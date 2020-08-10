I think there's much to like about this business, obviously, and at the right price it's a great investment. The problem is that we're far from the "right" price.

Since I wrote my bullish article on Union Pacific Corp. (UNP), the shares have returned 16.44% against a return of 14.5%. Since then, the company has reported earnings, and traffic data, obviously, so I thought I’d check in on the state of the world here. I want to try to understand whether it makes sense to continue to hold these shares or not. Also, as is my habit, I described a specific options trade in my earlier article and I know many of you have been on the edge of your seats about how that’s done. I’ll describe the results below, while I recommend another short put.

I know you’re busy, dear reader, and I know that not all of you have the fortitude to wade through my articles, so I’ll jump to the point. I think investors should avoid these shares at this point. In spite of the fact that carloads and revenue are both down ~13% compared to this time last year, the shares are being bid even more richly. It makes no sense for investors to pay the high teens for these shares when the economy was doing rather well, and north of 23 times when the world economy has been severely impacted. I’ll develop the argument by specifying carload data, by looking at the financials, and by looking at the stock itself. Please note that just because I don’t think there’s much value at current prices doesn’t mean I think there’s no value here. I would be happy to buy again at the right price, and I think put options offer the means to do that.

Business Update

In order to put the company’s current valuation in context, I thought it would be interesting to look at the most recent traffic figures and compare them to the same time last year. Although the figures are delivered raw by the AAR via Union Pacific, I’ve compiled them into categories that I think make sense. Don’t thank me. Making your life just slightly easier is all the reward I need, dear reader.

Anyway, we see in the table below that some areas of the business have not suffered that significant a loss from the same time last year. In particular, what I’ve labeled “farm and food” is down under 6%, and the same can be said of the various sundry parts of the business I’ve labeled “various.” That part of the business is down less than 3.5%. Also interesting, to me anyway, is the fact that there’s actually some growth in some spots from last year to this. I’m thinking in particular of primary forest products, metallic ores, and coke. Unfortunately, that’s where the “good to slightly less bad news” ends.

Overall, traffic was 13% lower in the 31st week of the year relative to the same period in 2019. Energy is down by just under 21%, and in spite of a good showing from primary forest products, forest and building is down over 15%. Worst of all, the automotive business took a nosedive, down just under 35% from the same period last year.

Given what’s happened to aggregate demand in the economy, these numbers make some sense. Necessities like food etc. will be impacted less significantly than the likes of automotive. This is particularly troubling for Union Pacific, because a reasonable argument has been made to suggest that the company would be in trouble were it not for the energy economy of the Gulf Coast. None of this is to say that Union Pacific is not worth investing in. It does suggest that investors should only buy if the market price reflects the current state of the world.

Source

Financial Snapshot

The 13% drop in traffic volume relative to the same time last year shows up in the 13.74% drop in revenue from the same period a year ago. The company managed to squeeze some costs out of the system, and as a result net income was down by “only” 12% from the year ago period. In spite of all of that, the company raised its dividends by over 10%. Interestingly, in spite of a 4% decline in total obligations, interest expense jumped 12%.

I don’t want to be too myopic, though, so it’s worthwhile looking at the long run financial history here. Since 2014, revenue has actually declined at a CAGR of 1.6%, while net income has grown at a CAGR of 2.25%. As a result of a colossal share buyback program of just under $30.4 billion over the past 6 ½ years, earnings per share have grown at a relatively eye watering CAGR of 6.5%, and dividends per share have grown at a CAGR of 11.6%. In my view, this isn’t sustainable. An enterprise that grows its profits at 2.25% can not continue dividend growth at a CAGR of 11.6%. For that reason, I think investors who buy in the hopes of continuing dividend growth will at some future point be disappointed.

Related to this, the company’s long term liabilities have grown at a CAGR of about 6.75%, which is also not sustainable in my view.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

I’ll admit it. I’m not the most creative person in the world, and as a result I sometimes have a hard time expressing the same idea in different ways. I’m also old enough now to not need to try to hide my shortcomings, so I’ll just lean into my lack of creativity at this juncture. Here goes. A great business can be a terrible investment if the investor overpays for it, and a mediocre business can be a great business if the investor can buy it at a bargain price. In other words, an investor’s return is largely a function of the price they pay for a stream of future cash flows. The lower the price paid, the greater the return.

