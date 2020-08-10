Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), the conglomerate juggernaut run by the famous Warren Buffett, has been on a wild ride so far this year. Earnings have been all over the place due to the firm’s large equity investments and how volatile the market has been. What’s most important to consider, though, is not what’s happening on that front. Long-term, its equity holdings will perform well. What matters more is the underlying operational health of the firm. Despite some bumps and bruises seen so far this year, that health looks robust. Add in Buffett’s decision to buy back a significant amount of stock during the second quarter of the company’s 2020 fiscal year, and it’s clear that Berkshire still makes for a well-reasoned long-term prospect for investors to consider.

Putting returns in context

Anybody looking at Berkshire’s second quarter returns in a vacuum would think that the company is smashing it this year. Net earnings attributable to common shareholders during the latest quarter came out to $26.30 billion. This represents a near-doubling over the $14.07 billion seen the same quarter a year earlier. When you look at the year-to-date figures, though, the picture is far less appealing. In the first half of 2019, the conglomerate generated earnings of $35.73 billion. Year-to-date for 2020, however, the company has actually lost $23.45 billion. This significant hit, caused by a weak first quarter, may have some investors thinking that Berkshire might no longer be the kind of company it used to be.

Though this is a concern, it’s not a valid one when you consider how the company’s financials work. Due to the nature of its equity investments, the firm books large earnings when the stocks it owns rise. When they drop in value, the opposite occurs. And earlier this year, markets took a beating as it became clear just how serious the COVID-19 pandemic would turn out to be. A rebound in the second quarter pushed earnings higher, and in the long run one thing investors can be sure of is that the market will continue to rise. If it doesn’t over the long haul, then investors likely have more to worry about than their money.

What investors and market watchers should be focused more on are Berkshire’s operating profits. Operating profits ignore fluctuations caused by securities the company owns and looks instead at the results of the companies Berkshire owns and consolidates into its financials. Even this measure can be a bit deceiving because of the company’s track record for acquiring other businesses, making true comparisons year-over-year more art than science, but it’s the best we have.

Looking at this, we find that the company, for its latest quarter, generated profits of $5.51 billion. This is down 10.2% compared to the $6.14 billion the firm generated the same quarter last year. Year-to-date results, meanwhile, are even closer, with profits having dropped just 2.3% from $11.69 billion last year to $11.42 billion now. It is important to stipulate that all of these numbers exclude some non-cash impairments the company recognized this year.

One metric that I prefer to operating income is operating cash flow. After all, the amount of cash the company generates over its lifetime is what will ultimately determine its value. During the quarter, Berkshire saw its operating cash flow total $10.67 billion. This is actually 16.1% higher than the $9.19 billion the firm generated a year earlier. For the first half of the year, operating cash flow of $17.47 billion was 4.2% above the $16.76 billion seen in the first half of tis 2019 fiscal year. With capex of just $4.5 billion seen so far this year, the company’s free cash flow has totaled $12.97 billion. It’s uncertain what investors should expect for the rest of the year, but it’s probable that cash flow will be at least as high in the second half as it was in the first half. With only $5.7 billion in additional capex projected for the year (bringing capex for 2020 to $10.2 billion, down from prior expectations of $10.8 billion), this implies significant free cash flow for Berkshire.

The future looks bright

As far as I am concerned, the future is looking up for Berkshire and its shareholders. Though equity values will fluctuate, it was nice to see the value of the company’s equity portfolio rise back above the $200 billion mark (to $207.45 billion to be precise). This compares to $180.78 billion in the first quarter, but it’s still quite a bit below the $248.03 billion the company reported for the end of its 2019 fiscal year. As of the end of the quarter, major investments accounted for an even larger share of the company than they had in prior quarters.

You see, according to management, as of the end of the latest quarter, 71% of Berkshire’s equity portfolio was split between four firms: American Express (AXP) at $14.4 billion, Apple (AAPL) at $91.5 billion, Bank of America (BAC) at $22.6 billion, and The Coca-Cola Company (KO) at $17.9 billion. Though the sum of these at $146.4 billion is below the $148.1 billion seen at the end of last year, it’s a far greater concentration of the company’s portfolio, which back then was just 60%. It’s also important to consider that shares of all four of these firms have increased recently too. The worst performer has been American Express, with shares up 4.6% since the end of the second quarter. The best has been Apple, with shares up 22.1%. Factoring in these changes and ignoring the rest of Berkshire’s portfolio, the company should have gained another $24.35 billion through today just by holding the same number of shares in the big four that it had at the end of the second quarter.

Not only will Berkshire continue to benefit as the market moves higher, the company is making some sensible moves to prepare for the long haul. One of the most recent examples was Berkshire’s decision earlier this year to acquire the natural gas transmission and storage business owned by Dominion Energy (D). In addition to assuming around $7 billion in debt, the company is paying $4 billion in cash for the assets. Another big investment Berkshire decided to make, though, was in itself. During the second quarter, the firm bought back $5.12 billion worth of stock (bringing year-to-date purchases up to $6.7 billion). The average purchase priced paid for these units works out to $175.95 per Class B unit. With shares at $209.48 as of this writing, this is an effective 19.1% gain for investors, working out to $975 million in ‘free’ value for the business.

There are other positive things about Berkshire at this time as well. Despite spending the capital it did on share buybacks, the sum of its cash and cash equivalents (including short-term maturity US Treasury Bills) came out at the end of the quarter to $146.60 billion. This is up from $137.26 billion one quarter earlier and it’s above the $128 billion seen at the end of the business’s 2019 fiscal year. As part of Berkshire’s improving financial condition, its insurance float has been on the rise. It ended the latest quarter with $131 billion in float, up $1 billion from the first quarter and another $1 billion from the quarter prior to that. Being able to invest ever-greater amounts of float is key to the company’s growth strategy.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it’s clear that not everything was great for Berkshire in its latest quarter, but most things did go well. The company’s cash flow remains robust despite the economic downturn and almost every measure we looked at, it looks to be in a better position than it was just three months ago. It is a shame that Buffett did not buy back even more shares on the cheap when he had the chance and/or that he did not make any big purchases beyond what has already been disclosed. Given the company’s financial condition, few companies are outside of its ability to absorb. This is a good thing for shareholders in the long run, even if it can be frustrating to see the company underperform the market during some periods of time.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.