balance of the prepayment stood at $8.7 million. There is no potential scenario we see where MicroVision would be required to repay any portion of the $8.7 million prepayment. [...] Our current estimate is that approximately $1.1 million of the $8.7 million will be recognized over the remainder of the year and that will result in our royalty revenue being approximately $1.8 million for all of 2020.

The takeaway is that at current revenue rates, the company won't see any new cash for at least 3 years. And the fact that the company even has to dispel the idea of having to return cash to MSFT is absolutely humbling.

As to point (2), consider quarterly revenues over the past five years. It's not exactly what you want to show when you're trying to selling your company and/or assets, particularly when the market is currently valuing them at $245M:

Data by YCharts

Also, as an aside, but one relevant to a company trying to sell itself, after reading through the earnings transcript, the CEO's penchant for punctuating seemingly every other sentence with the word "right", helps explain why the company was forced to hire outside salesmen. (The word "right" appears 169 times in the transcript.)

The Consequences: A Going Concern

The consequences of:

not being able to raise money and not being able to easily sell any portion of the company and having laughably small revenues and having to credit any sales against cash previously received

results in the company having to issue a "going concern" warning. From the latest 10-Q with my emphasis:

Based on our current operating plan, we anticipate that we have sufficient cash and cash equivalents to fund our operations through the fourth quarter of 2020. We will require additional capital to fund our operating plan past that time. We plan to seek additional capital through the issuance of equity or debt securities, product sales and/or licensing activities. There can be no assurance that additional capital will be available to us or, if available, will be available on terms acceptable to us or on a timely basis. If adequate capital resources are not available on a timely basis, we intend to consider limiting our operations substantially. This limitation of operations could include further reductions in our production capacities, research and development projects, staff, operating costs, and capital expenditures. [...] These factors raise substantial doubt regarding our ability to continue as a going concern. Our unaudited financial statements have been prepared assuming we will continue as a going concern and do not include any adjustments that might be necessary should we be unable to continue as a going concern.

Conclusion

At present every argument I made in my initial article still stands and indeed is amplified. Moreover the company's operating runway is now relatively limited, and by invoking the spectre of bankruptcy in order to induce shareholders to vote for more dilution, the company has further reduced any negotiating position it may have had. As such I continue to be short the stock and have added some trading shares on the idea that these developments will lead to a forthcoming stock swoon, followed by a longer, more gradual downward move.

Disclosure: I am/we are short MVIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade around core positions.