Value Vs. Magic: Weighing The Big Techs

As a value investor, I have a different mindset from other traditional investment styles like growth For Big Tech - Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft, the answer is no.

To identify magical stocks, I weigh their possible long-term EPS growth to see whether their current stock prices are sustainable.

As a value investor, I follow growth or momentum styles, but I get the logic. But not the magical investing style that has arisen today.

As a value investor, I have a different mindset from other traditional investment styles like growth and momentum. I get the logic behind those styles, even though I don’t practice them. But, occasionally, another style catches fire – believing in magic. These periods of time are usually called market bubbles, but for a little variety, I’m going with “Magical Eras”. During Magical Eras, a large number of people collectively believe in the economically and financially impossible. Clearly, I don’t understand this logic.

I’ve lived long enough to see four Magical Eras during my professional career:

The commercial real estate bubble of the 1980s. Internet Bubble I during the late 1990s. The housing bubble of the mid-2000s. Today, which I’ll dub Internet Bubble II.

My approach to this Magical Era is based on a quote from legendary investor Ben Graham:

“In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.”

So, investors can vote magically today, but in the long run, they are subject to good old earnings analysis. So, I can analyze whether the future earnings growth implied by today’s stock prices is remotely achievable.

I used this approach recently to argue for a short on realtor Redfin (RDFN). Today, I’m tackling Big Tech – Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). I argue that it is nearly impossible for their earnings growth over the next decade to support their current stock prices. Now, please note that I am far from an expert on technology; my professional expertise was in the consumer finance and housing/mortgage industries. But I do know how to weigh stocks. And Big Tech weighs too much!

A history lesson - Internet Bubble I was not a good time to invest

The five largest cap stocks at the peak of Internet Bubble I in late 1999 were Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), GE (NYSE:GE), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Microsoft, and Walmart (NYSE:WMT). I’m calling them “The Big 5 from ‘99”. Here are their annualized stock price returns since then:

Cisco (3%)

GE (11%)

Intel (2%)

Microsoft 5%

Walmart 1%

Top 5 in total 1%

S&P 500 5%

You would have done better by leaving your money in a savings account. And far better by buying an S&P 500 index. Why?

For one, company managements occasionally do dumb things. That explains a lot of GE’s sorry performance. But more important was the impossibility of the earnings growth that investors assumed at the peak. Here are the P/E ratios of these companies at the end of 1999, using 2000 EPS:

Cisco 150

GE 39

Intel 27

Microsoft 34

Walmart 50

Mighty EPS growth was needed to justify these multiples. But companies, especially big companies, mature. They start to saturate markets. New competitors arise. So, EPS starts to flatten out, as these EPS histories show for Cisco, Intel, and Walmart:

Sources: Company financial reports.

Today’s Big Tech has a nearly impossible earnings challenge

My approach links a company’s long-term EPS growth prospects to a market benchmark. Does the growth seem possible relative to the company’s market? For example, for realtor Redfin, I used the dollar value of existing home sales. While Redfin argues that it can gain a 10 bp share of that market each year, I estimate that investors forecast a 60 bp annual gain. For a decade! Impossible.

For Big Tech, no single industry benchmark is big enough. I therefore have to go for the whole economy. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, American companies earned $1.9 trillion last year after tax. Big Tech collectively earned $159 billion, or an amazing 9% of total US corporate earnings. My weighing question, therefore, is “How much of US corporate earnings do investors assume Big Tech will represent by 2030, and does that share make sense?”

Here are my assumptions to answer the question:

Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft will be mature companies by 2030, a decade from now. Recent sales growth averaged 11%, from 24% at Amazon to (2%) at Google. But the law of large numbers will gradually erode that growth rate, towards the national average. Just like it did for the Big 5 from ’99. Their average sales growth last year was 4%, right in line with U.S. nominal GDP growth of 4%.

U.S. nominal GDP and profit growth will average 3% a year for the next decade. Current interest rates suggest little or no inflation lies ahead, so I assume a 1% inflation rate and 2% real growth.

With more normal earning growth rates, Big Tech’s P/E ratios should fall to about 15 times. That is about the median for The Big 5 from ‘99 are at today.

One last assumption is needed – what are Big Tech’s stock prices in 2030. I have three scenarios for their annual stock price appreciation – 0%, 5% and 10%. From the experience of The Big 5 from ’99, 0% is the best guess. But today’s investors are obviously expecting much better than that.

So, what share of America’s corporate earnings will Big Tech represent under the three scenarios? (Drumroll heard in the distance, gradually getting louder). Here are the results:

0% annual price appreciation = 18% of national corporate earnings.

annual price appreciation = of national corporate earnings. 5% annual price appreciation = 31% of national corporate earnings.

annual price appreciation = of national corporate earnings. 10% annual price appreciation = 51% of national corporate earnings.

Just to keep their stock prices flat, then, requires Big Tech to double its share of national earnings. To grow stock prices by 5% a year, they would have to represent fully a third of America’s earnings. You get the idea – 10% = half of earnings.

These kinds of numbers would require Big Tech to become Big America. They would have to start crowding out manufacturers, financial institutions, healthcare, energy and more. All while the government stands by and allows this oligopoly to expand to levels only seen in Third World countries with a handful of ruling families.

I say impossible! It seems likely that at best Big Tech will be dead money over the next decade. And declines are likely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.