Given that Union Pacific is about 13% “softer” than it was this time last year, I’m going to expect that the shares will be relatively less expensive as they were this time last year. I understand that stocks are very long dated assets, but when guesstimating valuations, we know that the immediate future has a much bigger impact than what happens 10 or 20 years out. For that reason, my first order of business here is to compare the ratio that investors were paying for $1 of future benefits this time last year, and compare that to what they’re willing to pay today. After working through the bizarre and very un-intuitive American way of defining dates (putting “day” between “month” and “year”?!), I was able to construct the following graphic of the history of Union Pacific’s PE multiple over the past year. In spite of the slowdown in demand we’ve seen in the first half of the year, investors are actually bidding more for the shares!

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

I think investors who managed to buy these shares in the midst of the slough of despond in late March have done very well, obviously. This is further evidence that valuation really matters. Given that, and given where the shares are currently trading, I think it makes sense to eschew the shares at the moment.

Options to the Rescue

Before getting into the latest options trade, I should offer an update to my previous one. In my latest missive on Union Pacific, I recommended selling the January 2021 puts with a strike of $105. At the time these were bid-asked at $4.10-$5.10. They're currently bid-asked at $.53-$.95, so that trade's worked out well. Given that the shares are currently trading about 79% higher than the net price that I'd be obliged to buy at, I see little reason to buy these options back. With that update out of the way, let us continue with the show.

I think investors should avoid the shares at the moment for reasons relating both to a slowdown in demand, a lack of insight into when this unprecedented economic slowdown will end, and the valuation. That said, I’ve been wrong before, and I’ll be wrong again. For investors who remain committed to these shares, I think a better risk-reward trade off would be to sell put options on this name. If I’m wrong (always a possibility) and the shares continue to rise from here, the investor will enjoy a positive return. If I’m right, and the shares drop in price from here, the investor may be obliged to buy this stock, but at a discount to today’s price. I consider this a “win-win” trade because there’s a positive outcome in either case. Either the investor pockets premia, which is obviously a positive. Alternatively, they buy this extraordinary business at a great price. Given that the price we pay for an asset largely determines the returns on that asset, this is also a positive outcome in my view.

In particular, I like the June 2021 puts with a strike of $150. These are currently bid-asked at $8.60-$10.80. If the investor simply takes the bid here, and is subsequently exercised, they’ll buy this business at a net price about 24% below the current level. The alternative is that they generate a return of about 5.75% on their capital over the next 10 months.

Strap yourself in, dear reader, because we’ve reached the point in the article where I make the world just a little bit darker by writing about risk. The nature of the world is such that we must choose between a host of imperfect trade-offs, as there's no "risk-free" option. Short puts are no different. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. If you're brand new to investing, first, welcome. Second, understand that there's potential that your shares will rise in price, and there's the risk that they'll fall in price..

I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position, actually. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money, and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock - they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will, therefore, be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. I like my sleep far too much to play short puts in this way. I'm only willing to sell puts on companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. For that reason, being exercised isn't the hardship for me that it might be for many other put writers. My advice is that if you are considering this strategy yourself, you would be wise to only ever write puts on companies you'd be happy to own.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I'll conclude this rather long screed about risks by looking at the specifics of the trade I'm currently recommending. An investor can choose to buy Union Pacific today at a price of ~$185.50. Alternatively, they can generate a credit for their accounts immediately by selling put options that oblige them - under the worst possible circumstance - to buy the shares at a net price at nearly a 25% discount to today’s price. Buying the same asset at a one-fourth discount is the definition of lower risk. Holding all else constant, at that net price of ~$142, the forward PE drops to a more reasonable 18, and the dividend yield jumps to ~2.75%.

Conclusion

In spite of a slowdown in the business, the market is bidding these shares more richly than they did in the pre-Covid world. This, in spite of the fact that there’s a lack of clarity about how the economy will recover, the risk of a second wave etc. For this reason, I must recommend that investors avoid the name at the moment. That said, there’s obviously value here, and at the right price, this could be a great investment. In my view, the short put options I recommended above offer a reasonable middle ground approach. The investor will either benefit by pocketing a reasonable premium, or they will be obliged to buy a great company at a great price. I think investing is largely about preserving capital, and I think investors who buy today at current prices run the risk of losing capital. I think short puts are a much more sound approach at this point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I will be selling my UNP shares this week and will be selling 10 of the puts described in this article.