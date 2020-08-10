Two potential Telesat LEO vendors — Airbus and Mynaric — are also seeing positive tape action and appear highly correlated to LORL.

Industry comments from various players such as Maxar appear negative relative to a Telesat LEO vendor decision, yet Telesat shares began to rally on July 31 — a distinct change in character in the tape.

Loral also collected a $6.6M past due receivable, and offered its 56% share of XTAR to Hisdesat for a “nominal amount.” Presumably, LORL is cleaning house for a Telesat transaction.

Last week, Loral issued its 2Q 10-Q which indicated it collected $5.9M for a transfer of certain assets in its XTAR JV with Hisdesat (Airbus is 15% owner of Hisdesat).

Loral, a shell company owning ~$90M cash and a 62.7% interest in Telesat, appears to be getting closer to an event-driven catalyst, collapsing LORL shares into a single Telesat entity.

Last week, shares of Loral Space & Communication (LORL) grinded higher despite seemingly negative industry news of further delays for its revolutionary low earth orbit (“LEO”) satellite constellation.

Recall that Elon Musk considers LEO high speed, low latency, pervasive and global satellite internet to be a $1T/year total addressable market for his SpaceX (SPACE) StarLink business, and Amazon (AMZN) Kuiper was approved by the FCC last week, indicating plans to invest $10B+ in its LEO constellation. Moreover, OneWeb — formerly backed by SoftBank — was purchased out of bankruptcy by the UK government and Bharti Airtel. Telesat LEO remains the last standalone LEO constellation with global priority Ka-band spectrum rights to enter this very large and dynamic market.

Telesat, owned 62.7% by LORL and the remainder by the Canadian Public Sector Pension Board (”PSP”), was rumored to be a bidder for the OneWeb assets alongside a consortium made up of Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) and Thales Alenia, two prospective prime contractors for Telesat’s LEO constellation. As discussed in greater detail below, I believe Telesat has chosen Airbus as its prime contractor for its LEO constellation, and it will be announced once the Telesat ownership situation is resolved. Based on comments from Maxar Technologies (MAXR) CEO Dan Jablonsky on last week’s public earnings call, it is obvious that they did not win the Telesat LEO bid. It is also clear LORL and PSP either don’t have the money to fund the $3B capex for LEO, or don’t want to assume that risk and are seeking a strategic third party (of which could include Airbus itself, as it was part owner in OneWeb).

I have been reading the LORL tape for a few months now, and starting on July 31 there was a distinct change in character in the tape from range bound ($17 to $21) to clear signs of accumulation and a technical breakout over its 200 day moving average and over multi month declining wedge/triangle pattern.

Interestingly, LORL shares also started trading in tight correlation almost simultaneously to Airbus and optical laser communications supplier, Mynaric. The tape seems to suggest that Airbus won the deal and Mynaric is going along for the ride.

Mynaric potentially supplies a key technology to the Telesat LEO constellation, which is also a very important component for various commercial and government customers. To my knowledge, Telesat is the only LEO designed to include laser communications.

As I pointed out in an exclusive PRO article last week, Mynaric appears to be a potential supplier to Telesat LEO who apparently has the only LEO design with inter-satellite links (“ISLs”) designed to reduce latency and create more resiliency and security relative to the other constellations.

To that end, the Department of Defense DARPA Blackjack administrator suggested that ISLs are very important to the Blackjack program. Note that Mynaric highlighted growing demand in the US government sector and Airbus is in Phase 1 with DARPA Blackjack as a prime contractor to build LEO satellites.

Mynaric also noted in a recent news release explaining its voluntary removal from the Chinese market, that it is seeing heightened demand in the US commercial and government sector, and certain contracts for prime contractors are expected by mid-August. Perhaps Telesat, Airbus and Mynaric will all be included in any BlackJack contracts in the days and weeks ahead.

I find it interesting that Mynaric was able to raise a €5M convertible preferred with a €56 strike price and a €2.5M line of credit following the China news, presumably because the “qualified investor” knew Mynaric was about to close some contracts. Mynaric shares rose from €47 on July 31 to end last week around €65, a 38% move in a week.

Maxar — Telesat LEO Delay or Lost The Deal?

On Wednesday, Maxar reported its quarterly results, and a fair amount of the conversation related to the Telesat LEO contract and where it stood. Recall that Telesat selected Airbus and Maxar/Thales Alenia for a competitive bake off which began about 2 years ago.

On the call, Maxar CEO Dan Jablonsky sounded audibly annoyed with the Telesat LEO program and insinuated more delays, but reading between the lines it appears that Maxar clearly lost the deal. Mr. Jablonsky suggested MAXR went inactive on the Telesat LEO deal citing continual delays, whereas Telesat CEO Dan Goldberg suggested last week that it is deeply engaged with the vendor and financial community. I don’t think you go inactive on a 2 year pursuit unless you were told that you lost the deal.

I believe Airbus was selected as the prime contractor for numerous reasons, including:

Telesat, Airbus and Thales Alenia were rumored to be partners in a potential bid for the bankrupt OneWeb assets. Telesat and Airbus are both Phase 1 DARPA Blackjack suppliers. Telesat CEO Dan Goldberg disclosed that it will use various import/export banks to fund 2/3rds of its rumored $3B capex LEO constellation (the remainder coming from equity raises). The French exim bank has shown itself to be very supportive of Airbus during this coronavirus induced slowdown in commercial aviation with a €15 billion rescue package. Airbus is a 15% owner in Spanish satellite operator Hisdesat. Hisdesat is a JV partner in XTAR, which is 56% owned by LORL. On July 1, 2020, Hisdesat and LORL reached an agreement to transfer certain satellite assets to Hisdesat for $5.9M and settled a previously disputed receivable for $6.6M, collectively $12.5M cash to LORL and Hisdesat has the option to buyout LORL share of XTAR for a “nominal amount.” Perhaps Airbus helped clear the way for this XTAR transaction to support its bid for the Telesat LEO constellation. Airbus has established LEO manufacturing capabilities in Florida where it spun up OneWeb production. Airbus could use underutilized capacity/add in new production lines in its Florida OneWeb LEO plant to make the Telesat LEO production more efficient. Airbus also has Canadian production capabilities which is important to Telesat considering a certain portion of the build needs Canadian content. Airbus appears to have stepped up its lobbying efforts in Canada. While Airbus commercial aviation business struggles, I believe Telesat used that to negotiate more favorable terms. In addition, Airbus is better capitalized than Maxar. Maxar won about $1B of geosat orders from the C-Band operators, so they are also quite busy in terms of production.

ViaSat: A Dark Horse Investor In Telesat?

On July 23, Viasat (VSAT) raised $175M from legendary investor Seth Klarman’s Baupost Group and Intercorp, a strategic partner helping ViaSat expand in Latin America.

When questioned about the odd timing of the capital raise, ViaSat Mark Dankberg had this to say on the 2Q earnings call:

Philip Cusick Sounds good. And then last one if I can. The equity raise, $175 million very recently. Can you help us understand, number one, why you wanted to raise equity? And number two, the timing seems a little bit strange post the quarter pre-earnings release. Why do it then? Thank you. Mark Dankberg Okay. So the equity raise was with two investors, Intercorp and Baupost. And really, it was kind of catalyzed by our relationship with Intercorp, who we see as a really helpful partner in our international expansion. And so we have been working on it for quite a while, probably a few months, and it came together at the time that it did. I would say the overall market environments are very dynamic. And so we've just figured that it will be better to execute the deal when it was ready as opposed to waiting even weeks just because markets are so volatile. That's what explains the timing once we put the deal together. Baupost expressed interest in participating in that same deal. I would say... June Harrison It wasn't an outbound, and that's the key. Mark Dankberg Yes. Yes. That's fair. Yes. And I would say that just in terms of why, I mean, it's a volatile environment that we're in. We see a bunch of opportunity, and I think that having additional equity base gives us more maneuvering room to deal with that -- to deal with the opportunities that are coming a lot. And we never can say anything until things are done, but there are definitely opportunities out there where I think this will be helpful. And if they come to fruition, I think people will understand sort of what was that we're -- the kind of things that we are looking for.

I understand Mr. Dankberg has been quite cautious on LEO constellations, instead favoring VSAT’s strategy of high throughput satellites in geosynchronous earth orbit (“GEO”). That has been a very good business for ViaSat, but is under pressure for in-flight connectivity and maritime services.

Yet given certain industry developments, namely the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF), which features a $16B allocation for connectivity providers that can demonstrate low latency, pervasive communications to rural markets, Mr. Dankberg acknowledged that the level of federal funding can basically satisfy all the capex requirements and ViaSat has considered its own LEO constellation. We also know that Telesat LEO has certifiable tests with Telefonica (TEF) showing it delivers 30-60 millisecond latency connectivity with zero packet loss. The RDOF requires under 100 millisecond latency to be eligible for funds.

Viasat CEO Mark Dankberg said May 27 that the company’s view on orbits remains the same — Viasat has long defended geostationary orbit as the best vantage point for satellite broadband — but the possibility of government funding makes LEO worth pursuing anyway. “It’s the demand side that we’re after, and the only thing that’s really changed on the demand side are government subsidies,” Dankberg said during a presentation with investment management firm AllianceBernstein. (Source: SpaceNews)

One way to enter the LEO market could be to do what competitor Hughes Networks (a subsidiary of Echostar (SATS)) did by making a strategic investment in a LEO operator. It was revealed recently that Hughes tagged along the UK government and Bharti Airtel’s investment in OneWeb and put in $50M. Perhaps there is some significant synergy between ViaSat and Telesat LEO, combining assets, spectrum and/or cross selling agreements to find demand for all the new capacity coming online.

Conclusion

While industry sentiment appears to be quite negative in terms of Telesat actually picking a vendor for its LEO constellation, it is quite clear that there were many hurdles to overcome, including a potential catalyst to clean up the Telesat ownership dispute between PSP and LORL.

That said, the tape action starting on July 31 for Telesat, Airbus and Mynaric all became highly correlated and appear to tell a different story than the sentiment in the industry around Telesat LEO — a clear change in character from bear to bull in the face of negative industry sentiment.

In my view, the market is starting to price in a higher probability of corporate action to unlock significant value in LORL and Telesat (and Airbus/Mynaric being awarded significant contracts). Telesat is spinning off $900M CDN revenues and $650M EBITDA, or about $485M USD. If we apply an 8x EBITDA multiple to those cash flows, and back out $1.7B USD net debt (after applying the $344M to be received from the FCC from the C-Band accelerate payment proceeds in mid-2021), this values Telesat’s legacy GEO cash flows at $44 per share to LORL ($3.9B EV less $1.7B net debt, leaving $2.2B equity value, and LORLs 62.7% share at $44 based on 31M shares outstanding).

The huge call option on the upside is the value in Telesat LEO and its valuable spectrum rights which have priority to Amazon’s Ka-band spectrum. OneWeb was bought out of bankruptcy for $1B and SpaceX is reportedly raising new money at a $44B valuation to build out StarLink. My guess is Telesat LEO is valued somewhere in between — I’m using a ballpark figure of $5B considering the large TAM, valuable/scarce spectrum rights and a $1.2B CDN memorandum of understanding (“MoU”) with the Canadian government for future LEO services.

That adds unknown upside to LORL shares — and could easily value it over $100 per share when also considering the cash flowing legacy GEO business.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LORL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.